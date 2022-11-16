Creativity: data’s refinery

Back in 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby coined the phrase “data is the new oil”; Michael Palmer expanded on this saying that like oil, data is “valuable but if unrefined, it cannot really be used”.

In our industry, creativity is data’s refinery and no agency should be doing one without the other. As marketers, advertisers and creatives, connecting with people is at the core of what we do; on its own, in its unrefined form, data does not speak to the majority of people. It needs to be enriched with a story, a message or emotion before it makes an impact. Data can certainly enhance creativity, but it will never replace the human connection that true creativity sparks.

Shaune Jordaan, Hoorah Digital

What data gives the agency is a tool that takes the guesswork out of marketing and advertising, helping them create personalised campaigns that reflect a deep understanding of who the customer is. Data tells us what customers want, when they want it, how they want it, their pain points in getting what they want and much, much more.

This ability to creatively engage people in an authentic way significantly boosts results and potential return on investment for brands. Leveraged correctly, data and creativity result in the coveted trifecta of preference, loyalty and engagement. And isn’t this precisely what we as agencies are looking to do for our clients?

So instead of considering how to bridge the gap between data and creativity, or entertaining the argument that data is stifling creativity, a more useful and accurate approach would be to embrace the value of data, while elevating the importance of creativity.

Data is certainly one of the key elements that will set the agency up for success in 2022 and beyond – but practically worthless on its own. The data leaders are not the brands or agencies with access to the most data, but the ones who are using it to tell stories, to connect with people and seeking innovative new ways to leverage it for their competitive advantage. And for that, you need creativity.

~ Shaune Jordaan, CEO Hoorah

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 17 times, 18 visits today)