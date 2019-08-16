The media hit parade: South Africa’s most talked about stories this week

As always, it has been a news-filled week in South Africa. Acumen Media‘s Tanya Khoury delivers the data on what had the nation talking. The battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwabane still tops the talk fest, but South Africa was also fascinated by the suicide, or was it, of US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the paedophile with friends in very high places.

Here’s Khoury’s media hit parade:

#Publicprotector takes top spot largely due to #Estina and the amount she has to pay in court costs

#Ramaphosa and his call to appear before #StateCaptureInquiry as the story surrounding the #donorfunding unravels. (This story on its own takes tenth position.)

#Springboks are an enormous contributor this week, as the pubic looks for good news stories

#NHIBill is a contentious issue particularly within the opposition camps and it has caused havoc online

The apparent “suicide” of paedophile #JeffEpstein left social media irritated and filled with conspiracy even here in SA

The DA’s campaign to #SaveJoziMayor made a huge impact as the DA threw their weight behind #Mashaba

Finally, the axing of #gumede left social media rejoicing and some alternative (much smaller) camps trying to protect her and that it was an attack against women… (Not in my book)

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng fired shots at the #EFF as they insinuated that the courts were captured because of the ruling about the #PublicProtector