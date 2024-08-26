The role of chief marketing officers (CMOs) has significantly evolved due to changes in consumer behaviour and the emergence of new media channels, says Burger King’s Ezelna Jones.

Philip Kotler, the ‘father of modern marketing’, highlights the critical role of CMOs in creating unified brand experiences that deliver value and generate substantial returns.

This shift necessitates advanced marketing strategies aligned with the digital economy, emphasising product and strategy development that benefits consumers and the environment.

The digital age has significantly transformed consumer behaviour and brand interaction, necessitating the seamless integration of marketing and sales efforts.

CMOs must enhance their digital marketing, data analytics and customer relationship management capabilities. They must leverage digital opportunities, such as artificial intelligence (AI), social media and analytics while preserving the core aspects of traditional marketing.

As Kotler points out, modern CMOs must expand their traditional advertising and brand management roles to become the “voice of the customer” within their organisations.

Spearheading digital transformation

CMOs must spearhead digital transformation initiatives, integrating advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning into marketing strategies.

These technologies enable real-time data analytics to understand better and predict consumer behaviour, allowing for more personalised and effective marketing campaigns that drive higher engagement and ROI.

Marketing agencies are undergoing a significant transformation to meet the evolving needs of modern CMOs. The agencies’ function has evolved from merely implementing campaigns to actively contributing as strategic allies in driving business expansion.

This shift is driven by the increasing reliance on data analytics to optimise media spending and develop content.

Understanding data analytics

Modern CMOs seek agencies with an in-depth understanding of data analytics and the ability to offer creative solutions that drive business growth. Agencies must demonstrate clear return on investment (ROI) for their marketing efforts, which involves setting precise performance indicators to monitor success and make informed decisions.

As agencies progress, they embrace a comprehensive approach that merges marketing’s artistic and scientific aspects. This integrated method guarantees that strategies connect with consumers and deliver value. Agencies adept at blending creativity with analytical prowess will be firmly positioned to make meaningful contributions to their clients.

The evolving role of CMOs demands a strategic, data-driven, and customer-centric approach. Agencies that can meet these expectations by providing innovative and data-backed solutions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of marketing.

~ Ezelna Jones is chief marketing officer of Burger King.