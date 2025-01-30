The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Ayoba integrates TikTok, expanding entertainment across Africa

In a groundbreaking partnership set to transform Africa’s digital content landscape, Ayoba, Africa’s all-in-one super app, has teamed up with TikTok, the globally popular short-form video platform, to directly integrate TikTok’s content within the ayoba app.

This marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration on the African continent, bringing TikTok’s engaging and trending content to millions of Ayoba users.

The partnership aligns with Ayoba’s mission to deliver user-centric features that enhance the digital experience, particularly for African consumers who seek seamless, affordable, and enriching connectivity.

“We’re thrilled to offer TikTok content within ayoba, creating a seamless, all-in-one experience for our users to access trending content, express creativity, and stay connected,” said Burak Akinci, CEO of ayoba. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing value-driven digital solutions that meet the unique needs of our growing African audience. With TikTok now integrated, Ayoba users can enjoy the power of global storytelling and creative expression – all within their favourite super app.”

The integration places TikTok as a prominent feature on Ayoba’s bottom navigation, making it easily accessible for users across 17 African key regions. Ayoba users will be able to:

Watch TikTok videos seamlessly within the app.

Log into their TikTok accounts without leaving the Ayoba platform.

This integration aligns with Ayoba’s content strategy which focuses on delivering localized, relevant, and engaging experiences tailored to Africa’s diverse audience. By offering content in local languages and reflecting regional traditions, Ayoba ensures cultural resonance.

People moves

SANEF saddened by the loss of young journalist, Anelisa Sibanda

The South African National Editors’ Forum is mourning the untimely passing of Anelisa Sibanda, affectionately known as MaNdaba. The 27-year-old journalist, described as a rising star in the media industry, passed away on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital after being rushed there due to stomach pain.

Sibanda’s aunt, Siphephelaphi Sibanda, expressed the family’s devastation: “We are all shocked by her sudden passing, as we were still expecting so much from her. Anelisa was a respectful youngster with a bright future ahead.”

After graduating from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), Sibanda joined Sunday World in 2021 as an intern. She contributed to its online platform and quickly gained recognition for her talent and dedication. Her colleagues described her as humble, self-driven, and passionate about journalism—a ray of hope who inspired those around her.

Sunday World acting editor, Ngwako Malatji, shared his sorrow: “When I heard of Anelisa’s passing, I was gutted. My heart is bleeding. She was a rising star who served Sunday World with loyalty and compassion. She had so much to offer, but her journey ended too soon. To the Sibanda family, thank you for sharing Anelisa with us. May her soul rest in peace.”

Sibanda’s co-workers spoke fondly of her work ethic and warm personality.

Her best friend and Sunday World entertainment writer, Mbalenhle Zuma, paid a heartfelt tribute: “Anelisa was more than a colleague — she was like a sister to me. Her positivity and quick wit brightened everyone’s day. Her contagious laughter and unwavering support made her an invaluable friend. Heaven has gained an angel, but we are shattered by this loss.”

Dino Burbidge joins WOO to spearhead creative focus

Dino Burbidge, consistently one of the top-ranked speakers at World Out of Home Organization Annual Congresses and Regional Forums, is joining WOO as its first creative-in-residence to lead a strengthened focus on creativity and new technology.

Burbidge, whose career spans leading creative agencies including WCRS and major media owner Sky, will lead a Creative Workstream aimed at exploring the conjunction of creativity and technology in Out of Home.

Business moves

The African Academy of AI and MMA Global announce strategic partnership

The African Academy of AI (AAAI), Africa’s AI education and consulting firm, has announced a strategic partnership with MMA Global, the industry body for modern marketing innovation. Together, they aim to champion AI-first solutions in marketing, equipping professionals across Africa and the Middle East with advanced tools and strategies for success in an era defined by artificial intelligence.

This collaboration introduces a new wave of AI education and application opportunities for marketers, including access to the MMA Academy, a resource hub for AI-driven marketing innovation, and participation in the MMA’s AI Leadership Council (ALC). The ALC focuses on creating actionable frameworks and insights to help marketers integrate AI effectively and responsibly into their strategies.

“With the unprecedented opportunities that AI offers, our partnership with AAAI is a testament to MMA SA’s vision of empowering marketers to lead with innovation, responsibility, and measurable impact,” said Sarah Utermark, regional director of MMA SSA and South Africa. “Through the MMA Academy, we are building the workforce of the future—armed with tools, strategies, and insights to thrive in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.”

The partnership launches with a CMO Masterclass, Elevate Your Marketing Game with AI, on 19 February 2025. The session, led by Greg Serandos of African Academy of AI and Francois van der Merwe of Otinga, will provide practical insights on AI integration, governance, and tools. A Lunch & Learn webinar on 21st February 2025 will further empower MMA members and their teams with actionable knowledge on AI’s transformative impact.

