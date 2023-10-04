[PRESS OFFICE] Tractor Outdoor is extending and strengthening its network within the KwaZulu-Natal region, with a series of new site acquisitions planned over the coming months.

The first of Tractor’s planned acquisitions is one of two key sites located along the M41 highway, facing commuters who are travelling into the affluent Umhlanga Ridge area.

The second site, which is currently under approval, is situated along the opposite side of the highway and both will also form part of Tractor’s programmatic network.

Ben Harris, managing director at Tractor, says the site is a strategic addition to Tractor’s portfolio, given its position between two of Durban’s large shopping mall precincts – Gateway Theatre of Shopping and Cornubia Mall – and offers an impressive reach.

“The billboards, which have a beautiful long run-up, are also located just before the N2 turn-off, making them impossible to miss,” says Harris.

He adds that the ARA-compliant site boasts a remarkable impression universe of 2 991 360, delivering a whopping 240 619 monthly Visibility Adjusted Counts (VACs), based on a 15” 8.3% share of voice advertisement in a loop.

After aggressively expanding its Western Cape RSD portfolio over the past few months, the media owner is poised to further strengthen its KwaZulu-Natal presence, as well as its already extensive Gauteng footprint with a series of new sites.

Harris added, “Tractor’s upcoming acquisitions form a key part of our national growth strategy and deliver on our commitment to offer advertisers incredible and iconic locations across South Africa, with high dwell times and sizeable audiences.”

ABOUT TRACTOR OUTDOOR

Established over two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national Out of Home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest Digital Out of Home (DOOH) networks in South Africa and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), the Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA).