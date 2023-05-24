Consumer behaviour is defined as the study of individuals, groups, or organisations and the processes they use to select, secure, use, and dispose of products and services to satisfy their needs – this behaviour has a major impact on marketing efforts and the decision-making journey.
As a marketer, it is important to understand the consumer behaviour factors that influence decision making to best guide consumers to a desired purchase or conversion outcome.
A consumer’s behaviour is influenced by a multitude of factors, including psychological, social, cultural, and individual factors.
Here are some key psychological factors that influence purchase decisions:
- Perception: Consumers’ perception of a product or brand can heavily influence their purchasing decisions. This includes their perception of the product’s quality, value, and image.
- Motivation: The motivation behind a purchase decision can vary from person to person. Some people may be motivated by the desire to fulfil a specific need, while others may be motivated by social status or self-esteem.
- Attitudes and beliefs: Consumers’ attitudes and beliefs about a product or brand can also play a significant role in their purchase decisions. These attitudes and beliefs can be influenced by advertising, word-of-mouth recommendations, or personal experience.
- Learning: Consumers learn about products and brands through various channels, including advertising, social media, and personal experience. This learning can shape their perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs about products, which can in turn influence their purchase decisions.
- Emotions: Emotions can play a powerful role in consumer behaviour. Positive emotions such as joy and excitement can lead to impulse purchases, while negative emotions such as fear, and anxiety can lead consumers to avoid certain products or brands.
- Social influence: Consumers are also influenced by social factors such as family, friends, and cultural norms. Social influence can shape consumers’ attitudes and beliefs about products and can even influence their purchase decisions.
By appealing to consumers’ emotions and attitudes, and by leveraging social influence, businesses can increase the likelihood of consumers choosing their products or services over those of their competitors.
Kayleigh Capuzzimati is a senior strategist at The MediaShop.
