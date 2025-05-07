When a crisis hits, the first response should not always be legal. More often than not, a situation can be diffused — or even turned into an opportunity — through timely, transparent and empathetic communication.

A quick summary of the Two Oceans Marathon (TOM) and blogger saga: Two Oceans Marathon organisers have taken legal action against running blogger Stuart Mann (The Running Mann) following a series of critical posts highlighting various organisational concerns.

These included issues such as medal shortages, insufficient water points, changes to Blue Number Club seeding, and a general lack of timely communication with participants.

Rather than responding publicly to the questions raised, the organisers opted for a legal route, a decision that has sparked widespread concern and debate within the South African running community.

Big, hairy audacious goal

For many runners, myself included, the Two Oceans Half Marathon is a big, hairy, audacious goal. Completing 21km is a monumental achievement, the catalyst that often sparks a lifelong love for running, and for some, may eventually lead to a marathon or even the Ultra.

That is why the race holds such a special place in so many hearts; it is more than just a run; it is a rite of passage.

This year, I ran the Two Oceans Half for the first time in years and was struck by how much more negative sentiment there was around the race compared to when I first participated.

In the lead-up to race day, I came across The Running Mann’s blog. The first post that caught my eye was about the Blue Number Club. I was drawn to it because a friend of mine was celebrating her tenth Two Oceans.

Valid questions

It’s a remarkable milestone that earns a Blue Number and truly deserves recognition and, was disappointed with her, about the seemingly small things that were decided no longer to be included, e.g. preferential seeding. His post raised valid, constructive questions; and that’s what prompted me to start following his writing more closely.

But it quickly became clear — not just from that blog, but from comments by other runners — that something felt amiss with this year’s organisation. Many pointed to a lack of communication as a key concern. Of course, there will always be the usual handful of grumbles in any big event, but this felt different.

The volume and tone of the complaints suggested something deeper, perhaps a long-standing frustration bubbling up and spilling into even the smaller details.

I’ve always compared building running stamina to building reputation stamina. You need a goal, a training plan and consistent effort. You need to track your progress, surround yourself with the right people, fuel wisely, and use the right tools.

Fuel in the tank

When you’re fit and healthy, you recover faster from setbacks. The same applies to your reputation. When your organisation has built reputation stamina, through consistent behaviour, clear values, ongoing tracking, and the right people, it’s far better equipped to handle difficult moments.

A solid reputation gives you that all-important fuel in the tank when you need it most.

Your brand is what you say about yourself. Your reputation is what others say about you. Your reputation is shaped by your behaviour and rooted in your values.

Two Oceans Marathon is an institution with an enviable legacy. Its reputation was not built overnight, and it certainly will not disappear overnight either. Despite the criticism, I know many runners will still line up next year.

But if the quality continues to slip, and its reputation stamina isn’t maintained, it risks losing its iconic status.

People associate with brands they believe in, and they want to feel seen, heard, and valued. They pay their hard-earned money not just to run, but to belong. And the race starts long before the gun goes off: from registration, to number collection, to the final medal. Every touchpoint counts.

Something to keep in mind: it is not just leadership that shapes a reputation. Everyone in the team contributes to it.

What Two Oceans could have done differently (before going legal)

Call a communicator before a lawyer: Involving a reputation or communication advisor early on could have helped diffuse tension. You can build reputation during a crisis. A legal letter often shuts the door to meaningful dialogue.

Be empathetic: “We hear you. We’re sorry. We can do better.” These are not admissions of guilt, they are acknowledgements of community. People want to feel seen and heard, not stonewalled.

Respond to the questions: Many of The Running Mann’s questions were fair. Ignoring them creates more frustration. Even if you do not have all the answers — say so. Silence speaks volumes, and not in a good way.

Be proactive: If things did not go according to plan, admit to it. Thank participants, acknowledge what went wrong, and commit to doing better. Celebrate the wins too, but, be honest about the hiccups.

Deal with issues early: Do not let a trickle of complaints become a tidal wave. Communicate early and often.

Keep it simple: Responses do not need to be lengthy or complicated. Short, clear, and timeous answers build trust.

Take the criticism on the chin: People care — that is why they are vocal. They want the race to be the best it can be.

Next steps for TOM (and others watching)

Review what worked — and what didn’t. Be honest. Then take the time to strategise and plan how to do things differently next time. Improvement starts with reflection, followed by action.

Reconsider the legal route. Consider whether pursuing legal action is the wisest use of the NGO’s funds, or whether open, honest dialogue might better serve the organisation’s long-term reputation.

Invest in communication and governance training. Equip the board with the tools and insight needed to respond effectively, transparently, and with accountability.

Keep your stakeholders in the loop. Proactive, clear communication builds trust. Let people know what’s happening, even if the answer is “we’re still working on it.”

Let’s not outrun communication. Reputation, like running, is built through consistency, resilience, and listening to the rhythm of those around you.

The race belongs to the runners. The responsibility belongs to the organisers. Let’s honour both with empathy, clarity and care.

In moments of criticism, strength lies not in defence, but in dialogue.