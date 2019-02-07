The viral life of Super Bowl ads: By the numbers

Adverts have become just as big a part of the Super Bowl as the football itself, and some may argue that this past Sunday’s lowest scoring final of all time was overshadowed by the memorable, controversial, and tech-mocking adverts on display (as well as Adam Levine’s halftime show performance).
Pex, a company that delivers independent video and music analytics and rights management services, tracked 28 commercials in the run up to the big game, and during and after it, and released some fascinating insights into the viral life of Super Bowl ads online.
Here they are:
Between Friday night (1 Feb) and Tuesday morning (05 Feb), the number of copies created of Super Bowl ads across social platforms doubled, from 1 000 copies found of the 28 tracked ads to 2 000. Altogether, the original ads on YouTube and all their re-uploads on YouTube itself and Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the 20 other platforms tracked (VK, Dailymotion, TikTok, Giphy, etc.) gathered over 261 million views; 74.4% of these views came from YouTube, 11.5% from Twitter, 10.2% from Facebook and 3.2% from Instagram.
The top ads
Celebrity drawing power
Jeff Bridges’ facebook account is the most viewed re-upload for Stella, and the same goes for the Backstreet Boys for Doritos, on each of their social media accounts.
All data was provided by Pex.
