In the daily marketing noise of AI, algorithms, Omnichannel, block-chain ad transparency, predictive analytics and the like, Paulo Dias focuses on how modern marketers can tap into the sonic synergy of integrating resilient radio with tech’s disruptive tools.

Remember radio? It’s only been around for 100 years – and sounded pretty much the same for the last 40 of those. Yet radio remains a staple in South Africa, regularly listened to by 75% of the population.

In a world of podcasts, streaming and endless online content, terrestrial radio still offers something that digital platforms struggle to replicate: a human connection, and real-time engagement.

What our radio stations do best is offer content in local languages, making it accessible to a broad demographic. While the digital age offers personalisation and on-demand content, radio’s shared experience, trustworthiness and immediacy are still unparalleled.

Hosts are seen as authoritative figures, trusted voices who can influence buying decisions, sway opinions, and promote products.

A magical mix

Radio may seem like an old-school medium in the modern marketing mix, but it continues to surprise by adapting and thriving alongside digital platforms. What makes it so successful is a blend of science and magic: science, in understanding audience behaviour; magic in the connection that radio personalities form with their listeners.

The science is in the data. With over seven million listeners on a single station like Ukhozi FM, advertisers can access an enormous, engaged audience.

The magic lies in the human element – radio personalities who are trusted and loved by their listeners.

This combination of numbers and trust creates a potent mix for advertisers.

Integrating digital

Radio no longer operates in isolation. In fact, it has long been at the forefront of integrating new technologies. From being an early adopter to leverage Facebook and WhatsApp for audience interaction, radio has consistently proven its adaptability.

The challenge for advertisers is to move beyond traditional methods of simply broadcasting a message, and instead formulate an audio strategy that maximises radio’s unique strengths, while incorporating digital tools.

A successful example of such sonic synergy is a campaign we ran for Huggies, that tackled the challenge of bridging traditional and modern parenting practices, by creating a radio feature with trusted radio personality Dudu Khoza. The feature was short – 3 to 5 minutes – but highly impactful.

However, the campaign didn’t stop there: it extended into the digital realm with a longer, more in-depth podcast, easily accessible via a simple link on Dudu’s Facebook page.

In a demographic that traditionally wasn’t seen as likely podcast listeners, the campaign generated thousands of downloads, demonstrating the power of integrating radio with digital platforms.

Innovating measurability

One of the strongest criticisms levelled at radio is the perceived lack of immediate measurability. Unlike digital platforms – which offer real-time data on clicks, views, and engagement – radio traditionally relies on surveys and listener diaries, which can take time to process.

However, with the integration of digital assets, radio campaigns can now offer more measurable outcomes.

Take, for example, the DHL Message Delivery campaign that integrated radio with SMS notifications: listeners could schedule a time for their message to be broadcast, and received a personalised SMS with the time and radio station details, ensuring that the recipient would hear their message.

This integration multi-platform integration provided measurable, trackable results and offered a fresh, engaging take on what radio can deliver.

Broadening strategy

Advertisers must think beyond traditional radio spots and consider how to create a holistic audio strategy that incorporates multiple touchpoints. As consumers increasingly adopt streaming platforms and podcasts as part of their daily routines, there is an opportunity to create campaigns that extend beyond live radio broadcasts.

Streaming platforms have powerful algorithms, allowing you to target audio fans and pull them to your visual content if needed.

Amplifying Influence

Many radio personalities have far larger followings on social media than the stations they work for. This opens up opportunities for advertisers to use these influencers to amplify their message across multiple platforms – from retro Facebook, to dynamic TikTok. We often use presenters’ combined audiences to leverage campaigns and extend them beyond the airtime schedule.

Radio personalities are more than just voices on the air; they are influencers in their own right. Advertisers who can tap into this influence, both on-air and online, will see their campaigns resonate more deeply with targeted audiences.

Sonic synergy

Radio may be a century-old medium, but it continues to evolve and adapt in the digital age. By aligning radio with digital assets, advertisers can create content that is both effective and measurable. The key to success lies in understanding the unique strengths of each platform: radio’s trustworthiness, immediacy, and human connection; and digital’s measurability, personalisation, and reach.

Sonic synergy, the harmonious blend of audio and digital, offers advertisers the best of both worlds. With the right strategy, radio can continue to play a vital role in the media mix, driving results for brands while keeping audiences engaged across multiple platforms.

Paulo Dias is a self-confessed audiophile, head of innovation at Ultimate Media, a director at the South African Podcasters Guild and a multi award-winning podcast host and producer.