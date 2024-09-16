A number of significant deals between AI companies and publishers in the US and Europe were announced this summer, including AI startup Perplexity.

It was one of the first such deals that actually included a revenue-sharing element with what Perplexity calls its Publisher Program.

Time, Fortune, Der Spiegel, Texas Tribune, and WordPress are among the first publishers onboarded to the programme. Perplexity says it plans to introduce advertising through its related questions feature. Brands can pay to ask specific related follow-up questions in its answer engine interface and on Pages.

When Perplexity earns revenue from an interaction where a publisher’s content is referenced, that publisher will also earn a share.

What publishers will get

The partnership involves multiple facets, including a revenue-sharing model, access to Perplexity’s tools and APIs, and analytics sharing.

These elements aim to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the AI company and publishers. Perplexity also announced a $250,000 gift to the Northwestern University School of Journalism to support research about AI and journalism.

“Our success is tied to the success of the production of new facts about the world,” says Perplexity’s Chief Business Officer, Dmitry Shevelenko.

Der Spiegel, one of the largest magazines in Germany, is experimenting with AI tools at various stages of content production, from versioning content to fact-checking. A partnership with Perplexity offers a new way to utilise AI, believes Christoph Zimmer, Chief Product Officer at Der Spiegel.

“We are convinced that AI will have a big impact on the way news is consumed,” he says. “For us, it’s not just about revenue sharing, but rather about experimenting and collaborating.”

An answer engine?

Perplexity uses large language models (LLMs) to summarise internet information. Unlike traditional search engines that provide links, Perplexity aims to directly answer people’s questions to summarise information when answering users’ questions while also featuring sources.

“The best way to think of Perplexity is as an answer engine. People come and ask questions, and we provide answers”, explains Shevelenko.

This is an important distinction the company has strongly emphasised: contrary to other San Francisco and Silicon Valley giants and models, Perplexity doesn’t train any models or foundational model.

“To the extent to which Perplexity has its model, it’s taking the (Meta) Llama 3-based model, but fine-tuning it for conciseness and for being good at synthesising web content,” says. Shevelenko.

Integrating news

Where ScalePost fits in

It is also interesting to note that Perplexity will work with another tech start-up, ScalePost, to share analytics with their publisher partners, allowing the publishers to see granular insights about how their content is monetised.

Co-funded by Zachary Todd and Ahmed Malik, ScalePost, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, sees itself as a bridge between publishers and AI companies and says it’s currently working on different partnerships.

“We’re the default third party that will provide analytics to publishers,” says Malik. “We want to be the one-stop shop for any content needs from different types of partnerships.”

Perplexity aims to extend its program to more publishers, notably in Europe and Asia, two of the company’s fastest-growing markets. “If you’re producing high-quality content, we absolutely want to work with you,” says Shevelenko.

This story was first published by the World Association for News Publishers, WAN-Ifra.