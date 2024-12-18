The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The BRC announces changes to the board and updates for 2025

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has announced leadership changes, updates and initiatives that will shape the organisation’s direction in the coming year.

Antonio Lee, chief operating officer of eMedia Investments, is the new chairperson. Lee succeeds Monde Twala, senior vice president & co-general manager for Paramount Africa & lead BET International, who has served since 2018. Twala will remain an active board member, ensuring continuity and strategic consistency.

Complementing Lee’s appointment, the BRC has welcomed two media executives to its board: Nick Grubb, chief executive of radio for Kagiso Media, and Jonathan Procter, group CEO of Primedia. These appointments bring even more industry expertise and strategic insights to the board.

Outgoing board members Melissa Mc Nally and Tracy Stafford will transition to focus on technical oversight within the Radio Research Committee, ensuring their continued valuable contribution to the organisation’s research initiatives.

Next year, the BRC is set to undertake comprehensive research procurement and development processes that will further enhance audience measurement capabilities.

Key initiatives Include:

Radio Audience Measurement (RAMS) A new Request for Proposal (RFP) has been launched in Q4 2024

Supplier appointment expected by the end of Q1 2025 Television Audience Measurement (TAMS) Comprehensive RFP process scheduled across Q1 and Q2 2025

Aims to enhance television audience research methodologies Establishment Survey Ask Afrika has been appointed to conduct a comprehensive Establishment Survey

Will provide universe updates for both television and radio sectors in 2025

“These strategic moves are not just about changes or procuring new research,” Lee emphasised. “They represent our commitment to delivering nuanced, accurate, and timely audience insights that will drive strategic decision-making across the media, marketing, and advertising landscapes.”

Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC concludesd, “Our ongoing mission remains the same which is to provide objective, transparent data that empowers our industry’s understanding of audience dynamics.”

People moves

HOT 102.7FM makes dream come true for student

A final year student at Stellenbosch University will be able to graduate and have her family by her side, thanks to the kindness of HOT 102.7FM‘s listeners and the station’s Hot Cares Christmas programme. On top of that, HOT 102.7FM’s intervention and subsequent airing of her story has resulted in the student being offered employment next year, including the offer of an internship at Volkswagen.

Born in Limpopo, 23-year-old Phophi Mudau moved away from her village in Venda to pursue her BCom Sciences degree, but her NSFAS funding didn’t stretch far enough to cover the last R47 000 needed for her to graduate.

With no financial support from her unemployed mother or estranged father, who left when she was a toddler, Phophi turned to an entrepreneurial solution: selling packets of sweets, sourced from Makro and marketed on Facebook, as a last resort to raise the funds she needs. Her goal was to sell at least 1000 packets before December to close the funding gap.

But, that’s when HOT 102.7FM entered the story.

The Hot Cares Christmas team sent the station’s head of news, Tara Penny, to Stellenbosch to investigate and break the good news to Phophi, after linking up live with the HOT 1027 Breakfast team of Simon Parkinson, Bunny Majaja and Simon Hill in the studio.

As part of the Hot Cares Christmas, the station will be covering the cost of the the remaining balance of her tuition fees, totalling R47,000, enabling her to graduate. HOT 102.7FM will also be covering the cost of getting Phophi’s mother and sister to her graduation and providing her with a shopping voucher for her to purchase work outfits for the start of her career.

“Thank you, so, so much,” said a tearful Phophi. “I can’t believe this! What planet are you from? I want to thank you, not only for the financial support, but I’m a person who has been struggling with self-esteem and confidence issues, and believing in myself, and I didn’t know what taking this step would do. But, with what you’ve done, I truly believe that nothing will stand in my way in my life.”

“Phophi is exactly the type of deserving recipient we love helping with Hot Cares Christmas,” said Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM. “Despite the daunting challenge of raising that remaining money, she made a plan and refused to give up. We believe she’s got a bright future and that our gift to her is not a handout, but a sustainable solution and an investment in the future of this country.”

It’s been quite a run for HOT 102.7FM, which was recently named the winner in the ‘Best Local Radio Station’ category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards for a third consecutive year.

The station also raised a whopping R27.5 million in just 12 and a half hours at its annual Teddython Hot Cares charity fundraiser in November, ensuring a strong and satisfying end to the year and laying the groundwork for a 2025 full of promise, as HOT 102.7FM approaches its fifth year of being on air.

