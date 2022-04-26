SHAREit becomes No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings













The digital content sharing and streaming app SHAREit has hit another growth milestone by being ranked the No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories, and No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index. It also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes. The app has almost 20m users in South Africa.

In Africa, SHAREit maintained its volume ranking at No. 4 for life and culture, but slipped one position to No. 5 in power. However, it entered the top 10 in the casual group and hypercasual games for the first time.

“Seeing SHAREit’s outstanding performance in the latest AppsFlyer report make for exciting reading,” says James Edwards, CEO of PerformDM, who represents some of the world’s leading media platforms specialising in local, pan-African, and global media campaigns, and SHAREit’s Africa partner. “Although the AppsFlyer report was not tracked specifically for South Africa, the PerformDM team have seen similar trends take place in the local market.”

“Over the past six months, finance and e-commerce apps have highlighted the rapid adoption of mobile first commercial engagements. The PerformDM team analysed hundreds of thousands of non-organic app installs attributed to SHAREit in the last six months across all app categories in Sub-Saharan Africa and ascertained a strong rise in fintech and e-commerce categories” he says. “This is hugely exciting not just because users are installing apps via our partners, but because SHAREit’s re-targeting solutions have stimulated dramatically increased engagement with those apps.”

Karam Malhotra, partner and global vice president at SHAREit Group, says, “Mobile gaming and digital payments are two key trends to watch in the emerging markets around the globe and we are excited to propel these even further.

“Consumer spend in gaming apps surged 16% in 2021 to reach a staggering $116 billion worldwide, and smartphones are driving a global fintech boom with Africa seeing the rise of neobanks, consumer lending firms, payments. and cryptocurrency companies,” he adds.

“Given the massive potential, we are working extensively with gaming apps and financial institutions to help them tap into the digital natives in the emerging markets. As a leading media publisher driving in app purchases for gaming and fintech brands in the world, we are focused on growing the ecosystem and fuelling the transformation of digital habits and lifestyle,” Malhotra continues.

SHAREit’s primary feature is the peer to peer file transfer, allowing users to share files, pictures, music, and more, with other devices without using an active internet or Bluetooth connection. Being one of the first app channel partners of Google Play, it also ensures secure application transfers with Peer-to-Peer Offline App Sharing.

Besides the high-speed file sharing feature, SHAREit also helps its users to save memory space on their devices by eliminating the need to download other tool apps. The additional features of the app include Phone Cleaner, Phone Booster, Battery Saver, File Manager and Game Resource Files Transfer – all targeted to provide an optimized smartphone experience to the users.

SHAREit has become a marketing platform of choice for mobile marketers as they look to acquire quality users and drive branding, and these rankings underscore apps’ role in growing the ecosystem. SHAREit is supporting the growth of leading companies – big enterprises to startups – from gaming and fintech space across the globe.

SHAREit Group has launched a global payments solution, PayerMax, which is committed to building a secure, reliable, and convenient payment environment. They are working on empowering businesses around the globe to grow by helping them integrate into the purchase avenues of people in the emerging markets, and at the same time leading to a better buyer experience.

Going forward, SHAREit is looking to integrate the advertising platform and global payment solutions to deliver a commercial advertising closed loop through its efficient and open systemic solutions.

