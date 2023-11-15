Everyone who watches streaming TV — all of us — knows that we get way too many of the same ads, over and over and over again.

Day in and day out. Week in and week out. And it only seems to be getting worse.

OK, but who’s really getting hurt by streaming ad over-frequency? No one dies here. Is it so bad to get so many ads for Capital One and Max (except for Capital One and Max, who are certainly wasting a bunch of money on it)?

Damage caused

Yes, it does matter, and more damage is being caused than we might think. There’s research to prove it.

In July, Magna Global published research with streaming ad platform Nexxen on this very topic, studying results of campaigns involving restaurant company Applebee’s and apparel brand New Balance.

Here’s what they found:

87% of connected TV ad viewers said that they received too many of the same ads in their streaming viewing. 83% said that they believed that the over-saturation was intentional, with more than two-thirds of all viewers believing it was the advertiser that was doing it to them intentionally. The more the same ad was viewed in a session, the more the purchase intent of those viewers dropped, with a 16% drop in purchase intent by the 6th impression. After suffering this over-frequency, 36% were inclined to never want to see that ad again.

You don’t believe this study? Do your own anecdotal research with friends, family, acquaintances, total strangers — anyone! I bet you’ll find validation for the Magna work.

Stop this

We need to stop this. We are wasting advertisers’ money. We are hurting their brands. We are creating negative experiences within streaming services, which can only erode loyalty and viewership. We are poisoning that well that so many of us hope to be able to drink out of for decades.

Listen to streaming TV viewers: Over-frequency sucks! Fix it.

This story was first published by MediaPost.com and is republished with the permission of the author.

Dave Morgan, a lawyer by training, is the CEO and founder of Simulmedia. He previously founded and ran both TACODA, Inc, an online advertising company that pioneered behavioural online marketing and was acquired by AOL in 2007 for $275 million, and Real Media, Inc, one of the world’s first ad serving and online ad network companies and a predecessor to 24/7 Real Media (TFSM), which was later sold to WPP for $649 million. Follow him on Twitter @davemorgannyc

Image by <a href=”https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/man-watching-his-favorite-movie-tv_16624499.htm#query=TV&position=5&from_view=search&track=sph&uuid=3cb0cb30-1d38-48a3-8904-2b45e4c6a371″>Freepik</a>