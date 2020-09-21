How digital came to the rescue













Coasting through the Covid-19 era has its ups and downs. One thing the majority of the world can agree on, is that we’re living through a major cultural, economic and sociological event.

The scale of disruption has forced communications agencies globally to rethink their strategies, which, for many has meant a radical pivot to be more digital.



Lockdown has limited people from going to work, eating out and visiting friends and family, and impacted people worldwide. Some brands planned marketing activities for 2020, only to be dealt an Uno reverse-play card and were forced to go back to the drawing board.



Here are some Covid-19 pivot success stories.

Offroad, but indoors with Land Rover

Land Rover’s highly anticipated launch of the Defender had plans to showcase its offroad abilities outdoors at an event with motoring journalists, tastemakers and Land Rover enthusiasts testing the new vehicle. However, due to global lockdowns, this traditional strategy was shifted to an all-inclusive digital experience.

This quick-thinking, smart pivot to digital, resulted in success and assisted Land Rover in extending their reach to beyond their traditional target market to a younger, digitally savvy audience.

Learn and grow from the safety of your home

The shift to webinars and online learning platforms also increased as a result of Covid-19. Championing the change is G&G’s sister, G&G Advocacy, who is assisting in taking traditional learning to new heights.

We’ve noticed during this time, that employees working from home are hungry to learn more and grow on their own terms. Taking learning and training online not only empowers people, but also shows that with the right focus, it’s possible to make lemonade with lemons the size of a global pandemic.

Two important insights when pivoting to digital

Consumers are making more purchases through social than before

A poll by Clickz, a digital research agency, found that more consumers’ decisions have been swayed by social media ads during Covid-19. These are their findings.

2. Brands are the voice of reason in preparing for normalcy

Brands hold significant influence, as consumers start looking for guidance on how to approach the new future. This presents a wonderful opportunity for brands to reframe marketing messages that positively impact their target market. According to a poll by Smartly, one third of consumers want brands to share relevant messaging that is useful during Covid-19.

Furthermore, four in 10 consumers believe brands should advertise products that are relevant to the current lockdown lifestyle.

These insights can assist brands and businesses to turn the corner and create meaningful digital experiences for consumers. Find out more on how your brand can integrate digital moments and appeal to a generation that’s plugged in 24/7.

Desirée Gullan is co-founder and executive creative director of G&G Digital

