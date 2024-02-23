[PRESS OFFICE] In a landscape of rapid change and evolving consumer habits, the MENA region stands at the forefront of retail transformation.

The Future of Retail MENA study, spanning five key countries including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, offers crucial insights into this evolving landscape.

With a meticulous approach that included over 2 000 respondents aged 18 and above, surveyed over three weeks in December 2023, this research provides a deep understanding of the region’s diverse consumer dynamics.

Led by YouGov and supplemented by secondary sources, the study equips businesses with invaluable insights to navigate the shifting retail terrain effectively.

As the MENA region experiences this period of significant change, notable growth is evident, particularly in the packaged food sector. With the region already accounting for a notable share of global packaged food consumption, projections suggest a remarkable 21% increase by 2026.

This surge in demand highlights the region’s promising market landscape and underscores the importance for businesses to remain agile and responsive to emerging trends.

A few key takeaways from the report

Groceries take the second highest share of income

Cautious consumers adapting fast and demand for new solutions

How are UAE consumers adjusting their habits in the next six months?

Health and technology resilient to consumer cutbacks

The hybrid era takes a stronger foothold in retail channels

Lower hassle and better selection are key drivers to online shopping

Physical interaction and added delivery cost add to the appeal of in-store shopping

WOM (word of mouth) remains to be the strongest source of influence

Consumers expect innovation and cheaper alternatives from brands

Key trends explored

Commerce shaping Ramadan habits

ESG (environmental, social and governance) consciousness

The acceleration of retail media in the Middle East

Artificial intelligence

Gen alpha independence

Click here to download the report.