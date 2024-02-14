Nine top South African agencies will partner with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) in an effort to “elevate its public image and build further credibility within the financial services sector”.

Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan, said she was “thrilled to collaborate with these exceptional agencies, each bringing a unique set of skills and expertise to the table”.

Madonsela said the move signified its “commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, creativity, and customer engagement, while enhancing our positioning – a dynamic force which is purposeful in driving positive change in the industry”.

She added, “This marks an exciting chapter of our journey and by leveraging the collective expertise of the agencies, we look forward to making more data-driven and insight-led decisions that will drive growth and impact for all our stakeholders”.

The newly appointed agencies include:

FleishmanHillard: PR and reputation management for Momentum Metropolitan Holdings and Group and Momentum Health and Multiply

Flume Digital Marketing: Digital agency for Momentum Metropolitan Group

Grey Advertising: Creative agency for Metropolitan

Mediology: Media agency for Momentum Metropolitan Group

MSL South Africa: PR for various business units within the Group

M-Sports Marketing: PR for the Metropolitan and Momentum brands

The Odd Number: Creative agency for Momentum

Rogerwilco Digital: Digital CX agency for the Group and

RVM Communications: PR for various business units within the Group

“These agencies have been carefully selected for their proven track records, deep industry knowledge, transformation credentials, and shared passion for delivering impact. I am confident that through these partnerships, we are poised to elevate our brand presence and credibility, spark impactful conversations and engage our target audiences on a deeper level.

“We want to do our part in driving sustainable growth for the Group and to grow our share of voice in the financial services sector,” Madonsela said.

Collectively the agencies will support 16 key business brands across the Momentum Metropolitan Group and will focus on brand strategy, design, storytelling, digital marketing, PR and reputation management, media buying, social media management and performance management.