Exclusive: Celia Collins is the new director of Amplifi













The Dentsu Aegis Network has announced that Celia Collins has been appointed as director of Amplifi for South Africa, effective 1 May 2019.

Amplifi is the media innovation and investment arm of Dentsu Aegis, whose brief it is to harness technology, insight and creative thinking and work “collaboratively with clients, media and tech owners to create an uplift in business outcomes”.

“Our vision for Amplifi is to be more client-centric and for Dentsu Aegis Network to operate as a more seamless, connected organisation for our clients,” said Tanya Schreuder, group MD for the Dentsu Media Brands.

“Celia’s relationships, experience and leadership qualities will help her drive this vision and ensure that through our progressive structure and connected capabilities, Amplifi will inspire innovation and unlock further value for our clients,” she added.

Collins, currently managing director of Carat Johannesburg and winner of the MOST Awards Media Agency Legend accolade in 2018, helped the company win vital pitches such as the ABSA and Heineken accounts. DAN said she had led that team with “tenacity, determination, strength, love and loyalty”.

“I was delighted to be considered for such a position,” Collins said. “DAN has acknowledged my contribution to the company and has given me a fantastic new challenge and I look forward to growing my knowledge and showing excellence within Amplifi!”

DAN said that in a market defined by globalisation and convergence, as the media investment arm of the Dentsu Aegis Network, Amplifi’s goal is to deliver a noticeable uplift in media performance across TV, print, digital and radio on a global basis.

Collins’ new role includes trading, investment, insights, AdOp’s and client commercial departments, as well as AMNET and StoryLab.

“It’s a beautiful thing when a career and passion come together, I am delighted for Celia; she is an incredible asset to our team,” said Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu Aegis South Africa. “I would like to wish Celia all the best and loads of success in her new role.”

