The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Pioneering sustainability: Provantage goes green

To lower its carbon footprint and contribute to more sustainable energy usage, integrated OOH media and marketing services group Provantage has installed a 100kW solar power solution at its head office in Johannesburg.

The complete renewable energy solution, supplied and installed by Averge Technologies, is now up and running, ensuring that the Randburg office is 90% self-sufficient while supporting Government’s sustainability initiatives.

Installed in September this year, the solar system currently provides 100kW of green renewable energy. This will be increased to 150kW by December. A total of 180 460w solar panels were installed on the Provantage Head Office roof, with an additional 45 to be installed by year-end.

Provantage CFO and head of operations, Johan Scholtz, explained, “At Provantage, one of our core values is maintaining a sustainable business. Having previously had generators installed to mitigate load-shedding; while we maintained business continuity, the continued burning of fossil fuel was not a sustainable option. Solar power was the most viable and environmentally friendly choice in the long term.”

Provantage company H&A (Hewitt + Associates) also implemented several renewable energy solutions at its Mount Edgecombe offices in KwaZulu-Natal last year, setting aside 15% of its footprint for trees and garden, using cognitive, energy-efficient lighting throughout its premises and using ridgeline venting for greater climate control. Currently, over 40% of H&A’s daily power requirements come from renewables and 50% of its factory roof is covered by solar panels. This paved the way for a more sustainable approach for all the Provantage companies, with productivity across the board set to be maximised due to uninterrupted power.

People moves

Former EssenceMediacom COO joins Mobius Digital

Mobius Digital has welcomed Shaneel Singh as its head of growth and product development in a strategic move that underlines the company’s commitment to sustainable expansion across sub-Saharan Africa. Singh’s appointment and his wealth of experience represents a significant stride in Mobius Digital’s growth strategy, as his expertise and strategic insight positions him to drive digital innovation for the company’s client portfolio.

Will Fismer, founder and CEO of Mobius Digital, commented, “Shaneel joining us marks a pivotal milestone. His unique blend of industry expertise, strategic thinking, and dedication aligns seamlessly with our mission to become the growth agency of choice across sub-Saharan Africa.”

Reflecting on joining Mobius Digital, Singh stated, “The team is on an incredible journey, and I wanted to be part of something truly different in the industry.”

Singh, a seasoned professional with a diverse background, brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Mobius Digital. He quickly earned a reputation as a digital maestro, advancing through the ranks at some of South Africa’s leading agencies. His digital advertising journey began in Cape Town, where he worked across digital strategy, planning, and buying, leading him to transition into new business and product-focused roles.

New Hollard CMO brings with her expertise in pan-African marketing

Hollard has appointed corporate marketing expert Hazel Chimhandamba as the Group’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“We are thrilled to have Hazel join us. She has extensive experience in leading marketing roles in the insurance, telecommunications and banking sectors, and we are especially keen to benefit from her expertise in pan-African brand marketing,” said Hollard CEO Willie Lategan.

Chimhandamba, an astute marketer, joins Hollard from telecommunications company Cell C, where she has been the executive head of marketing since 2019. During her tenure, the brand was ranked as one of Kantar’s BrandZ’s Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands for four consecutive years, despite tough market conditions.

Prior to Cell C, Chimhandamba served on the Outsurance executive committee. When she was at the Standard Bank Group before her time at Outsurance, she served various markets, including Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique and Mauritius, among others.

“I am truly excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to becoming a Hollardite. The Group is on a transformative journey as it expands on the African continent, and I am honoured to be part of a team that is driving this Pan-African strategy while offering localised solutions in each operating country,” Chimhandamba said.

Chimhandamba is also an ardent supporter of art and sports development in local communities.

Thembisa Mdoda to host The Mommy Club reunion

Thembisa Mdoda, a three-time Most Popular TV Presenter SAFTA winner, will host the reunion special of The Mommy Club, premiering on Showmax on 5 December 2023.

The Mommy Club set a new record for the most first-week views of any reality series on Showmax. Fans have been calling for a reunion since the dramatic finale in September 2023, which once again topped the charts on Showmax and X (formerly Twitter).

“As a mom, I jumped at the opportunity to host The Mommy Club reunion,” said Mdoda, who gave birth to her fourth child just seven days before the reunion. “I have always wanted to host a reunion so the fact that it came to me after all these years, with a show I truly love, is a blessing.”

