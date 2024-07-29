South African youth, despite high unemployment rates, are a vital part of the country’s workforce. But how loyal are they to their employers and what do they think of company leadership?

South African online research company, infoQuest, recently conducted a survey of 300 youth, aged 18-34, from various demographics, to explore these questions.

This article presents the findings from research conducted in June 2024.

Number of jobs held

Among the 18–24 age group, 73% held more than one job. This figure rose to 92% in the 25–34 age group.

Loyalty to current employer/company

Loyalty levels among today’s youth differ significantly from previous generations. Many young workers, particularly Gen-Z, are often viewed as the ‘restless generation’ due to their frequent job changes.

Interestingly, the younger age group (18–24 years) exhibits lower loyalty levels than their older counterparts (25–34 years). This is concerning as it indicates a less invested workforce, potentially leading to lower productivity and loss of institutional knowledge.

Moreover, youth in Gauteng show lower loyalty than those in other major cities. As Gauteng is South Africa’s economic hub, the abundance of job opportunities may encourage young people to switch jobs frequently in pursuit of better salaries and career advancement.

Sentiments about company leadership

Regarding company leadership, most youth agreed that leaders provide clear direction, make well-informed decisions, empower staff, and are honest and ethical. The lowest score for leadership attributes was for the perception that leaders genuinely care about their staff, though this still garnered over 80% agreement.





“So, is the fact that the youth are less loyal than older generations a problem, or does it present an opportunity?” asks Claire Heckrath, managing director of infoQuest.

Clearly, organisations seek committed employees to ensure continuity, build a deep skill set, and lessen negative impacts on team dynamics. Additionally, there is a cost associated with hiring new candidates.

However, young job hoppers can wind up with a surprisingly diverse toolbox. Each new position exposes them to fresh technologies, software, and work styles. They learn to adapt to different company cultures, navigate new office politics, and potentially pick up new languages or industry-specific knowledge.

This broadens their understanding of how businesses function and equips them with a wider range of skills to leverage in their future careers. They become adept at learning on the fly and becoming valuable assets capable of contributing across different areas.

Their tech-savviness, fresh perspectives, and innovative spirit are crucial for driving economic growth and keeping South Africa competitive in the global market. As the future leaders and entrepreneurs, their potential to address social challenges and develop new industries is invaluable.

The study highlights a critical issue for South African employers: the challenge of fostering loyalty among young employees. However, this ‘restlessness’ could also be seen as an opportunity for companies to innovate and adapt their workplace practices to better engage and retain young talent.