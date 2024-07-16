The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

The 2024 Bookmarks finalists are here!

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa proudly announces the finalists for the highly anticipated 2024 Bookmark Awards, powered by naming rights partner Mark1! This year marks the 16th edition of the prestigious event, celebrating the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in digital media and marketing.

A list of all the finalists is here: BMA24_Finalists

With digital media and marketing firmly established as the cornerstone of brand strategy, the Bookmark Awards continue to recognise and celebrate creative achievements in the field. Winning a Bookmark signifies exceptional work and a commitment to pushing boundaries and advancing the industry. Entries to this year’s awards were judged across eight established categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaigns, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

IAB South Africa CEO, Razia Pillay, emphasises the evolving landscape: “The industry is at a pivotal point and understanding customer needs and taking a proactive approach feels more important than ever!

“I’m truly excited to see the winning entries this year, especially those showcasing this shift. If the trend isn’t quite there yet, it just means there’s room for all of us to grow collectively. This might mean taking a closer look at our internal passion and the final products we deliver — after all, these go hand-in-hand. As we work towards that, I look forward to celebrating the achievements of the industry’s best once more at this year’s awards ceremony.”

Building on the success of last year’s Finalists’ Showcase, the IAB South Africa and The Bookmark Awards are pleased to host this pre-awards ceremony event once again. The Showcase allows deeper engagement with the year’s shortlisted contenders and fosters valuable industry dialogue.

This year’s finalists were meticulously chosen by an esteemed jury of more than 100 industry experts and led by Jury President Khensani Nobanda, who also serves as the Group Executive of Marketing & Corporate Affairs at Nedbank. She says: “The Finalists’ Showcase fulfils a request for more interactive elements within the awards while the Bookmark Awards celebrate impactful industry creations. We are so excited to celebrate the phenomenal talent and creativity and can’t wait to welcome you all to both events!”

Tickets for both the Bookmarks Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here and include a 25% discount on rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.

Bookmarks introduces first official rankings

For the first time, Bookmarks will release official rankings. “These rankings will provide a valuable and independent measure of the innovation and creativity across South Africa in the digital media and marketing space,” says Pippa Misplon, Bookmarks Committee Lead and Managing Director at Retroviral.

To ensure the rankings provide an opportunity for growth and insight, the Bookmarks Entry Portal will remain open until Thursday, 8 August for all finalists to update their credits.

Visit entry.thebookmarks.co.za to ensure your entries are credited correctly.

2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalists revealed

Returning to South Africa for its third year to celebrate outstanding women in business, Veuve Clicquot has recognised six entrepreneurial women as finalists for its 2024 Bold Woman Award. Inspired by Madame Clicquot’s pioneering spirit, the award spotlights and empowers exceptional businesswomen. It echoes the Maison’s commitment to highlighting the achievements and contributions of women reshaping their local business landscape.

This year’s six finalists stand out as trailblazers in their respective fields, defying obstacles through innovation and transformation. These exceptional female entrepreneurs demonstrate that success and a clear vision can prevail, even in the face of adversity.

The winners in each category — the Bold Woman Award and the Bold Future Award — will join an inspiring community of bold businesswomen, walking in the footsteps of Madame Clicquot, whose tenacity and creativity continues to define entrepreneurial success today.

BOLD WOMAN AWARD

Morongwe Mokone — Co-Founder, Mo’s Crib, a home décor and design company that specialises in practical handmade items using recycled materials. She said, “Through the stories of other bold businesswomen, you can find courage and inspiration. If she can make it, then so can I.”

Tshegofatso Molefi — Co-Founder & Director, Moli & Mela Group, which provides eco-friendly and sustainable waste management solutions to households and businesses. “Being bold means having unshakable faith backed up with action. Faith is the evidence of things not seen; therefore, you need boldness to manifest your vision and chase after your goals. Being bold means having the courage and grit to maintain consistency even when you don’t see results.”

Ndiambani Magadagela — CEO & Co-Founder of Everlectric, an electric vehicle leasing business, and the first South African company of its kind to package leading international electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and innovative finance solutions. “It’s important for us to see others that have gone before us. There’s something to be said about having the opportunity to see yourself in someone else. It makes the impossible feel not just possible, but also within reach.”

BOLD FUTURE AWARD

This award celebrates the female leaders of tomorrow, honouring those with a growing track record of success who have demonstrated transformation and evolution in their field. The 2024 finalists selected are:

Refilwe Sebothoma — Founder, Hakem Energies, which make liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) accessible to marginalised communities as a safer and cleaner energy solution for cooking and heating.

