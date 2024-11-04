With the Grade 12 final exams underway, soon pupils from the Independent Examinations Board and National Senior Certificate will have completed their high school careers and be ready to take the next step in their academic and professional paths.

The month-long examination period can be daunting, and by the end of it, some pupils may still feel uncertain about whether they are more right-brained or left-brained and where they should look to take their studies, and eventually careers, going forward.

In school, analytical subjects tend to overshadow those associated with the creative arts. The Department of Education’s latest statistics show that 12.12% of high schools offer an arts subject through to Grade 12.

Slim odds

The number of students taking these subjects is small, with 4.5% of learners matriculating with an arts subject from government schools. This means that creative minds face slim odds in gaining the clarity they need to solidify their career after school.

“Entering a new academic phase can be scary and adding the pressure of deciding exactly what to study after school doesn’t make it any easier,” says Verusha Maharaj, managing director at the Red & Yellow Creative School for Business.

“Fortunately, South Africa is offering more creative learning opportunities where students with a creative inclination can find the ideal balance between commercial logic and creative magic.”

Creative opportunities

For matriculants eager to explore the professional creative world, the opportunities are endless and constantly evolving. For those who find solace in numbers, South Africa’s advertising industry is experiencing strong market growth, with a 6% increase this year compared to the last.

A recent Warc study shows that global advertising investment has more than doubled over the past decade and has grown 2.8 times faster than global economic output since 2014.

If you are thinking of preparing for the creative industry but need guidance to help you find your way, here are four tips from industry experts and alumni from the Red & Yellow Creative School for Business.

Not sure about what job you’d like to have in a few years?

“Don’t worry—there are no bad choices in our industry, and you’re bound to end up in a good place. Focus on the long-term view of your career (and prospects of your studies); the first job is just about getting your foot in the door, so find what resonates with you and be open to all options,” says Jason Harrison, co-founder and chief operating officer of Up&Up Group South Africa.

Keen but hesitant about the creative industry?

Advertising and marketing are far more recognised than they were decades ago. The so-called “school of logic & magic,” as Harrison recalls his dad calling it when he was eager to study at Red & Yellow, is now a respected institution of creativity, and Africa’s number one creative college.

In South Africa, there are currently 26 public universities, and the number of advertising and creative arts schools and academies is quickly surpassing that of traditional tertiary universities.

“Creativity has transformed the way we think about real-life problems. It rests in all of us and we can tap into it all the time and in lots of different ways,” adds Harrison.

It’s possible to turn your passion into a career

“If you feel you’re good at and enjoy storytelling, writing, and generating ideas, it can truly take you anywhere. That’s why I believe that no matter what you’re doing, in any discipline, if you work hard to be the best, you never know where it might lead you,” says Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative.

Still not sure about your stream?

There are numerous fields in which you can expand your expertise. Beyond traditional billboards, digital advertising is booming with the lines blurring between platforms like Google, META, and other social media channels.

“The creative industry offers a whole world of opportunities that continues to evolve right now. Just when you think you are working on above the line campaigns (paid-for media activities like a TV commercial), it’s actually a through the line exercise (a mix of paid and organic media exercises like a radio commercial paired with social media content).

“These definitions are starting to blur. When you get a social media brief from a client, it can take various shapes and the foundation for amazing creative ideas are right in front of you,” says Tennessee Barber, senior art director at Accenture Song.

Lastly and importantly, creativity can stem from anything – even mathematics requires creativity. If you’re unsure whether it’s the direction you want to take, there are many opportunities for short-term training to help you decide if it’s right for you.

Many creative institutions accept applications until the end of the first term in the year following your final school exams. They also offer shorter courses that you can start later in the year.

Some of us are born with a creative streak, while the rest of us find our own way. As Harrison, Masango and Barber agree, it often comes down to attitude, curiosity, and your drive to build a future worth looking back on. If you’re in advertising, you can only look forward to the madness and excitement it holds.

Red & Yellow Creative School of Business’ success is evident in its global achievements and the employability of its graduates, with 94% securing employment within six months of graduation. As the birthday celebrations continue, the institution will shift its focus to preparing successful matriculants and registered students for the 2025 academic year, further reinforcing its position as a top choice for tertiary education in South Africa.