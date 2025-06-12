With over 600 delegates from 58 countries gathered in the vibrant heart of Mexico City, last week’s World Out of Home (WOO) Congress offered more than just bold ideas, it offered a glimpse into the future of our industry.

I had the privilege of attending on behalf of the Out of Home Measurement Council (OMC), and came away both inspired and reassured. It’s clear: OMC is not just aligned with global leaders – we’re right there among them.

Static dominance, digital opportunity

One of the standout revelations? Static billboards continue to generate around 60% of all global OOH revenue and account for 88% of placements. Yet, if a mere 4% of campaigns were shifted to digital, total revenue could jump by 30%.

That’s not just potential – it’s urgency.

OOH’s evolution: From supporting role to strategic lead

In most markets, out of home has emerged as the second choice for media buyers – just behind digital. It’s a shift driven by declining audiences across TV, radio, and print. And with reliable audience data becoming non-negotiable, our research capabilities at OMC are more valuable than ever.

Globally, if you can’t measure it, you can’t sell it. Without credible metrics, OOH simply doesn’t make it onto the media plan.

Creativity and sustainability: A dual imperative

Argentina showcased an exciting new frontier for OOH, where creative excellence meets environmental purpose. From rewarding consumers for recycling at transit hubs to constructing eco walls that purify the air, OOH is evolving into a medium that serves communities, not just campaigns. It’s a bold reminder that signage shouldn’t just be installed – it should be planted.

AI is here but leadership will still be human

AI is no longer on the horizon; it’s already reshaping ideation and execution across the OOH landscape.

But one truth echoed loudly: AI may assist, but it can’t replace strategic thinking. The winners in this new era will be the individuals who can steer the technology – not those who hope to avoid it. Upskilling is not optional – it’s essential.

Retail media: Familiar territory, fresh perspective

Retail media might be the trend everyone’s buzzing about now, but many of us have been in this space long before it had a name. The key moving forward is for retailers to team up with true media partners – those who understand how to drive real results and bring customers through the door using a smart, diverse mix of channels.

The insights I’ve shared are just a fraction of what this congress delivered. If you’re a media owner or decision-maker, WOO London 2026 – scheduled for 3–5 June – is not to be missed. With world-class speakers, invaluable networking, and future-shaping discussions, it’s an investment in your business and the industry.

And finally, a note on value. OOH remains one of the most cost-effective media channels—but perhaps it’s time we recalibrated that.

Our CPMs should reflect the depth of our impact and the sophistication of our data. The OMC’s ROAD2.0 dataset is built on global gold standards, providing marketers with the confidence and clarity they need to maximise campaign performance.

We’re here to guide, support, and elevate – because when the OOH industry succeeds, communities, brands, and entire cities benefit.

Trish Guilford is general manager of the Out of Home Measurement Council. The OMC is a non-profit Joint Industry Committee that has been incorporated to provide buyers of out of home media with a currency and survey that allows for efficient and accurate OOH planning. It produces consolidated, inclusive and representative research covering the key OOH formats, commencing with static roadside panels in South Africa including the panels from all out of home participating media owners. The JIC aims to market and grow the OOH advertising industry within South Africa.