This week’s BIG move: Participate in SA’s First Influencer Marketing Survey

Since 2019, influencer marketing has tripled in growth worldwide with the South African industry set to increase by 11.6% annually.* Yet there needs to be more relevant data about the attitudes and spend towards influencer marketing in South Africa when compared to other markets.

Enter the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Digital Influencer Marketing Committee, which will be conducting its first survey to assist South African marketers and publishers in better understanding the shape and drivers of this burgeoning industry. The survey will specifically focus on attitudes and spending within influencer marketing and aims to provide data-driven benchmarks and actionable insights to steer marketers’ strategic decisions and foster growth.

“We encourage marketers and others involved in influencer marketing to participate in this important survey,” said Pierre Cassuto, head of the IAB South Africa Digital Influencer Marketing Committee. “By sharing their insights and collaborating with us on this survey, participants and the wider industry can get a clear understanding of what the influencer marketing landscape looks like in 2024.”

All responses to the survey, which will take approximately 15 minutes to complete, will be anonymised. The survey results will be exclusively available to IAB South Africa members once published, however, all participants, including non-IAB South Africa members, will receive an early complimentary copy.

“Following the Digital Influencer Marketing Committee’s white paper on best practices for the local industry, this survey will serve as another touchpoint for IAB South Africa to assist marketers in perfecting their strategies and relationships with influencers and brands,” added IAB South Africa CEO Razia Pillay. “We look forward to widespread participation and cannot wait to share the results of this endeavour with the industry.”

To participate in the survey, available until 31 May 2024, click here.

People moves

The Odd Number bolsters its creative leadership team

Number one ranked middle-sized agency on the African continent (Loeries Official Rankings 2023) The Odd Number, has announced the expansion of it creative leadership team including a new lead for the digital portfolio.

This move sees the appointment of new talent and a bolstering of its current creative leadership team that links seamlessly with the existing trio of creative titans.

PhD candidate in Brand Leadership, Senzo Xulu joins as digital creative director leading a team of dynamic digital specialists.

Bongiwe Neema Nouse’s move to integrated creative director marks a significant milestone not only for her career, but also for the creative team. Ranked seventh in writing accolades across Africa and The Middle East by The Loeries Official Ranking, Nouse has consecutively won countless awards both locally and internationally, including being the first black African woman to win The Next Creative Leader regional award founded by The One Club of Creativity.

Google Cloud appoints Noor Al-Sulaiti to lead cybersecurity business development and government relations

Google Cloud has announced the appointment of Noor Al-Sulaiti as head of security business development and government relations for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region (META). Noor, an industry veteran known for her innovative leadership, brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors to her new role.

Noor’s appointment is yet another testament to the company’s commitment to the region and safeguarding governments’ digital assets. In this position, Noor will be responsible for Google’s security expansion in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa underscoring the growing importance of cybersecurity for the company. She will foster strategic partnerships with the public sector to leverage Google Cloud’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Business moves

OUTsurance Announces Partnership with South African Schools Netball

OUTsurance has announced its partnership with South African Schools Netball (SASN) in sponsoring the attire of approximately 3,000 nationally accredited umpires while officiating netball matches.

“I’m very excited about this partnership,” said Carl Louw, CMO at OUTsurance.

“We’ve always taken our commitment to youth development and community engagement very seriously. Sport plays a huge role in fostering teamwork and leadership among young people and creates a massive sense of belonging.”

Louw said that when Provantage Sport, the agents for SASN, presented this sponsorship opportunity to OUTsurance, the proposal was met with overwhelming support.

“As a sports-loving brand, this partnership provides us with the perfect opportunity to actively support and grow the local schools sports scene while also giving back to the youth and the community. It’s an absolute honour to have the OUTsurance logo featured on the SA Schools Netball umpire kit.”

Provantage Sport Managing Director, Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi, said: “Provantage Sport is fully committed to school sports and we’re excited at the prospect of this partnership delivering immense value to all.”

South African agency shakes up PR landscape with ‘pay what you can’ model

A story of resilience and reinvention takes centre stage as South African communications powerhouse, JT Communication Solutions, celebrated its 20th anniversary on 1 April. Founded by Vanessa Perumal, a resilient business trailblazer and cancer survivor who defied the odds, JT Comms remains the first black woman-owned communications agency post our 30-year democracy still operational in South Africa’s competitive communications landscape in its scale.

As JT Comms celebrates its anniversary, the agency looks to the future with a determination to not only survive but thrive. By nurturing a new generation of talented leaders and forging strategic partnerships, JT Comms is charting a new course. This ensures its legacy of empowering African voices will continue to flourish for decades to come.

The agency’s YES programme, a collaboration with a visionary enabler, has been strategically rebooted. It empowers startups by establishing in-house PR units and offering critical skills transfer through hands-on training by talented individuals. JT Comms seeks partnerships to further develop this program and its #ECAfrica Resource Bank.

Looking beyond the anniversary celebration, JT Comms welcomes collaborations and sponsorships to support critical initiatives. Opportunities include:

Donating or sponsoring computers (new or used), cell phones (new or used) and transportation costs for YES program interns to unlock in-office learning opportunities and securing operational costs

Upgrading essential technology infrastructure (software, cloud storage, equipment) to support growth

Building the #ECAfrica platform for wider reach and impact.

Funding ongoing operational costs for the African Media Resource Centre.

Juno ranked No. 1 Attractive Media Agency according to SCOPEN

Independent media agency Juno was recently ranked number one in the attractive agencies category by SCOPEN in the AGENCY SCOPE 2023/2024 report. The biennial study examines marketers’ perceptions of creative and media agencies, by asking marketers to evaluate agencies on various disciplines and strengths.

