The wonderful thing about being in media is that, whenever I arrive at the point where every Excel spreadsheet looks like the countdown sequence to oblivion on 3 Body Problem, something happens to lift my spirits and remind me that I’m still scoring goals in extra time in the best game ever invented.

For instance, I noticed this week that Mediapost.com was holding an Insider Planning and Buying Summit with a difference. Because they believe …

‘The media conference model is broken’

Admittedly, the mere fact that Mediapost.com is holding a media conference about broken media conferences has a certain ANCesque appeal, but when I discovered in reading further that the modern media planner and buyer needs something more than the typical industry gatherings, I began to take notice.

The Planning & Buying Insider Summit will apparently “inspire media decision-makers by ensuring that they have a safe space to share new techniques and strategies, while having a unique opportunity to engage in real talk and relationship-building”.

Real talk and relationship-building. Wow!

That really resonates with me because I have certainly had enough of passionately presenting to a room full of people I have never met and can’t see.

Now don’t get me wrong. I’m not avatarphobic. Some of my best friends are avatars. I once even worked with an avatar. On reflection, they were more of an actual snake than an avatar. But that’s a story for another day.

In exploring a little deeper I discovered that each day of the summit consists of three modules

Morning module: Dynamic interactive content sessions and roundtables, with the brightest marketers in the business

Evening module: A cocktail party and outdoor dining right in downtown Austin.

So far so good. This part looks reassuringly like the kind of media conferences (sorry, summits) I used to go to. Some grey matter stuff in the morning to keep the CFO happy and a good Skilpad Braai[1] with your new media chommies in the evening. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

Speaking of things possibly going wrong, it’s the afternoon session that particularly catches the attention.

Afternoon module: Delegates will have the option of a boat cruise, kayaking, axe throwing and more.

After almost 50 years in media, it goes without saying that I’ve been knifed in the back on more than one occasion. But axe-throwing is another level altogether. Axe-throwing! Thank heavens the axe-throwing happens before the skilpad braai in the evening.

You can laugh as much as you like about traditional South African sports like juksei, but I’ll tell you what … nobody ever lost an eye at a bokdrol spoeg kompetisie!

And yet that’s not even the peak of my anticipation.

Boat cruise.

Kayaking.

Axe throwing.

AND MORE

More? What on earth could possibly come after axe-throwing at a media conference (sorry, summit) in Texas? Dog training with The Thermonator?

Upon reflection, I reckon I’m smart enough to go this media conference (sorry, summit) in Texas. But eish!

Even though I’ve run Comrades a few times, I’m not sure I’m tough enough.

[1] South African Expression: Skilpad Braai: Baie Dop. Min Vleis.

Gordon Muller is Africa’s oldest surviving media strategist. Author of Media Planning – Art or Science. Mostly harmless! Read his Khulumamedia Blog here.