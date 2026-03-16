AI has become a cliched topic in the boardroom and it has already started to change how we operate as a business. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: as AI scales what’s possible, the human element becomes more important, not less.

AI can generate output at speed; it can’t do the hard work of leadership — setting direction, earning trust, making tough calls, and holding accountability when the answers aren’t clear.

The real question isn’t whether AI will change how we will operate – because it will. The question is what we’ll do for our people so that humanity remains the real differentiator in our business.

Where AI is genuinely helping (when used well)

When we apply AI with intention, three areas stand out.

First, precision and performance. Planning is shifting from broad demographics toward intent and behaviour signals. That means faster optimisation, less waste, and clearer linkage to outcomes — not just activity.

Second, automation of complexity. Our supply chain is fragmented — programmatic, retail media, social commerce, CTV, DOOH — and the operational drag is real. AI can take on elements like pacing, forecasting and reporting, freeing people to do what clients actually value: joined-up thinking, interpretation, and strategic decision-making.

Third, scaled personalisation with context. South Africa is mobile-first, multilingual and economically diverse. AI can help brands deliver relevance at scale through dynamic creative and contextual messaging — but only if we keep cultural intelligence and human oversight in the loop.

The risks leaders must name out loud

If our differentiator is our people, then the risks are not abstract — they are human and reputational.

The biggest risk isn’t job loss. It’s trust. AI makes it easier to create misinformation, deepfakes and “credible-looking” noise at scale. If audiences stop trusting what they see and hear, credible media loses its greatest asset — and it’s incredibly hard to win back once it’s gone.

The second risk is skills, not tools. If leaders don’t invest in reskilling and AI literacy, we end up with platforms people don’t understand and teams who feel left behind. That creates resistance instead of progress — and it undermines the very humanity we’re trying to protect.

The third risk is dependency. As we rely more on AI and global digital platforms, power shifts further away from local players — over distribution, data and revenue. Without deliberate choices, we can find ourselves renting access to our own market.

So what does leadership look like now?

For me, leadership in the AI era is less about being the loudest advocate for technology and more about being the clearest custodian of people, trust and outcomes.

Use AI to support people, not replace judgment. Technology should amplify human capability — and keep accountability with humans. Protect trust at all costs. Be transparent about how AI is used, double down on verification, and strengthen editorial and measurement oversight. Invest in people as much as platforms. Upskilling is no longer optional — it’s a leadership responsibility. Keep local relevance at the centre. Technology is a tool, not the strategy. Our advantage remains local insight, local culture and local stories.

AI is a seismic shift, yes. But for South African media leaders it’s also a choice. Those who operationalise AI while putting humanity at the centre won’t just endure what’s coming — they’ll shape what comes next.

Contributed by Koo Govender on behalf of the AMF Board. The Advertising Media Forum (AMF) is a collective of media agencies and individuals including media strategists, planners, buyers and consultants through whom 95% of all media expenditure in South Africa is bought. The AMF advises and represents relevant organisations and aims to create open channels of communication and encourage and support transparent policies, strategies and transactions within the industry.