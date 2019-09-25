Awards Wrap: NGC competition winners, big wins at the Emmys for Showmax













Next Generation Circle design thinking competition winners announced

Having shared their insights and suggestions, three youngsters walked away as winners in the Next Generation Circle’s design thinking competition.

Nokwanda Zondi, Stan Mbatha and Keanu Chuene took first, second and third place respectively.

NGC is an initiative created by Plus 94 Research, in response to the plethora of issues faced by youth in South Africa, including high unemployment levels, increasing despondency and their apparent disconnect from the rest of society. It’s main aim is to give South African youth a voice and to include them in all decisions that affect them, while tapping into their resourcefulness for problem solving purposes.

The One Club and United Nations introduce The One Show Sustainable Development Pencil

Working in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and nonprofit PVBLIC Foundation, The One Club for Creativity has launched The One Show Sustainable Development Pencil to reward agencies and brands who utilise their talents and resources to create work which betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all.

Announcement of the inaugural One Show Sustainable Development Pencil was made at the recent SDG Media Summit 2019 conference at the UN, ahead of this year’s 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The new SD Pencil will have three categories – People, Planet and Systems – with subcategories based on the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The One Show Sustainable Development Pencil submissions must be in the form of a case study, demonstrating and explaining the project’s impact, scalability, sustainability and strategic partnerships. Work has to have appeared in market between 1 January 2016 and 28 February 2020 to be eligible.

Entries to The One Show 2020 can be submitted now at //www.oneshow.org, deadline 31 January 2020.

Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Fleabag win big at Emmys; Showmax has most winners

At this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones won Best Drama, Chernobyl took home Best Limited Series and Fleabag was named Best Comedy.

In the three main narrative categories, five series on Showmax (Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Barry, A Very English Scandal and Succession) won eight awards; two Amazon comedies (Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) won six awards and three Netflix shows (Ozark, Pose and When They See Us) won four awards. Netflix also won Competition Programme (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and TV Movie (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), putting them at six awards overall for the night.

John Brown South Africa scoops five SA Publications Forum Awards

John Brown South Africa (JBSA) took top honours in five major categories at the SA Publications Forum Awards. They were:

Best Design: Fresh Living

Best Publication Design: Fresh Living

Best in External Magazine Category C: MiNDSPACE

Best Publication Cover: AFRiCASPACE

Best Corporate Website: Life Healthcare

The SA Publications Forum recognises excellence in the corporate publications industry with its annual awards ceremony.

Winners from the 21st Sunday Times Top Brands Awards

Samsung and KOO were announced as South Africa’s Overall Favourite Brands, winning the Grand Prix Awards in the Business and Consumer sectors respectively at this year’s Sunday Times Top Brands Survey.

Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales at Tiso Blackstar says, “With twenty-one years of the Sunday Times Top Brands Survey under the belt, we’re proud of the contribution the results make in assisting brand strategists and marketers in refining their approach to the market. Understanding how consumers perceive a brand can have significant impact in directing ad campaigns and messaging to optimise effectiveness, as well as resource and budget efficiencies.”

