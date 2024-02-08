Innovative, creative, world-class. Despite inherent challenges, local podcasters have built credible profiles and products – and are ready to take their offerings to the next level.

You know a medium is out of the starting blocks and setting the pace when it forms a guild.

This just happened in South Africa: a group of audio specialists have set up the South African Podcasters Guild (SAPG), because “South African podcasting is ready to grow up”.

“If you were asked to name a South African podcaster, you would either name someone controversial or someone connected to an existing media entity, probably a radio station,” says founding member, Ultimate Media’s Paulo Dias.

“However, there are so many creative and innovative podcasters producing world-class content who battle to cut through to new audiences and as a by-product, advertisers,” he says.

“A unified approach is needed to tackle these issues. Firstly. one podcaster with 100 listeners isn’t – at face value – that interesting, but 100 podcasters with 100 listeners each is suddenly an audience for an advertiser, and that is scalable,” Dias explains.

“Advertisers have needs. They need the assurance of brand safety. They need accurate measurement, and they need accountability that ad content runs as it should. New podcasters need a support structure – and that ranges from studios to improve the quality of their product, to guest booking resources, to audience building techniques,” he adds.

Advertiser trust

Dias also believes South Africa needs its own system. “A quick Google shows hundreds of options, but most are either financially out of reach, or by so-called ‘podcast gurus’ offering a westernised take on podcasting. The knowledge base in South Africa, which has built profiles and audiences despite all our ‘supposed’ challenges, is a much more valuable tool to tap into,” he says.

Initial sign-up is free, he says, and gives you access to the community. A full membership, at only R100 a month, will continue to offer value and benefits as the Guild establishes itself.

Like any media channel, podcasting needs to make money. And to make money, you need to be known. And you need a system of measurement that advertisers trust.

“We need to create a narrative around successful South African podcasting. No one knows what that looks like. To do this we need a new ‘currency’ when it comes to measurement and success stories,” Dias explains.

“This measurement will show the inherent value of the podcast audience. The current CPM model doesn’t work for anyone; our scale is too small. Through the Guild, and with the podcasts prepared to be open-minded, we can pursue traditional and non-traditional ways of commercialising content and offering advertisers boutique solutions,” he says.

“This can range from typical host-read content and extend to events and bespoke series. All the will ensuring brand safety, accurate measurement and responsible implementation.”

Diverse content and producers

Dias says the most refreshing aspect of the Guild and its initial wave of members, is the diversity of producers and content. “

No other media platform offers that scale of topics, presenters and thoughts. We know that podcasting is an increasingly intimate medium, and with the time spent creating, and the reciprocal time spent by audience in consuming, you have a relationship with a medium unlike many others. It’s not about three-second dopamine hits,” he says.

“Consolidating all these diverse creators and audiences under one umbrella and with a ‘broad’ code of conduct, ensures a safe space for creators, new listeners and anyone who wishes to partner with us.”

The Guild already has buy-in, and Dias says the initial response from the industry at large has been overwhelming. “All sorts of organisations have stepped forward to offer us a platform to promote and support the Guild. The goal for the first three months is to expand our network organically, as far as possible,” he says.

The team already has a roll-out strategy within media agencies, and introducing media owners to the Guild is also on the cards, as is the launch of the inaugural SAPG Podfest and Award Show in 2024.

But, says Dias, “we are a fluid organisation in a fluid medium and will adapt to the needs of our members and other partners.”

As is highlighted in the Guild’s core values:

Listening: We value the opinions and ideas of every member.

Authenticity: We believe in genuine, honest storytelling.

Collaboration: We support and help one another to succeed.

SAPG’s first-year goals at a glance

In its inaugural year, the South African Podcasters Guild is focused on several key initiatives:

Online community platform: The guild is building an online community platform, including WhatsApp Communities, to facilitate interaction and collaboration among members.

Major annual events: The guild will host two major events annually – the Guild Festival and the Guild Awards – to celebrate outstanding podcasting achievements in South Africa.

Membership drive: SAPG aims to attract 1000 members in its first year, fostering a diverse and inclusive community of podcasting enthusiasts.

Standardised metrics and data: The Guild is developing a standardised set of metrics and data to enable media agencies, clients, and sponsors to seamlessly collaborate with SAPG-approved podcasts, ensuring transparency and reliability in business transactions.

See here for more information on the South African Podcasters Guild and its initiatives.

Founding members of the South African Podcasters Guild