With the Telkom Radio Awards being the final major media-related event of 2023, it’s no wonder the latest issue of The Media is an ode to audio.

To begin with, isn’t this good news? The Telkom Radio Awards. With a three-year naming sponsorship deal inked, South Africa’s biggest audio awards show is being given the financial support it deserves.

We find out more about why the telco giant has thrown its not inconsiderable weight behind the awards a little later in this issue in our chat with chief marketing officer, Gugu Mthembu.

Of course, there’s more media news in our last issue of 2023 too; like: how to get ahead on Amazon as the global giant prepares to launch amazon.co.za next year. Be warned: it’s complicated. Getting brands on the platform is not like selling granny’s Royal Doulton tea set on eBay, that’s for sure.

Looking ahead to 2024

What’s reassuring is that one of Amazon’s most successful marketing agencies, RT7, is South African. So, we do have expertise on the other side of an urgent email.

With this being our last issue of the year (look out for The Media Yearbook 2024 early next year), it is an appropriate time to look at what media professionals believe are the hottest trends for 2024.

We’ve taken a deep dive into Clockwork Media’s white paper on marketing trends for 2024, and asked four top radio sales agencies to give their input on the outlook for digital audio in 2024. Diverse and interesting perspectives are the result, and well worth the read for agencies looking to explore this exciting space. Podcasting is growing up, and there’s exciting news in that space too.

Back to the Telkom Radio Awards. By the time you’re reading this, the winners have been announced and the after-party has started. Congratulations to the winners, and to the Arena Events team who pulled off another spectacular event.

Festive greetings and happy holidays to all! It’s been one hell of a year.

