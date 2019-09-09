Meta Media to award four outstanding young women in media

In recognition of the ongoing need to continuously upskill and keep pace with significant changes in the media industry, Meta Media and the IMM Graduate School is awarding online short courses bursaries to four deserving young women at this year’s MOST Awards.
The award can be used for any one of the IMM Graduate School’s dynamic online courses, including:
- Digital Marketing Planning;
- Essentials of Digital Planning; Fundamentals of Marketing;
- Search Engine & Content Marketing; and
- Strategic Brand Management and Introduction to Sales.
Says Kagiso Musi (left), group MD of Meta Media: “At Meta Media we believe that the exponential change which the industry is experiencing is not going to slow down and therefore must be met with increased learning and education. We have a special interest in propelling our young women forward and it is for this reason that we have chosen to be a partner in this educational opportunity.”
“If we are to continue to grow young, outstanding talent in the media sector we as responsible businesses, need to encourage re-evaluation and updating of skills sets to ensure that we remain one step ahead of the game.”
“In the progressive and constantly evolving climate we live in, learning needs to be ongoing,” says Charmaine Du Plessis, CMO of the IMM Graduate School. “You need to be on top of the latest trends, in line with global thinking and have the skills-set to back you up. You could think of our online courses as career boosters or supplements, making sure you stay in tip-top shape to face any work challenges that may come your way.
“You’ll be able to study online from anywhere in the world, in your own space, at your own pace, guided by our industry experts. And by the end of it, you’ll be equipped with the expertise you need for ‘game time’ in your professional career and ‘crunch time’ for your business.”
Kaya FM takes the lead with awesome sponsorship and activation
Kaya FM has once again stepped up as a lead sponsor of the MOST Awards by sponsoring the Specialist Media Agency Award and by providing music during the ceremony and allowing guests to celebrate in the Kaya Chill Room and Patio area, a popular space for networking after the awards ceremony.
“We are excited to be part of the MOST Awards yet again. As we celebrate our Liberty Radio Awards station of the year in 2019, an accolade we’ve been awarded three times in the last five years, we reflect on what makes for winning individuals and teams. We look forward to announcing the Specialist Media Agency award at this year’s event because we are acutely aware of what it takes to win in this game. The MOST Awards celebration of excellence in the industry always stands out as an evening not to miss. There have been many interesting moves within the media space in the last few months and while it’s been a challenging year – media in our country is fighting fit,” says Brenda Modibane, chief marketing officer at Kaya FM.
“We are delighted that Kaya FM has once again proven its dedication to the ongoing excellence of the industry by taking up this important sponsorship. We are also thankful to the IMM Graduate School and Meta Media for the bursaries,” says Sandra Gordon, founder of the Most Awards. “The ongoing support and commitment that they show is proof that the MOST Awards will continue to prosper for years to come.”
The 2019 MOST Awards take place tomorrow (10 September), at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.
