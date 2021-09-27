Join Meltwater’s Southern Africa innovation panel for insights into what’s next













[PRESS OFFICE] On Thursday 30 September 2021, Meltwater returns with some of Southern Africa’s foremost experts in innovation and trends to discuss what’s next in 2021 and beyond, and how we can adapt these to Southern African regions for growth, change and impact.

Save your seat for this virtual panel discussion to gain insights from leading thought leaders on how to accelerate into success this year, and gain actionable tips for transforming the way we work for business benefit.

On the panel we have Meltwater’s Southern Africa regional manager, Nico Louw; Nedbank Namibia’s head of strategy & innovation, Chumi Ogbonna; KPMG Zambia’s senior manager technology advisory, Malala Simungala; and Botswana Tourism Organisation’s executive manager of marketing, Keitumetse Setlang.

Click here to RSVP and we’ll see you there.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.