At the start of 2023, a total of 112.7 million cellular mobile connections were active in South Africa. This figure equates to 187.4% of the total population because some South Africans have more than one active mobile connection.

There is immense power in these figures, highlighting a truth the brand communications industry often overlooks: the pivotal role of mobile connectivity. It is high time marketers in South Africa fully harness this potential in their campaigns.

The global marketing and advertising community recently gathered in Barcelona for the 2024 Mobile World Commerce Conference (MWC). Over 101 000 attendees from 205 countries gathered to take in insights from experts and around 2700 exhibitors, partners, and sponsors.

The event captured the accelerating pace at which mobile technology is evolving, and its enormous potential in shaping the future of marketing.

Hive of innovation

From this hive of innovation, important themes emerged in how consumers interact with their devices. Mobile technology has evolved from basic transactions like mobile banking and simple product purchases in the early 2000s to the incredible opportunities presented by smartphones in the current landscape.

Think personalisation, omnichannel approaches, and artificial intelligence. For someone whose introduction to mobile technology resembled a brick, this change is incredible to witness. Our mobile devices have now become an extension of ourselves and have an undeniable influence on how we shop and how we relate to brands.

Mobile commerce

One of the core themes that emerged at this year’s MWC struck me as particularly important in the South African context. It suggests a future where mobile commerce integrates seamlessly with broader societal interactions and community building.

It looks toward a future where we are not simply selling products but fostering relationships with brands through mobile platforms.

In South Africa, we connect mobile technology with the concept of community in ways that are different from the MWC’s more globalised understanding of the concept.

To me, South African brands have always fostered this sense of community through creating strong identities that South Africans can rally around, or, most importantly, through accessibility – using mobile technology to connect rural communities that may not otherwise be reached.

Plus, uniquely South African factors load shedding mean that consumers spend more time on their mobile devices pushing e-commerce to the forefront of marketer’s agendas. Associating load shedding with a sense of community may seem like a stretch but we are united in our disdain for Eskom.

Famous campaigns

To touch on the point of the significance of mobile brand identities, we only need to look at some of the most famous campaigns from mobile service providers themselves.

Who could forget the famous Yebo Gogo! duo Michael de Pinna and Professor Kole Omotoso who is always coming to his aid with a clunky cellphone and delivering the iconic line that came to define Vodacom in its early days.

It is an ad that came to symbolise the promise of a new South Africa – a nostalgia built on the idea of a multiracial community. Similarly, MTN’s Clap Clap campaign gave us a visual representation of the power of sharing through mobile connection.

Mobile technology has also become a low-cost and effective way for small businesses to serve their communities. Take, for example, the origin story of Borotho Bakery, a business that was started in White City by Refiloe Rantekoa. Refiloe started baking loaves of bread from a small backroom in his home and used Facebook Lite and WhatsApp to facilitate orders and deliveries.

Mobile and community

Refiloe now runs a thriving business, selling hundreds of loaves a day to spaza shops and other small businesses across Soweto.

So, the association between mobile and community in South Africa is longstanding, whether it is through the collective nostalgia of mobile campaigns, or the reach of the technology itself. The big question is, are South African marketers embracing the enormous potential of this medium?

We have seen some more recent success, with SAB’s Carling Black Label campaign targeting one of South Africa’s most prominent communities – its avid soccer fandom.

The campaign encouraged fans to use their smartphones to vote for players in the match final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. 10.5 million votes were cast in just seven weeks, elevating the brand’s online presence, and sending its social and website metrics skyrocketing.

The campaign received international acclaim and serves as an excellent example of how to leverage community support and do mobile marketing right.

Astonishing reach

The astonishing reach of mobile technology in this country is the call to action that marketers need to put mobile campaigns front and centre in their strategies. It is time for South African marketers to leverage the potential of mobile and its massive reach to create innovative campaigns that build on our unique sense of community.

Therefore, the call to action for South African marketers is clear: it is time to elevate mobile marketing strategies to the forefront. Leverage the vast reach and distinctive touch of mobile technology to foster stronger connections.

By innovating beyond traditional marketing methods and tapping into the unique cultural fabric of South Africa, the industry can create campaigns that resonate, engage, and inspire.

The future of marketing is unquestionably mobile, and it beckons with endless possibilities for those ready to embrace it. The key is to unite, innovate, and transform the way we connect with consumers, building stronger, more vibrant communities.

Musa Kalenga is Group CEO: The Brave Group.