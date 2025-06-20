The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Burson launches AI-powered tool to link reputation with business outcomes

Burson, the global communications agency purpose-built to create value for clients through reputation, today announced the launch of Reputation Capital, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered technology and consulting solution designed to connect drivers of reputation to specific business outcomes such as stock price, sales or purchase intent.

This new offer fundamentally advances how reputation is measured, valued and managed, offering leading businesses a live view of this dynamic, multi-faceted asset. Burson’s approach facilitates immediate decision making so businesses can act with speed and precision against reputational shifts that have a direct bearing on commercial success. Reputation Capital is available through WPP Open, the AI-enabled marketing platform.

“Our core belief at Burson is that reputation is the most valuable asset that any organization possesses,” said Corey duBrowa, Global CEO, Burson. “It’s complex and constantly evolving, influenced by a variety of factors beyond any singular element such as trust. Traditional tools for measuring and shaping reputation simply can’t keep pace with the velocity and volume of challenges our clients are navigating today. With Reputation Capital, we’re pinpointing the specific drivers of reputation, forecasting the impact of potential actions, connecting these insights directly to business outcomes, and pairing them with expert counsel.”

People moves

Kfm’s Tracey Lange cares spreading warmth in the Western Cape

As the temperatures are dropping, Kfm 94.5 has announced the return of the Tracey Lange Cares (TLC) initiative, a heartwarming campaign dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in need. This year, Kfm invites you to donate to members of the TLC Party* – a party like no other – as we collect blankets, scarves, and beanies to keep our little ones warm and support vital beneficiaries across the Western Cape. Tracey Lange, the esteemed host of Kfm 94.5’s weekday Mid-Mornings show, is once again rallying her listeners to come together for this cause. The TLC Party is all about community spirit and giving back, and we encourage everyone to contribute! Whether it’s new, gently used, or handmade items, every donation counts in supporting these deserving beneficiaries. “At Kfm, we believe in the power of community and the joy of giving back. The TLC Party is our way of uniting our listeners in a meaningful cause that truly makes a difference,” says Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5 station manager. “Let’s come together to ensure that no child feels the chill this winter.” Here’s a list where you can drop off your donation. African Bank appoints Elouise Boezak as head of communications African Bank has appointed Eloise Boezak as head of strategic communications and public relations for the African Bank Group, effective 1 June 2025. As the bank continues to prepare for a future public listing, communication has become a key lever for building trust, aligning stakeholders and amplifying strategic intent. Boezak’s appointment marks a critical step in strengthening the Group Marketing Centre of Excellence and ensuring consistent, purposeful communication both internally and externally. Boezak brings 25 years of experience across financial services, oil and gas, academia and telecoms. In her new role, Boezak will lead the group’s communications and PR agenda, focusing on reputation management, stakeholder engagement and brand visibility. She brings with her a rare mix of strategic communication skills, business insight, and leadership. PAMRO 2025 announces first speakers The 25th annual PAMRO conference is set to take place in September in Nairobi, and attendees can look forward to robust discussions about the hottest topics in media research. This year’s conference theme is Trust and Truth: The role of Media Research. Enock Mokaya of Reelanalytics and Dr Jaco Pienaar of Media Host Group will be presenting a paper on the landscape of understanding and measuring media audiences, which is changing as a result of AI, passive listening and other innovations. AI is a focus of a case study presented by Matalane Ngobeni of Brand SA and Noah Makholwa of Green AI, one that goes to the heart of some of the most pressing issues we face as media and communications professionals across Africa in 2025. If you would like to be part of the most influential media research conference in Africa, you can send your proposal to Jennifer Daniel by emailing jennifer@pamro.org before 14 July. You’ll have the opportunity to address media owners, marketers, brand managers, and advertising executives who have gathered to explore cutting-edge research methodologies and consolidate valuable industry data. Book now to take advantage of special hotel rates for delegates. PLEASE NOTE: Sankara is offering a special room rate for PAMRO delegates which expires on July 31 2025.

ISPA makes recommendations for AFRINIC Board elections

ISPA, South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB), is urging members of AFRINIC (The African Network Information Centre) to vote for specific candidates in this month’s elections for the Board of Africa’s Regional Internet Registry (RIR).

