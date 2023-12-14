Employees are an organisation’s biggest ambassadors, online and offline.

People want to read about people – where people work, what the company culture is like, and what a day in their life would look like if they worked there. Social media is a great way of showcasing company culture and introducing the business to people in an authentic and unpushy way.

What are employee ambassadors?

“Employee advocacy [or brand ambassadors] is where individual workers promote their organisation on their personal social media channels. As a result, positive word of mouth is spread more authentically than buttoned-up brand accounts ever could,” explains tech recruitment company, Built In.

Through these ambassadors, the “brands gain meaningful exposure that rises above the din of social media and, in some cases, generates new business as a result”.

Why is it important for employees to be brand ambassadors?

Employees act as bridges between you, their audiences, and your clients. They humanise the brand and its promises. And they offer people a glimpse into the company culture.

People place their trust in other people – real individuals, not hired spokespeople. Employee endorsements, affirmations and organic content creation are often viewed as more reliable than conventional marketing and advertising methods.

Think about it: when was the last time you bought something based on a recommendation from a friend or someone you follow online? Did you read the reviews or check for many positive reviews before paying for something online? Their input had more of an impact on your purchase than other forms of marketing conducted by the brand.

Companies that have used employees as ambassadors

TikTok: Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is excellent at showcasing employees’ experiences of working at Dunkin’ Donuts on Tik Tok.

The result? According to TRIBE, “sales skyrocketed when Dunkin’ Donuts created a programme to inspire employees to create videos while working and posting them on social media. This led to a 57% increase in app downloads and a 20% surge in cold brew sales”.

LinkedIn: Netflix life page

On LinkedIn, Netflix has effectively used the ‘Life’ section on its company page to highlight the meaningful work that staff members are engaged in with videos and articles that give the audience a glimpse into the vibrant company culture.

This approach strengthens internal bonds among team members and also projects Netflix as an organisation that deeply values and takes pride in its workforce. It’s an excellent internal marketing strategy initiative.

Six tips on how you can support your brand or organisation on social media

Review them on Google: Give an honest review of what it’s like being an employee at your company. Your feedback helps others discover and trust the services of the brand, but also gives some insight into the employee’s experiences

Give an honest review of what it’s like being an employee at your company. Your feedback helps others discover and trust the services of the brand, but also gives some insight into the employee’s experiences Write a review on Facebook: Similar to the Google review, you can write a few lines on the organisation’s Facebook page. Your insights can make a big difference to potential customers and future employees

Similar to the Google review, you can write a few lines on the organisation’s Facebook page. Your insights can make a big difference to potential customers and future employees Share company news and blogs on your LinkedIn account : Share company blogs on your personal LinkedIn platform. Add your unique perspective or comments to engage your network and spark discussions

: Share company blogs on your personal LinkedIn platform. Add your unique perspective or comments to engage your network and spark discussions Unboxing videos : Film the excitement of receiving a delivery from your organisation with an unboxing video. In winter, Flow sent warm blankets and some of the team tagged the agency while opening their gift

: Film the excitement of receiving a delivery from your organisation with an unboxing video. In winter, Flow sent warm blankets and some of the team tagged the agency while opening their gift Recommend your company’s pages to your personal network: Encourage your connections to like and follow the company’s social media pages. Your endorsement carries weight and can introduce the organisation to a wider audience

Encourage your connections to like and follow the company’s social media pages. Your endorsement carries weight and can introduce the organisation to a wider audience Like, comment and share: Shares and comments push content up higher on the news feed and allow the organisation to reach other audiences

Miliswa Sitshwele is the head of social media at Flow Communications. Flow is one of South Africa’s leading independent agencies. Founded in 2005, Flow now has a permanent team of over 60 professional staff with more than 700 years of collective experience in marketing and communications.