The ideals of masculinity have often been shown as monolithic, offering a very narrow range of attributes and expected behaviours.

Today, this limited definition of masculinity is being challenged, negotiated, and disrupted. Brands must make a shift in how they reach men, to build stronger and more meaningful connections with their audiences.

Why do masculinities matter to marketers?

As men navigate evolving expectations, brands that reflect more nuanced masculinities can drive growth and positive social change. Engaging more men in better ways makes business sense too: it helps predispose a brand to more people, and subsequently drive growth.

Ads which perform well on the Male Gender Unstereotype Metric – which captures whether portrayals of men set a good example for others – are predicted to be more effective, both in the short and long term.

Our analysis shows that better engagement with men brings better engagement with all audiences, and doesn’t always require male-only creative and media strategies.

Positive portrayal of men increases creative potential among all audiences



How are brands’ relationships with men evolving?

Today, men look for more nuanced and authentic reflections of themselves. Our 2024 Brand Inclusion Index revealed that when we go beyond gender identity, how men feel about their representation in advertising changes considerably.

In the last year, men who reported an incidence of a negative portrayal rose progressively with each generation, peaking with Millennials and Gen Z. More than twice as many LGBTQ+ men felt negatively represented by advertising last year, compared non-LGBTQ+ men.

The number goes up as high as 30% for men with a thinking or learning disability, along with 20% with mental health conditions and 16% with any disability – versus just 7% of men with no disability.

So, men are challenging advertisers to do better – improving inclusivity and diversifying the contexts and roles men are shown in.

Are you missing out on the opportunity to engage male audiences?

Before identifying ways to better engage with your male audiences, it’s important to know whether you are actually engaging with them in the first place.

Our LINK ad testing database shows that in categories traditionally perceived as gender-specific such as home care or baby care, most of the creative testing only seeks women’s’ opinions. So, not that far beneath the surface, the advertising industry continues to operate based on stereotypical assumptions.

Whether this comes from marketing strategies aimed at a so-called ‘chief shopper’, or assumptions about who uses these products, there is a failure to reach men in advertising.

Men account for c.£907m of home care usage in the UK each year (Kantar Worldpanel) – and it’s a category that pretty much ignores what men have to say. Brands in this category must reconsider the commercial gains left on the table by their exclusion of men from 85% of creative strategies.

The personal care category also has a gender imbalance in creative strategies, with 81% of creative tests conducted exclusively with women. Worldwide, men are dedicating more time to personal care (Kantar Worldpanel).

Brands formulate male versions of genderless products, from tissues to moisturisers, as an answer to this emerging demand. This approach may work for some, but is it the only way to reach men?

Brands should reassess how gender-specific their products really are and consider what opportunities they are missing by focusing solely on women, instead of exploring the possibility of expanding their targeting to a male audience.

What does good engagement with men look like?

Brands must be intentional in how they represent their audiences. Even the use of seemingly positive stereotypes of men, like being leaders or providers, reduces relatability, imposes unrealistic ideals, and limits genuine connections.

The positive portrayal of men has stalled in advertising in recent years.

‘Brands have a responsibility in creating or portraying a version of the world where men are not just prescribed to behave a certain way.’ ~ Efrain Ayala, global director of creative effectiveness and D&I, Reckitt Benckiser

To uncover ways for brands to build more meaningful connections with male audiences, we looked at ads where men are portrayed positively. Using what we know from our LINK database and qualitative research conducted by our experts, we have identified three ways that men can be portrayed positively.

• Emotional presence: Audiences appreciate seeing men express their emotions. While family settings are often used to show this, brands have many other opportunities to connect with men through genuine engaged representations.

• Authenticity: Men who embrace their true selves, expressing themselves freely without being confined to societal stereotypes. They’re not just aspirational, they’re inspiring.

• Self-care: Sometimes it’s as simple as creating ads which depict men practicing self-care; pampering themselves, tending to their emotional or physical wellbeing, or simply doing things they enjoy.

‘Michael CeraVe for CeraVe‘ was awarded nine Lions this year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. The skincare brand aimed to expand its audience to include men, while still appealing to its primarily female consumer base, through the creative strategy which revolved around the similarity between the brand’s and the actor’s name.

Choosing a male celebrity not usually linked to ideas of self-care was an innovative choice for their category. More than depicting self-care, Michael Cera presented a highly authentic and witty portrayal, which was highly appreciated by the US audience and delivered great results.

CeraVe – US – ‘Michael CeraVe’ campaign performance



What’s next for brands?

Creative and media strategies that break stereotypes don’t just lead to better resonance among men. They can enhance overall marketing effectiveness and grow brand value.

For the good of your brand (and for the good of all mankind) brands must avoid gender stereotypes, or they will limit their opportunities to predispose more people.

This article highlights the key takeaways from our research about how brands can connect better with men. Access and download all the content now, and discover the insights and recommendations from our experts.

Get in touch to discuss what this means for your brand and how your brand can connect with men better.