Consumer behaviour is defined as the study of individuals, groups, or organisations and the processes they use to select, secure, use, and dispose of products and services to satisfy their needs – this behaviour has a major impact on marketing efforts and the decision-making journey.

As a marketer, it is important to understand the consumer behaviour factors that influence decision making to best guide consumers to a desired purchase or conversion outcome.

A consumer’s behaviour is influenced by a multitude of factors, including psychological, social, cultural, and individual factors.