Proudly South African has released its latest campaign, a call to South Africans to “rethink our loyalty to South African products and services as well as collectively push forward for a win in economic restoration for South Africa and its people”.

“The current state of youth unemployment is alarming, and we have to act urgently to counteract the impact of job losses on the local economy,” said Eustace Mashimbye, CEO of Proudly South African.

“If we do not change the course of our country’s future through localisation, the consequences are likely to be dire. This is why it is crucial to restrategise and revise our own approaches to combatting this situation that affects us all. We must stop the culture of dependency and strive to be the protagonists in cultivating the change we want to see in our own lives,” he added.

“This is done, first and foremost, by having pride in our own goods and services, and stopping at nothing to see our country advance from the economic darkness that our current purchasing habits are leading us to.”

Youth unemployment

South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, recorded at 32.9 % in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). The statistics are even worse if one focuses on young people: The youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers aged between 15 and 24 years old, rose to 62.1% in the same period.

The new campaign is an analogy of a sports match and is titled Second Half. Through this analogy, Proudly SA views the years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic as the first half of the ‘game’ of job creation and poverty alleviation, showcased in their previous consumer campaign known as the First Half narrated by South Africa’s legendary internationally acclaimed actor, Dr John Kani.

As the title suggests, Second Half represents the time where the country needed to regroup, recover, revisit the game plan, rethink our loyalty to South African products and services as well as collectively push forward for a win in economic restoration for South Africa and its people.

“Every South African has the power to change lives, create jobs, improve the country’s struggling economy, and make a dramatic impact simply by buying local. This, in turn, helps secure the jobs value chain,” said Mashimbye.

“Our goal is to encourage buying local as this directly creates jobs and this in turn benefits our children who have big dreams to make their own impact one day. We cannot emphasise the power of buying local enough. We can only address youth unemployment by thinking about our buying decisions.

“If we support locally manufactured goods, we are building our nation and the economy. A strong economy lies in the hands of our children – the youth – and it is incumbent on us to pave the way for them through localisation,” Mashimbye said.

Rebuild economy

Every Rand spent on local products helps to rebuild the South African economy and contributes to retaining and creating jobs. Many countries, such as China, are thriving because of the strength in localisation and export powers. This compels us as South Africans to be more intentional and robust about localising the goods that we consume or use.

“We are stepping into a future that we can collectively be proud of because we individually would have contributed to,” added Mashimbye.

“Through the Second Half, our goal is to emotively connect with consumers in a way that’s close to home – our children’s fate lies in our hands, and we must do something about it. Most importantly, we must do right by them!

“These sectors are everywhere around us, so we strongly encourage consumers to make the right purchasing decisions when they buy anything from consumables, furniture, and white goods, to using services providers that are vocal about using local supplies.”