Exabeam appoints Mike Byron as chief financial officer

Exabeam , a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, has announced the appointment of Mike Byron as CFO. Byron’s extensive experience in optimising financial processes and driving profitability will help Exabeam scale its operations while continuing to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Byron brings over 20 years of experience leading global finance organizations, including those in high-growth SaaS technology companies. He previously served as SVP of Strategic Finance and FP&A at Mimecast, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the company after its IPO, leading acquisitions, and driving its successful $5.8 billion sale to private equity firm Permira in 2022. Byron has also held key leadership positions at Rapid7, Parexel International, and Millipore Corporation, where he built-out financial systems, drove strategic alignment for operational excellence, and supported business expansions.

Business moves

Nedbank’s latest campaign shines light on financial abuse against women

Joe Public, in partnership with long-standing client, Nedbank, as well as POWA (People Opposing Woman Abuse) recently launched their latest campaign ‘Money Warnings’ during this year’s 16 Days of Activism, in an attempt to highlight the very real issue of financial abuse against women.

The key insight to the campaign was that amongst the various forms of abuse that women face, money is also used as a form of abuse and financial abuse occurs in 99% of abusive relationships. The main objective of the campaign was to raise awareness about this often not spoken about topic, highlighting the role of Nedbank and POWA in supporting financial empowerment, and encouraging conversations around financial independence.

The campaign included Nedbank placing precautionary labels (warning strips) on their advertising collateral and partnering with influencers to do the same. The campaign sparked a nationwide conversation around the violence no one’s talking about and offered support to victims to regain autonomy and break free from the cycles of abuse through their microsite.

“The issue of financial abuse is not just one bank’s battle. We wanted to take things even further, by giving other banks the opportunity to do their part, while positioning ourselves as the first bank to officially take a stance on the issue of financial abuse. A couple days into the launch of our campaign, we made our Warning Strip CI guide available on our website,” said Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank.

Watch on YouTube.

SuperSport viewership soars for SA vs India T20

The South Africa vs India T20 series has cemented itself as a highlight of the cricketing calendar, delivering thrilling matches and a significant surge in audience engagement. This year’s series saw South Africa and India clash in four action-packed games, drawing record viewership and consumption figures on SuperSport. This is evident from the latest Nielsen Sports SA viewership data following the series .

The 2024 series reached a total unique audience of 1.5 million viewers, a staggering 194% increase compared to the 2023 series. Total consumption across all broadcasts soared to 3.9 million hours – a remarkable 341% year-on-year growth. These figures reflect the enduring rivalry between the two teams and the growing appeal of T20 cricket among fans.

The best-performing match in 2024 drew a live total unique audience of 655 780, an 86% jump from the most-watched live game in the 2023 series. Over four matches, SuperSport broadcasted 129 hours of live and secondary coverage, up from two matches and 50 hours in 2023.

The Body Shop launches first locally designed and produced advent calendar The Body Shop is rooted in its commitment to South Africa, and the first locally-designed and locally-produced Advent Calendar – The Gift of Giving Good, is testament to this. Designed by renowned illustrator Russell Abrahams, better known as Yay_Abe, the calendar is inspired by the country’s diversity and rich cultural nuances. The bold, colourful design weaves together vibrant scenarios, local landmarks, and joyful characters that embody the South African experience. Loaded with 24 skin and body care surprises, including a limited-edition keepsake, the Gift of Giving Good is packed with head-to-toe goodness! The Gift of Giving Good is an extension of the brand’s collaboration with Yay-Abe. Recently, The Body Shop Workshop stores were enhanced with a series of exciting murals created by the artist. Titled ‘Art of Us,’ the murals celebrate the culture, energy, and diversity of the South African people and landscape, adding to the Workshop stores’ offering of an exploration of the brand’s world through sampling, touching, smelling, and experiencing its naturally efficacious products. The Workshop stores offer a one-of- a-kind immersive and shopping experience. Murals can be found at Workshop stores nationwide, including Nicolway Shopping Center (GP), Cavendish Square (WC), Canal Walk Mall (WC), Tyger Valley Mall (WC), Sandton City Mall (GP), and Brooklyn Mall (GP).