HOT 102.7FM kicks off new year by driving digital offering

Johannesburg-based commercial station HOT 102.7FM continues to drive innovation in the South African radio industry, with the news that it’s launched a new ‘white label’ music stream online.

This follows the launch last year of four new HOT 102.7FM online streams, called ‘HOT ROCK’, ‘HOT FUNK’, HOT EASY’, and ‘HOT CLUB’, which saw the station start delivering four new music streams via its website, www.hot1027.co.za and App, with each of these streams focused on playing a specific genre of music.

Similarly, HOT 102.7FM first tested the waters of the new stream with the launch of ‘HOT CHRISTMAS’ over the festive season, which played classic Christmas hits. Due to the success of this ‘seasonal’ stream, it has now be repurposed with new content, with the channel being kept open to accommodate musical content and information related to upcoming HOT 102.7FM-partnered events.

In this way, the stream now features music and content specific to the upcoming Let’s Rock retro festival at Marks Park in Emmarentia on the 15 February, of which HOT 102.7FM is a media partner of Breakout Events, the festival’s promoter.

“What better way to get fired up for a concert you’ve bought tickets for than to access music specific to that concert on a user-friendly app, right in the palm of your hand?” said Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM. “As with the other streams we’ve already launched, it’s all about listening to the needs of our audience and providing them with more options – all within the broader HOT 102.7FM ecosystem – whilst staying true to our ‘Old Skool’ format.”

37 Global creative leaders share their inspiration in 2025 Recess Creative Playbook

Creatives from some of the world’s most famous agencies, brands and production companies share their creative secrets and inspiration in a phenomenal new free creative resource published this week.

From the daily hacks and tools they use to their favourite reading and feelings about impostor syndrome, the 2025 edition of the Recess Creative Playbook is full of creative leaders’ tips, tools and resources for creative inspiration.

Building on last year’s successful launch edition, this year the Playbook takes a truly global approach, with 37 creative directors, designers and strategists based in 32 different countries offering up their advice and recommendations for how they stay on top of their creative game.

Contributors this year include Artan Mansouri, Global Creative Director at Spotify (Sweden), Trevor Robinson OBE, Founder and Creative Director of Quiet Storm (UK) and Atiya Zaidi, CCO and CEO at BBDO (Pakistan). Other contributors hail from agencies such as R/GA, VML, Grey, Ogilvy, Publicis, DDB, VT Pro Design, 180 Amsterdam, and Wieden + Kennedy, brand leaders from the likes of Absolut, Vox Media and AB InBev and groundbreaking artists from India (Boomraang Studio) and Australia (Studio ENESS).

In addition, Recess has partnered with Makers, a new kind of production company, on a special bonus section featuring nine producers from Monks, Yuga Labs, Specsavers and more discussing the free and paid tools they use to manage projects and keep sane with 10,000 tweaks + client requests.

Recess was created by Jody Orsborn Medina, a freelance Experiential Creative Director who has worked both in-house as Executive Creative Director for WPP agency Deeplocal and now freelances for clients across the US, Canada and the UK, including Shopify, Vice, MAS, Live Nation and Jam3.

The 2025 Playbook is available as a free PDF via the Recess website.

Africarare metaverse rebrands as UBU

As 2025 dawns, Africarare has announced a transformative evolution. Africa’s first metaverse is now UBU, a name inspired by the Ubuntu ethos of community and interconnectedness. This rebrand marks a bold new chapter in the potential for Web3 to connect Africa with the global digital economy through cutting-edge innovation.

Over the past 15 months, the UBU team have been hard at work, re-building this revolutionary platform powered by AI, developed entirely in-house as proprietary technology. UBU V3 represents a leap forward in user experience, functionality, and innovation, setting a new benchmark for immersive digital environments.

UBU is designed around two core pillars, which together create a cohesive and impactful ecosystem:

UBULand: A world of immersive metaverse experiences, including digital twins, conducive to branded campaigns, gamified learning, entertainment, and more.

UBUGames: A dedicated platform for blockchain e-sports gaming, anchored by the same UBU ecosystem.

Both pillars are seamlessly interconnected through the UBU token, enabling gasless transactions and unified smart accounts for a streamlined user experience.

Explore the UBUGames here: playubu.ai

Global cybersecurity consultancy Two Candlesticks appoints Ilex Content Strategies

Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing & communications agency serving the technology and telecommunications sector, has been selected by Two Candlesticks, a global cybersecurity consultancy, as its marketing and communications agency of record. Ilex will develop Two Candlesticks’ brand and messaging and deliver marketing and communications strategies, including content creation, sales enablement and borderless PR.

Addressing the talent crisis in the PR industry

The PR industry faces an acute shortage of experienced professionals who can adapt to rapid technological advancements while maintaining strategic oversight. With younger professionals often seeking quick growth opportunities, agencies are grappling with high turnover rates. This creates a fragmented workforce and exacerbates the challenge of sustaining institutional knowledge. Additionally, there is a widening gap between academic preparation and the practical demands of the PR landscape, making it harder for new entrants to integrate seamlessly into agency roles.

