Heading up digital marketing efforts in the financial services sector is not easy right now. High interest rates and slow economic growth are putting pressure on company returns and privacy regulations continue to intensify.

Convincing cash-strapped consumers to part with their money is a real challenge, and for a sector that is largely made up of older, more traditional companies, tapping into the power of digital marketing comes with a set of unique challenges.

“Most financial service companies are in the same boat, trying to deliver growth in a stagnant economy. Many struggle to differentiate similar products in a crowded market, selling to customers who often don’t fully understand the complex offerings,” says Kelly Driscoll, Head of Demand Generation at Sanlam, which at 106 years is one Africa’s oldest financial services companies.

“Digital teams have their work cut out for them because clients’ expectations are framed around their experience with digital retailers and other born-digital brands. For older, more traditional companies, transforming processes and legacy systems to move into the digital age is just the first hurdle.”

Quantifying the value of leads

While Driscoll acknowledges that her board is very supportive of digital marketing efforts, she says her team was struggling to prove the direct impact of digital efforts on the bottom line.

This is largely because of the lack of end-to-end attribution, linking leads to actual sales – a challenge she and her team had to overcome in the most recent Life of Confidence campaign.

The initiative centred around an email acquisition campaign, aiming to collect first-party data from potential clients. This marked a new territory for the business by setting ambitious targets for both email sign-ups and lead generation for the call centre. The campaign exceeded expectations, surpassing both goals by a remarkable 172%.

The key to activating the strategy was to leverage AI and Machine learning, and PMax was identified as a driving force in the campaign. With the help of Google, Sanlam was able to implement Enhanced Conversions seamlessly with their Search Ads 360 platform, improving their ability to track conversions while respecting user preferences.

Holistic approach

“Essentially, when a lead form was successfully submitted, the team captured and hashed first-party data, matched it with Google’s user data, and reported an enhanced conversion in SA360. This holistic approach not only addressed evolving privacy regulations but also delivered tangible results for Sanlam’s Life of Confidence campaign,” explains Kirsten Fynn, Business Unit Director at Incubeta.

Working closely with Incubeta, Sanlam’s Life of Confidence campaign ended up achieving three times the 20 000 email sign-up target.

“At first we thought our reporting dashboard was broken, as the results were so unbelievable. In the end, we achieved a remarkable 191 percent increase in Total Lead Form Conversions and a 343% boost in PMax Campaign Conversions.

“Call Centre leads skyrocketed by an impressive 300 percent, jumping from an average of 718 per month to nearly 2 100,” Driscoll confirms.

More change on the horizon

The role of digital marketing in financial services is expected to evolve significantly over the next three to five years and Driscoll says her team are looking forward to the innovations on the horizon.

She expects AI-enabled campaigns will revolutionise the customer experience, allowing for highly tailored and immersive product offerings based on real-time data and needs. She also expects that there will be a greater focus on trigger-based marketing, where actions in the real world trigger relevant digital experiences and communications.

Both Driscoll and Fynn see personalisation as one of the tech advancements that will have the biggest impact on financial services, imagining a world where customers are able to compile their own products, dynamically shifting cover and benefits as when they need it.

Giving access

Reflecting on the success of the most recent campaign, Driscoll believes the close and collaborative partnership with Incubeta was key. More than just transparent communication and aligned goals, she says it was vital to provide the specialist agency with as much access as possible to internal processes, data, and perspectives to enable deeper integration and understanding.

“Looking ahead, success will depend on partnering with agencies that have the specialist skills needed to leverage rapidly changing technology. Finding specialist partners that understand the bigger picture and can work well with internal performance teams is what will help financial services companies, like ourselves, remain relevant”, Driscoll sums up.

Founded in Cape Town, Incubeta is a team of over 800 creators, thinkers, makers and doers working across 20 offices globally to unlock business growth for clients including Google, Sanlam, Shoprite, Netflix, HBO, and L’Oréal. Incubeta combines capabilities across the full spectrum of digital disciplines to deliver standout outcomes at every brand touchpoint, from awareness to fulfilment.