Rapelang Ramatlhodi — Founder & CEO, Solarev Solutions, an operations and maintenance company specialising in solar panel cleaning and maintenance within the renewable energy industry.

Lufuno Rasoesoe — Founder & Managing Director, Tosh Detergents, she is a passionate advocate for sustainable manufacturing.

The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award ceremony takes place on 17 July 2024 in Johannesburg and will reveal one winner in each of the two categories. The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award winner will have the opportunity to travel to Reims, France for an immersion in the history, tradition, and luxury of Maison Veuve Clicquot. The laureates will join the ranks of an illustrious list of over 450 winners in 27 countries who have been elevated by this coveted global award.

Full Circle 2024: New heights of creativity and courage

The Creative Circle, an advertising industry NPO, has announced the dates for their annual Full Circle events in partnership with Ster Kinekor, official representative of Cannes Lions.

Newly elected Chair of the Creative Circle, Carl Willoughby, is looking forward to bringing home the theme of ‘new heights of creativity and courage’ that led the Cannes Lions judging and work this year. “The two afternoons will be an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from Cannes, the International Festival of Creativity.”

Curated by the Creative Circle SA and presented by a panel of Cannes Lions judges and industry experts including Ann Nurock, Cannes Trend Spotter, the sessions will mine and unpack the best of this year’s global winning campaigns, trends and key learnings.

“This is not relevant to just creatives,” says Willoughby, “But marketers, business leaders and anyone with a vested interest in current best practices and effectiveness.”

The 2024 Full Circle event will take place Wednesday 24 July 14h00-19h00 at Vodacom World Dome in Johannesburg, and Thursday 25 July 14h30-18h30 at Cine 12 Ster-Kinekor, V&A. Tickets are R370 each and can be booked here.

All proceeds from both events go to various Creative Circle initiatives including Blackboard, Open Chair and the bursary scheme – see www.creativecircle.co.za for more.

The confirmed Johannesburg speakers to date are:

Ann Nurock, trend spotter

Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa and Outdoor judge

Neo Segola, executive creative director, LePub South Africa and Audio & Radio judge

Zee Ntuli, Director, Darling films and Film craft judge

Keith Manning, executive creative director, TBWA Hunt Lascaris JHB and Direct Lions judge

The confirmed Cape Town speakers to date are:

Ann Nurock, trend spotter

Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa and Outdoor judge

Jacqui Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa and Digital Craft judge

Keith Manning, executive creative director, TBWA Hunt Lascaris JHB and Direct Lions judge

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards Launches 2025 Edition

Submissions for the 2025 edition of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards are now open and free for all to enter via sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.

Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards returns for its third edition with the mission to spotlight exceptional short films from around the world and to create meaningful opportunities that help drive forward the careers of filmmakers taking their first steps in the industry.

Thirty shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles to take part in an exclusive programme, running from June 2-6, 2025 at the historic Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City and culminating in the Awards ceremony on June 5, 2025. The programme is an opportunity to connect with peers and to hear insights and practical advice from leading lights of the industry across a week of engaging and interactive sessions.

In response to the remarkable volume and quality of submissions last year, in 2025 the Fiction and Non-Fiction shortlists are expanded to include 10 filmmakers each, allowing for an even greater scope of original narratives and documentaries to be recognised as part of the wider shortlist of 30.

The 2025 edition comprises four core categories:

The Fiction category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Non-Fiction category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Animation category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize. The Student category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. Institutions that make up the shortlist are selected by continent to ensure a diverse range of global talent. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the chosen winner and their institution will each receive Sony camera equipment.

The deadline for entries to the competition is December 12, 2024 at 07:00 AM (CST). For more information, including category descriptions and requirements, and to submit to the Awards, please visit sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.

2024 Venture Awards celebrate startups partnering with Stellantis to enhance customer experience

In a celebration of innovation and successful collaborations, Stellantis N.V. has honored seven top-performing technology startups with the third annual Stellantis Venture Awards. These awards highlight Stellantis’ commitment to delivering customer-centric technology and features, driving the Dare Forward 2030 vision of clean, safe and affordable mobility.

“We are dedicated to creating technologies that seamlessly integrate into people’s lives,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. “We are truly grateful to the startups that help us deliver technology that delights and enhances our customers’ experiences.”

This year’s honorees were selected based on their impact on the customer experience, the novelty of their technology, and its potential scalability within Stellantis.