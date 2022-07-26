Influencing a precise sync up













There is no doubt that digital marketing has grown and taken over the marketing sector expeditiously. The rise and popularity of social media and content curating also made this growth seem seamless because someone out there is uploading content on their digital space day in and day out.

It has now birthed what we call ‘influencer marketing,’ where those with a large following constantly sell brands to us through content marketing. It has become a trend that when brands want to introduce a new product, they get influencers to post on their social media accounts to get their followers to buy a product or service or engage with the content.

Keeping the above in mind, is it safe to now say anyone is now a digital marketer? Is it cost-effective for brands to use influencers to promote their products/services through digital campaigns instead of sourcing assistance from digital marketing agencies? What is the thin line between influencers who do content marketing and digital marketing agencies who curate content with the hopes of selling it?

Digital agencies now have the burden of distinguishing themselves from the everyday influencers to brands. The effectiveness of influencers through their content makes it almost impossible to want to choose an agency to run a campaign for you, at least to some extent.

Data mining might be a trend to look out for with digital agencies. It already exists, but that is just above-the-line research to get information about clients, products, and insights. However, the foreseeable future sees extensive research done to get precise information about specific aspects of product and insight research.

Under status quo, for example, above-the-line research might mean understanding when customers like burgers, but extensive research might sink deep into what time do customers like having burgers and what usually triggers this desire.

Precision and content marketing will sync up to become a future trend. The likes of Idea Hive have already stepped into this future. Data mining is the distinguishing factor between opting for influencers to market your content or going with a digital agency.

Muzi Mthombeni is head of precision marketing at Idea Hive.