SCOPEN, an international research consultancy with 25 years of experience across 12 countries, is considered a benchmark for agencies, making it a highly acclaimed ranking model. The ‘Attractive Agencies’ category lists the agencies that marketers would shortlist in a pitch.

In media, Juno was identified as the most attractive agency to shortlist for a pitch. “They are perceived as a different kind of agency with strengths in Research, Strategic Planning, Digital and Creative Media Thinking,” according to SCOPEN.

Tanya Schreuder, CEO of Juno Media, said, “We are very excited by these results as it affirms that we are living our purpose of awing with what is possible through integrating creativity and media. This purpose drives us to go beyond conventional media thinking driven only by data, and instead to use data to establish insights that can push creativity to maximise effectiveness. To achieve this, we work very hard to break down the silos between media agencies and creative agencies, enabling creative ideas to truly get the attention they deserve. It’s this level of integration with creative agencies that we feel sets us apart.”

Salesforce announces the beta availability of Einstein Copilot for Tableau: An AI assistant to help make everyone a data expert

Salesforce has announced the beta availability of Einstein Copilot for Tableau, a new capability designed to help users in every role and function explore data with AI assistance.

Businesses tend to distribute insights from data in reports and dashboards created by expert analysts. Dashboards created in Tableau are visual and interactive, allowing users to adjust scope by exploring predefined guided paths. But sometimes a user doesn’t find the answer to their question in a dashboard. They need the ability to perform their own exploration of the data without the prerequisite for deep analytical training.

With Einstein Copilot for Tableau, users can dive deep into their data, utilising Tableau’s powerful analytical engine through natural language to query and derive rich insights from data sources like spreadsheets, cloud and on-premises data warehouses, and Salesforce Data Cloud.

RMS launches experiential learning programme to bolster skills in utilities management.

Remote Metering Solutions (RMS), the largest privately owned utility network manager in South Africa, has announced the inception of the RMS Talent Factory.

This pioneering 12-month experiential learning programme, welcoming its inaugural cohort of 12 recently qualified graduates, is uniquely designed to fill the critical skills shortage in the utility sector.

The Talent Factory is set to empower young professionals with practical, hands-on experience, equipping them with the requisite skills to work effectively in the rapidly evolving utility management industry.

“The shifting landscape presents intricate challenges. Utility management service providers are now tasked with navigating these complexities, assisting clients in optimising their utility management activities for financial and environmental sustainability,” said RMS CEO, Chris van der Walt. “We believe that our Talent Factory graduates will become highly sought after talent in the utility management sector, ready for deployment at future employers.”

Making moves

Comic Con Cape Town announces guest line-up: Veronica Taylor, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Sean Gunn, and more to Attend

It’s Con month and Comic Con Cape Town has announced the exciting line-up of special guests set to attend this year’s festival, taking place at CTICC from 27 April to 1 May. The festival promises fans an unforgettable experience of all things pop culture and gaming while rubbing shoulders with celebrities who bring this world to life.

Headlining this year’s event are three distinguished guests whose contributions to film, television, and animation have captivated audiences worldwide.

The renowned Sean Gunn, known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kraglin and as the on-set Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, will join a lineup of international guests.

Lesley-Ann Brandt, beloved for her portrayal of Mazikeen on the hit television series Lucifer, will also be in attendance. Brandt is also set to appear in the upcoming Walking Dead 6-episode spin off which was released this year.

Additionally, Comic Con Cape Town has announced the return of the generation-transcending Veronica Taylor, who is most renowned for her iconic role as the original English voice of Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum as well as various other animated characters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Veronica Taylor, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Sean Gunn to Comic Con Cape Town,” said marketing manager, Calvin van den Berg. “We have also listened to the community and are excited to also be highlighting local talent too.”

Tickets for Comic Con Cape Town are available for purchase through Howler for only R190, and with Saturday already being sold out, fans are urged to purchase in advance to avoid disappointment.

A Pringle Proms Compelling Conversation with David and Renaye Kramer

Join South African cultural, musical and theatrical icon David Kramer and his producing partner and wife Renaye Kramer for lunch in Pringle Bay at 12 noon on June 9.

Pringle Proms founder Brian Berkman will chat to them about key milestones past and what may still be on the horizon. Brian will lead questions for about 45-minutes and then invite questions from guests.

An inclusive buffet lunch featuring some of David and Renaye’s favourite dishes will be enjoyed following the interviews.

Please be seated to begin at 12 noon with lunch available immediately after on Sunday, June 9.

Feel welcome to bring your own wine and special beverages.

This Compelling Conversation is part of The Pringle Proms at 1332 Edward Road, Pringle Bay and is limited to 20 people.

Tickets at Quicket are at R250 per person excluding Quicket’s booking fees.

Life-changing prize as HOT 102.7FM, Gold Reef City and Balwin Properties give away house

After a year-long on-air campaign and nearly 1.2 million entries, Kensani Nomvela is looking forward to moving into her new house, having walked away with the grand prize in Gold Reef City’s GO BIG Promotion, run in partnership with Balwin Properties and HOT 102.7FM.

There was a huge excitement at Gold Reef City on Sunday the 31 March, when Nomvela’s name was drawn out of the hat, after the campaign whittled down the entries to just five finalists, who all walked away with cash amounts ranging between R50 000 and R125 000.

But, what a grand prize for Nomvela! A fully-furnished luxury home – including all electrical appliances – at Balwin Properties’ Thaba Eco Village in the south of Joburg, valued at an incredible R2.4 million!

“Oh, my goodness,” said a blown away Kensani. “I can’t believe it! What a prize and thank you so much!”

The GO BIG Promotion ran from April 2023 through to March this year and required entrants to visit Gold Reef City and spend at least R300 at any participating outlet in the theme park or casino to receive a ticket into the draw.