Voting for AFRINIC’s Board opened on Wednesday. While ISPA has historically steered clear of making specific AFRINIC voting recommendations, the unusual nature of the current elections means ISPA has decided to recommend that resource holders vote for a specific slate of candidates.

After AFRINIC had been without a functioning Board for three years, the court-appointed Receiver for AFRINIC announced that an election to reconstitute the organisation’s Board of Directors will take place on 23 June 2025 in Mauritius. Online voting is running until 23 June 2025.

For the current voting process to truly emerge as a positive development for the long-term success of one of the world’s five RIRs, the right people need to make up AFRINIC’s Board.

After consultation with other stakeholders, colleagues and industry associations, ISPA’s Board strongly encourages all AFRINIC resource members to vote for the following list of candidates:

Seat one: North Africa Candidate: Abdelaziz Hilali

Seat two: West Africa Candidate: Emmanuel Adewale Adedokun

Seat three: Indian Ocean Candidate: Kaleem Usmani

Seat four: Central Africa Candidate: Laurent Ntumba

Seat five: Southern Africa Candidate: Carla Sanderson

Seat six: Eastern Africa Candidate: Fiona Asonga

Seat seven/eight: Region Independent Candidates: Adewole David Ajao and Ben Roberts

ISPA believes that voting for this slate of candidates will assure the highest chance of success in the AFRINIC elections.

Business moves

Mscsports scores Telkom’s sponsorship business

Mscsports has renewed its partnership with Telkom, having once again been appointed as the brand’s official sponsorship agency. This reappointment marks a significant achievement and underscores the strength of its longstanding relationship with one of South Africa’s most prominent telecommunications companies.

The partnership will see Mscsports overseeing and executing Telkom’s extensive sponsorship portfolio. This includes delivering strategic, creative, and impactful campaigns that bring Telkom’s brand to life across key properties and platforms, with a strong focus on enhancing fan engagement, brand visibility and driving brand preference within the key brand audiences.

“This is a proud and deeply meaningful moment for us,” said Carrie Delaney, managing director at Mscsports. “Being reappointed as Telkom’s sponsorship agency marks both a homecoming and an exciting new chapter. Since our original partnership from 2017 to 2019, when we proudly helped launch the Telkom Netball League, we’ve evolved and transformed as an agency.

“We’re excited to work across Telkom’s full sponsorship portfolio — from cricket to esports — but for me, netball will always have a special place. It’s where women’s sport steps into the spotlight, and Telkom has played a powerful role in shaping that story. We look forward to building on that legacy, together.”

Sunshinegun appointed to redesign the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund brand identity

Independent brand design agency Sunshinegun has been appointed to create the new brand identity and positioning for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF), following a recently concluded pitch process.

Founded by President Nelson Mandela in 1995, the Fund works to change the way society treats its children and youth, through programmes that promote health, safety, economic resilience, leadership and excellence. Its flagship initiative is the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, a world-class facility offering specialist care to children across Southern Africa.

“We selected Sunshinegun for their strong brand-building credentials, and the energy they bring to their work. Their bold, thoughtful design approach felt like a natural fit for our brand and the next chapter of the Fund’s journey,” said Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

The appointment forms part of a broader communications strategy that includes DNA Brand Architects as the Fund’s marketing campaign partner, and Africa Communications Group for public relations.

INMA launches first Press Association AI answer engine

“Ask INMA” is the world’s only answer engine with exclusive access to the association’s unparalleled archive.

At launch, the multilingual AI draws on a decade of:

7 460 best practices from the Global Media Awards

5 712 blog posts from media professionals

2 337 presentations from INMA’s conferences, study tours, and master classes

356 video files from INMA’s Webinars

153 audio files from INMA conferences and master classes

72 original reports, written by INMA authors

Nearly 90% of INMA content is walled off from public AI and search engines, making its surfacing and contextualisation something the news industry has never seen before.

“AI solves a problem of INMA content discovery and insights by cutting through media formats such as HTML, PowerPoints, PDFs, video, and audio,” said Earl J. Wilkinson executive director and CEO of INMA. “The new answer engine makes media professionals smarter faster and provides INMA members a leg up on ideas, insights, and best practices.”

