Claudelle Naidoo is the new chief executive officer of GroupM Sub-Saharan Africa. In a sweeping move, the agency has appointed to other women to the top leadership team. Merissa Himraj is the chief growth officer while Kate Kitz takes on the role of chief operations officer. And Tebogo Skwambane, country manager of WPP in South Africa, will serve as Executive Chair of GroupM South Africa.

“GroupM has always been a trailblazer in the industry, consistently innovating and setting standards for excellence,” said Skwambane.

“This new leadership team marks the next chapter in that journey, building on the strengths of an already dynamic agency. I look forward to working with this group of exceptional leaders to drive unprecedented growth and expansion at GroupM in South Africa.”

Outgoing GroupM CEO SSA, Federico de Nardis – who has helped develop GroupM over the last six years – said the new leadership embodied GroupM’s dedication to building and maintaining a culture where creativity, inclusion and personal development thrived.

“With clients remaining our top priority, this leadership change promises fresh perspectives with a continued focus on client growth and stronger results,” he said.

GroupM’s CEO for EMEA and UK, Josh Krichefski said in an industry that demands adaptability and forward-thinking, diverse leadership roles were critical to positioning the agency for unparalleled success.

“Each one brings a unique perspective and expertise, creating a robust framework that enhances our ability to innovate, execute, and drive growth,” he explained. “This multifaceted approach allows us to tackle complex challenges from various verticals, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed our clients’ evolving needs to deliver continued excellence.”

New leadership team

Naidoo has led EssenceMediacom South Africa for the past nine years, as managing director and then CEO. Her leadership was instrumental in driving growth and strengthening the brand’s market presence, GroupM said in a press release.

Naidoo’s extensive background in marketing and media, coupled with her proven track record in managing complex business portfolios across Africa, positions her perfectly to lead GroupM into a new era of innovation and success.

“I am honoured to be a part of GroupM at what is a phenomenal time for our agency, as we set new benchmarks in delivering exceptional value to our clients and pioneering groundbreaking solutions,” she said.

“With this transition, we aim to continue to deliver growth for our clients, drive GroupM’s reputation as a forward-thinking leader and to inspire our people. Our goal is to set new standards in the industry and encourage others to follow,” said Naidoo.

Kitz’s transformative leadership as CEO of Mindshare since 2022 revitalised the agency’s operations, and she is set to bring the same strategic vision and operational excellence to her new position, the agency said.

Himraj’s decade-long tenure at Wavemaker, where she has excelled in growth and business development, demonstrates her capability to drive GroupM’s marketing and business expansion efforts.