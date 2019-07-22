DJ Fresh joins 947 as new drivetime host













The wait is over! People wondering where DJ Fresh was headed, after being let go from SABC, now have their answer. He will be joining Primedia Broadcasting’s 947, hosting the station’s weekday afternoon drive show, Fresh on 947, from 1 August 2019.

Since departing the public broadcaster, DJ Fresh has been popping up all over the place, leading to much speculation. From Newzroom Afrika, to Kaya FM, to Idols SA, the Big Dawg has certainly been keeping busy, and seemed to be in a happy space since his SABC departure.

Aside from an official statement from 947, DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) confirmed the news via this tweet on his official account:

Excited about his move to the station, DJ Fresh says: “I look forward to engaging with my loyal following at my new home, 947. I started my radio career as an afternoon drive presenter and look forward to joining 947 for my new show, in this new timeslot. Listeners can expect a kick ass team, kick ass show, a lot of entertainment, laughter and finally being back on radio.”

Speaking on his appointment, 947 station manager Thando Makhunga says, “DJ Fresh has been in the game for more than twenty years, and as far as radio heavyweights go, he ranks high amongst the best. Fresh loves Joburg as much as we do, and we look forward to welcoming the Big Dawg to the afternoon drive microphone at 947.”

DJ Fresh replaces Greg Aldridge and Lucky du Plessis, who hosted The Greg & Lucky Drive, but the duo will be staying with 947, hosting a new weekend show. “We thank Greg and Lucky for their humour, hard-work and for driving Johannesburg home in a way that only Greg and Lucky could. Listeners can look forward to their special brand of charm as they take on 947 weekends,” adds Makhunga.

He will be joined by familiar 947 voice, Mantsoe Pout as his co-host.

This is how 947’s weekday line-up will look from 1 August 2019:

05:00 – 06:00: Alex Caige

06:00 – 09:00: The 947 Breakfast Club

09:00 – 12:00: Andy Maqondwana

12:00 – 15:00: Ayanda MVP

15:00 – 19:00: Fresh on 947

19:00 – 22:00: The Night show with Zweli

22:00 – 24:00: Date Night (Mondays -Thursdays)

19:00 – 22:00: The Bloc Party with Karabo N (Fridays)

22:00 to 24:00: The Bloc Party with Chrizz Beatz (Fridays)