Under the leadership of founder and MD Tracy Jones, Dialogue PR has taken a proactive stance in addressing these challenges. Over the past 12 months, the agency has been actively advocating for sustainable talent development.

Jones’ role as Chairperson of the PRCA Membership Board, alongside operations director, Cherná Lutta’s position as chair of PRCA NextGen Africa, underscores Dialogue’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation across the industry. Both leaders also serve on the PRCA Executive Africa Committee, facilitating integrated networks across the continent.

Dialogue PR has implemented several initiatives aimed at attracting, nurturing, and retaining top talent:

This includes PRCA Africa Internship Charter, a framework which sets ethical and professional standards for PR internships. The Charter emphasises fair compensation, structured mentorship and practical exposure.

The Thrive Academy is Dialogue PR’s in-house Academy and exemplifies its commitment to continuous learning. Psychological support for teams ensures the right cultural and professional fit.

Tarsus Distribution partners with Darktrace to boost AI-Powered security in Africa

Tarsus Distribution has joined forces with Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, to bring enhanced cybersecurity solutions to Africa. This partnership will leverage the existing capabilities of both companies, making Darktrace’s innovative Self-Learning AI technology more accessible to Africa’s enterprises.

The collaboration will empower Tarsus’s reseller network across Africa to combat the growing cybersecurity threats effectively, offering network security, email security, and OT (operational technology) protection.

Darktrace’s technology distinguishes itself from conventional security solutions by being AI-native and learning an organisation’s patterns of life in order to adapt autonomously to both known and never-seen before seen threats. This self-learning capability is especially valuable in regions like Africa, where a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals poses a challenge. Darktrace’s AI systems adapt to unique network behaviours, enabling a proactive response to threats without relying solely on rules and signatures.

Making moves

New venue for Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

Following a transformative year for the brand, Eat Out proudly announces a new venue for the highly anticipated 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards.

Set to take place at the Baxter Theatre on 31 March 2025, the prestigious event will feature a refreshed format and a new date, moving from its traditional November schedule. It promises an unforgettable evening of glamour and culinary excellence.

In March 2024, Eat Out embarked on a journey to improve how star restaurants are identified and celebrated. Through comprehensive consultation and research within the restaurant industry and among diners, Eat Out redefined its judging process to include an eight-month long evaluation season. This ensures all judges experience every shortlisted restaurant during both peak and off-peak periods, mandating an impartial and all-encompassing assessment.

As part of these changes, the awards ceremony will adopt a more intimate, cinematic, Oscars-style format, complete with a roaming food and drinks experience. Guests can look forward to a culinary journey that highlights South Africa’s vibrant local food culture through a global lens. And, thanks to headline sponsor Woolworths, ingredients for these edible masterpieces will be sourced with excellence in mind.

The Good Life Show is back

Get ready for bags of fresh and fun-filled experiences at the 2025 Good Life Show. Now in its 5th year, since its launch as The Plant Powered Show in 2020, Africa’s premier food, drink and conscious living event and largest event of its kind in Southern Africa is back with even more exciting high quality and innovative products, experiences and surprising content.

Join us in Cape Town from 30 May to 1 June at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and in Johannesburg from 1 – 3 August at the Kyalami International Convention Centre for the culinary, health, wellness, and sustainability event of the year.

Play Room Live! relaunches as Play Room Live 2.0

Play Room Live! enthusiasts can look forward to amped-up fun when the show relaunches as Play Room Live 2.0 on 3 February at 16h30. The revamped show will feature new Roomies and new adventures, all on the same channel.

Play Room Live 2.0 will be an interactive and authentic chill spot that is both inspirational and aspirational while promoting the values of equality and diversity. Most of all, it will remain a dynamic, fun and wacky hub that entertains and informs Mzansi’s youth.

Just over a year since breaking onto the youth entertainment scene with its unique mix of character-building content and educational fun, Play Room Live! has quickly established itself as the show every youngster wants to be involved with and seen on, and the centre of coolness.

Roomies have proved themselves to be proud, confident, opinionated, authentic and creative voices, as the show continues to be a safe place to be heard and seen.

Play Room on DStv Channel 300 combines education and entertainment in a uniquely local package carrying original South African and popular international content, including favourite animated titles dubbed into isiZulu.

Copywriting portfolio webinar: Learn from the experts at Briefly News

Ready to take the next big step in your career? All you need are the right skills and the confidence to use them. Briefly News will host a Copywriting Showcase: Building a Portfolio That Wins Clients” webinar on 3 February 2025, from 17:00 to 18:00. It is created to equip users with valuable insights into creating a portfolio that will help you win your clients’ hearts.

Link to register for the webinar: https://corp.briefly.co.za/copywriting-showcase-building-a-portfolio-that-wins-clients