Suzuki partners with 947 and Kfm 94.5 for exciting Pop Quiz finale

On Friday, 13 December 2024, the excitement reached its peak as the grand finale of the Suzuki Pop Quiz campaign unfolded in two dynamic formats—one live with 947 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the other on-air at Kfm 94.5 in Cape Town. The thrilling events saw two lucky listeners, Kwanda Bhengu from 947 and Aydin Bressler from Kfm 94.5, each driving away in brand new Suzuki Celerios, marking a memorable day for both stations and their audiences.

The Suzuki Pop Quiz has been a beloved feature on 947 and Kfm 94.5 for many years, engaging listeners with the chance to win substantial cash prizes and, for the first time this year, vehicles.

Hennie Myburgh, the station manager for 947 and Kfm 94.5, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This year’s Suzuki Pop Quiz has not only engaged our listeners but has also created memorable moments, culminating in an energised finale that showcases the spirit of competition and community. We are proud of the partnership with Suzuki and this is a wonderful way to highlight the power of both brands coming together to create something truly magical and lifechanging.” His words reflect the excitement felt by both stations as they celebrated the achievements of their listeners.”

CFI Becomes the Official Online Trading Partner of MI Cape Town

CFI Financial Group, a global provider of online trading services, has announced its associate partnership as the official online trading partner of MI Cape Town, one of the most prestigious teams in world cricket. This collaboration marks another milestone in CFI’s strategic expansion following a year of remarkable achievements, including surpassing $1 trillion in trading volumes and launching operations in South Africa.

This sponsorship underscores CFI’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and engaging with diverse audiences through cricket, the second most-watched sport globally with over 2.5 billion fans.

“Our sponsorship of MI Cape Town as the Official Online Trading Partner represents a significant step in CFI’s strategic growth journey,” said Hisham Mansour, co-founder and MD at CFI. “Following the launch of our South African operations, this collaboration not only strengthens our presence but also aligns us with the excellence and star power of a global cricket brand. MI Cape Town’s popularity extends beyond South Africa, offering valuable visibility to fans both locally and globally.”

MI Cape Town operates under the umbrella of MI Global, a global cricketing force, with five T20 teams spanning three continents, four countries including both men and women with teams in franchise T20 cricket in India, South Africa, UAE and USA. MI Global’s reputation for excellence and innovation mirrors CFI’s values, making this sponsorship a natural fit.

Planet Fitness powers up as HYROX South Africa’s Official Training Partner

In an innovative move, Planet Fitness has announced its partnership with HYROX South Africa as its official training partner, and a countrywide search for eight Planet Fitness X HYROX Master Trainers – a first in Africa.

HYROX has been rocking the global scene as the fitness trend, branded ‘The Fitness competition for Every Body’, with its competitive, addictive, and high intensity training routine that is accessible to anyone. In 2023, a total of 65 races were held around the world with 175 000 competitors taking part.

Mlondi Mashinini, CEO of HYROX South Africa, said they were thrilled to partner with a brand like Planet Fitness. “With such on-trend training facilities, their clubs are a perfect fit to promote the HYROX phenomenon, and are aligned with our shared vision to connect communities to train with purpose.”

Making moves

30 Winds Of Change reflects resilience and growth on SABC2

The South African journey of transformation and resilience takes centre stage in 30 Winds of Change, which debuted on SABC2 on Sunday 21:30.

30 Winds of Change is a compelling docu-talk series hosted by the insightful award-winning Television and Radio broadcaster Clement Manyathela.

For 13 weeks, the show will delve into the South African transformative journey over the past 30 years, marking a significant milestone in history – 30 years of freedom, presenting intimate conversations with influential figures who have played pivotal roles in shaping the landscape. From political leaders to cultural icons, each episode provides a profound exploration of their insights into the past, present, and future of South Africa.

Influential guests to feature on the show are the creator of Generations: The Legacy on SABC1 Dr. Mfundi Vundla, renowned TV presenter Leanne Manas, Sports Broadcaster Robert Marawa, TV Personality and Activist Dali Tambo, South African Politician Hellen Zille, former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Founder of Gift of the Givers Imitiaz Sooliman, Pioneering Business Leader Nonkululeko Gobodo, Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala, Academic Leader and former Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, renowned Journalists Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Mandy Wiener and Pioneering Business Leader Christo Wiese.

Manyathela said, “It is an honour to engage with such iconic voices, who have played pivotal roles in shaping South Africa’s past, present and future. This series is not just about looking back—it is about understanding where we are today and envisioning the future as a country.”