702 and CapeTalk Announce the 2025 Edition of Nedbank Business Ignite

702 and CapeTalk have launched the 2025 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite, a prestigious initiative dedicated to recognising and celebrating the spirit of innovation within South Africa’s business community. This year’s theme, Industry Disruptors, focuses on companies that boldly challenge the status quo, redefine traditional business models, and leverage technology to deliver groundbreaking products and services.

Nedbank’s unwavering commitment to empowering businesses and fostering economic growth is at the heart of this initiative. The 2025 theme highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in navigating the complexities of today’s market.

“Disruption isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the engine of innovation, challenging the status quo and creating new pathways for growth,” says Alan Shannon, executive for sales strategy and enablement at Nedbank. “As Nedbank, we believe that progress is born from bold ideas and fearless execution.

“That’s why we’re proud to sponsor Business Ignite with 702 and Cape Talk, a platform that champions the trailblazers reshaping entire industries. By supporting businesses that dare to disrupt, we’re investing in a future where agility, creativity, and resilience lead the way. We see it as both a responsibility and an opportunity to empower entrepreneurs who are not just participating in the market but transforming it.”

New chicken-obsessed AI’s identity revealed in KFC ad

The all-new South African artificial intelligence (AI) platform that has caused a storm of speculation – and plenty of head-scratching over its obsession with chicken – has been revealed as the centrepiece of a new KFC marketing campaign.

KAIIA, which stands for Kentucky AI Integrated Assistant, is the star of the brand’s latest epic TV and cinema commercial in which she goes to extraordinary lengths for the taste of KFC. And it doesn’t stop there: KFC has created a real, purpose-built AI model that will be ready for public use on the 24th of June. See the ad for yourself here.

After social media leaks and a tech spec video caused a stir last week, tech influencers who unearthed a link to KAIIA started reporting that the AI seemed to mention chicken randomly whenever they interacted with her. Bongani Moropa, known as @Bonghuni posted about KAIIA’s fluency in Zulu, remarking on her odd obsession with food. Tech influencer Tyron Tech posted “This could be game changing for RSA”.

Kaya 959 website tops commercial radio station traffic

Kaya 959’s website has led the pack for five consecutive months from January to May 2025. According to verified audience data, www.kaya959.co.za achieved the highest average daily active users by domain, beating out all other commercial stations including Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio and Primedia Broadcasting platforms.

The website reached a monthly peak of 50 552 users in February, with 50 258 in April averaging 46 046 monthly users over the five-month period.

Read the full story here.

Umuzi’s platform helps junior talent break through the noise

In today’s job market, qualifications are common – but experience is what cuts through. As AI tools reshape industries and entry-level roles become scarcer, employers aren’t just asking: “What do you know?” They’re asking: “What have you done?”

To help young South Africans answer that question with confidence, Umuzi has launched the Experience Lab – a fully online lab that turns talent into proof, and learning into opportunity.

“South African youth are not waiting to be rescued. They’re ready to lead,” says Lyndi Lawson-Smith, CEO of Umuzi. “What they need isn’t more training. It’s the chance to show what they’re capable of. Experience Lab delivers that.”

Experience Lab connects junior talent to real-world briefs, paid projects and guided mentorship. Learners build portfolios that speak louder than CVs – delivering outputs that demonstrate creativity, problem-solving, and readiness for high-growth environments, giving them and their future employers the confidence to catalyse their careers.

Backed by data-driven placement tools and supported by 30+ employer partners, Experience Lab is helping Umuzi close South Africa’s experience divide – one portfolio at a time.

In 2025, the programme aims to deliver:

2 500 paid gigs

600 new learners onboarded

300 job placements

SAMRO Invests R3 million in 2025 music creation support fund grants

As South Africa’s creative economy continues to evolve, access to funding remains a vital catalyst for musicians to produce, innovate, and grow. Recognising this need, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has once again stepped up with its flagship Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF), awarding grants to 120 music creators for the 2025 funding cycle.

Each selected member will receive a grant of up to R25 000 to develop new, royalty-generating works, ranging from compositions and albums, to music videos and music scores. With R3 million disbursed this year, the fund has now distributed over R13.5 million since its inception in 2021, supporting a total of 540 members to date.

