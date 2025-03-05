The #GetNakedAnywhere campaign from fully digital insurance platform, Naked, has turned into a viral TikTok phenomenon that has generated more than 20 million organic views.

This follows the runaway success of the campaign, designed to show how Naked’s app and website allow you to buy car and home insurance online from anywhere, at any time within a matter of minutes.

Turning names into a nationwide conversation

Inspired by real data of South Africans getting Naked, the campaign saw more than 150 unique billboards placed across South Africa, each highlighting a time and place someone had bought Naked insurance from their smartphone.

Alongside this, the brand rolled out an extensive series of personalised video and digital ads featuring common South African names and relatable situations—whether playing padel, visiting the dentist, suntanning, or attending a rugby match.

People loved spotting their names or names of friends and family as they scrolled through their socials or drove to a meeting.

“We knew we were really onto something when people started tagging their friends in our Facebook ads. Most people scroll past ads as fast as they can, but this campaign not only got people to pay attention but also to tag their friends in the comments,” says Ernest North, co-founder of Naked.

From billboards to TikTok trend

A few months into the campaign, it took on a life of its own on TikTok.

“A trend started on TikTok where hundreds of users began posting videos, asking Naked to feature their names on billboards,” says North. “Within days, hundreds of user-generated videos of our billboards were posted, completely unprompted by us. And, the comments of our TikTok posts were flooded by tens of thousands of requests from people who wanted to see their names on our billboards.”

Of course it wasn’t realistic to put up thousands of new billboards overnight to address these requests. So, the Naked creative team did the next best thing and, with the help of the agency Run Jump Fly, designed editable billboard templates allowing them to generate hyper-realistic video billboards featuring the names of TikTok commenters.

In just a week, Naked posted 60 videos featuring the 600 most requested names — each set to fun, topical songs like My Name Is by Eminem, Say My Name by Destiny’s Child, and That’s Not My Name by The Ting Tings.

TikTok results

The top two videos racked up 3.8 million and 3.2 million organic views

Total campaign views hit nearly 20 million—without any ad spend.

Some 30 000 new followers found the Naked TikTok page that week.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, North says: “We believe that this campaign works because it’s relatable and personal without trying too hard. Throughout the campaign, we continue to stick to a clear, repeatable idea that makes the campaign instantly recognisable. And, instead of explicitly asking for participation, we aim to spark conversation — so people want to be part of it.”