“These recipients embody the bold creativity, cultural influence, and artistic excellence that define South African music today,” said Lesego Maforah, CSI Manager at SAMRO. “The Music Creation Support Fund plays a vital role in supporting our members with the resources needed to bring new works to life. It’s about supporting our unique creative identity and building a more inclusive, sustainable music ecosystem.”

Applications for the 2025 cycle opened in December 2024 and closed at the end of January 2025. This year saw 615 members apply for support, reflecting both the fund’s consistent impact and the sector’s hunger for opportunity.

Making moves

Have Your Say: Global survey on sexual harassment in media workplaces

WAN-IFRA WIN has launched a global follow-up study on sexual harassment in media workplaces, in partnership with BBC Media Action and City, University of London.

This research builds on previous studies in 2018 and 2022, which revealed widespread harassment, significant underreporting, and a persistent gap between leadership perceptions and staff experiences. The 2025 survey aims to assess how the issue has evolved, including the rise of online harassment, and to evaluate the impact of existing interventions across the media sector.

All media professionals – regardless of gender, role, or seniority – are invited to participate.

The survey is:

Anonymous: No names, emails, or organisational identifiers are collected

Brief: Takes approximately 15 minutes to complete

Inclusive: Open to all media workers, including journalists, editors, producers, administrative staff, HR, marketing, and others

Complete the survey in your language.

Deadline: 15 July 2025

For more information on our previous research and access to the Sexual Harassment Toolkit, visit the WIN website.

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels raises R2.7 million to help child burn survivors

In the spirit of Youth Day, Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels pulled off something truly remarkable – raising an astonishing R2.7 million to support child burn survivors through the work of the Avela Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the physical and psychological healing of young burn survivors across South Africa.

During the station’s popular Breakfast with Martin Bester show, the team set out with a single goal: raise enough funds to replace a specialised laser machine at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Johannesburg, a machine critical for the treatment of burn scars in children, which broke down in late 2024 and cannot be repaired. These state-of-the-art machines, used by trained plastic surgeons, play a vital role in restoring mobility and reducing trauma-related scarring and cost upwards of R1.4 million each.

As winter sets in and many South Africans turn to open flames, heaters, and boiling water to keep warm, accidents involving children become heartbreakingly common. The aftermath often includes devastating physical injuries, scarring, and emotional trauma. The Avela Foundation, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, exists to offer hope and healing to these young survivors – just as it did for the young girl, Avela, whose bravery inspired the organisation’s creation.

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Jacaranda FM’s listeners, the goal to raise funds for one new laser machine was met just before 8 a.m., with donations still pouring in. When the supplier offered to discount a second machine to R1.3 million, a new challenge was set. By the end of the show, R2.52 million had been raised and the next morning, Martin Bester announced that the final total had reached an incredible R2.7 million. This means two new laser machines will now be purchased for Avela, enabling the foundation to help up to 40 children every month on their journey to recovery.

SPAR pledges pads for goals in fight to end period poverty by 2030

Currently in South Africa, around 30% of school-aged girls regularly miss school because they cannot afford menstrual hygiene products. This translates to approximately 50 days of missed learning per year per girl, placing them at a serious educational disadvantage.

The situation is made worse by the lack of basic sanitation facilities in over 1 700 schools according to WHO/UNICEF’s Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report (2021–2024), where access to running water and soap remains limited.

That’s why SPAR has made a bold commitment – to help end period poverty in South Africa by 2030.

To achieve that, SPAR is calling on one of its most powerful communities – South African women in sport- to join the movement. Furthermore, calling on other businesses and government sector to step in to offer support.

As part of its ongoing campaign, SPAR matched goals scored during the Telkom Netball League’s (TNL) Power Play Shootout. The team that scored the most goals during the Power Play Shootout earned a packet of SPAR Petals sanitary pads for every goal scored across the TNL Power Week 2, that took place in Sun City, Northwest Province. The winning team will donate the collected pads to a charity of their choice, ensuring that the current Netball talent encourages the spirit of giving back through meaningful contributions to young girls and women in their different communities.

“This is not just a health and accessibility issue, it’s a matter of dignity, equality, and missed opportunities,” says Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorships Manager at SPAR. “We can no longer afford to ignore the impact period poverty is having on our girls’ and women in general”.