Mdoda is the first woman to host a Showmax Original reality show reunion. “We chose Thembisa to host the reunion because she is amazing at what she does,” said Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24’s executive producer. “She is a mom and we know that she will be able to handle Jozi’s ‘it’ moms. The Mommy Club is about strong, powerful and beautiful women who do it all and our choice of host reflects that.”

Katlego Baaitse tag teams with Comedy Central to body slam breast cancer

Who doesn’t love some rough and tumble in the ring? Well, breast cancer, for one. Professional wrestling is always a superb spectacle, and what better way to get across the powerful message of breast cancer awareness?

October was Boobtober on Comedy Central,and to create a series of ads highlighting the importance – and success – of early diagnosis, their agency, Omni Creative, called on Spitfire director Katlego Baaitse to weave his magic.

Personally affected by breast cancer within his own family, Katlego was especially committed to this project, as were many others involved in the shoot, who all gave passionately of their time and talent. Taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to a serious subject, Katlego introduces wrestling supremos Mammo ‘Marauder’ Mphoza, ‘Sterkte’ Bettie Sareltjie and Mighty Melissa, who body slam the infinitely evil “Beastly”Breast Cancer” in fabulously flamboyant fashion.

Business moves

KVD Communications expands client portfolio with the addition of global software development leader, Mangodo

KVD Communications, a fully remote, 360-degree, strategic B2B agency has added a new, international client to its portfolio.

Mangodo provides customised solutions on digital signage, mobile app development, and web-based platforms for global customers. This strategic partnership marks an exciting milestone in the local technology and business landscape, underscoring the substantial benefits that foreign businesses bring to South Africa.

Mangodo is renowned for its expertise in providing custom solutions in the domains of digital signage, mobile app development, and web-based platforms. As a global technology leader, their innovative offerings are poised to reshape the local signage and hospitality market in South Africa.

Magdaleen Scott, managing director at KVD Communications said, “When I first met with Zerrin and heard about Mangodo and all the services they offer, I was immediately impressed. B2B Marketing and PR are my happy space, as these topics directly impact industries, and people’s lives. The industry and the South African market are ready and waiting for a business like Mangodo to enter it. Tech, especially women in tech, is a topic of paramount importance in today’s news cycles, and for good reason. We are excited to showcase Mangodo’s offerings to our local corporates and to contribute to the growth of the tech sector in South Africa.”

Hustle Media Influence reaches 2.5 million content views

It’s been quite a journey for Hustle Media, one that has taken the company beyond 2.5 million views. Just over three years ago, when it embarked on the journey to start Hustle Media Influence, a division of Hustle Media, the team knew they were on the right track.

“We were tapping into a fast-evolving marketing tactic that would forever change how we communicate with consumers, said founder Cindy Laufs. “With our passion for connecting brands with the right influencers and helping our clients craft impactful campaigns, we recently achieved a significant milestone that underscores why we remain steadfast and committed to our ethos: ‘Built on passion. Fuelled by Excellence’.”

The numbers speak for themselves: a total reach of 2 548 061, total impressions of 2 521 421, and a staggering total of 124 112 engagements across campaigns to date. “These statistics showcase our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

First DreamWorks Channel Activation in South Africa to be Hosted at Mall of Africa

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) and Mall of Africa have announced that the first DreamWorks activation in South Africa is set to take place in Johannesburg this festive season. The immersive experience, DreamWorks Find the Fun, will be open to visitors of Mall of Africa from 13-23 December 2023.

Designed for children of all ages, the free-of-charge activation space will offer a range of interactive elements including games, competitions, and play zones featuring cherished DreamWorks franchises such as Trolls, How to Train Your Dragon and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

NBA Africa launches First Docuseries ‘Born and Bred’

NBA Africa has announced that its first original documentary series Born & Bre” has premiered on the NBA App. The five-part series tells the stories of five current and former NBA Academy Africa prospects from Angola, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Sudan through exclusive footage and interviews with the prospects, family members, friends, and coaches.

Born & Bred, which features Nigeria’s Rueben Chinyelu, Egypt’s Seifeldin Hendawy, South Sudan’s Khaman Maluach, Senegal’s Khadim Rassoul Mboup, and Angola’s Aginaldo Neto, spotlights each prospect’s basketball journey, including the communities where they were raised and the moments that have shaped them as players and young men.

The final three episodes will be available weekly beginning Monday, 27 November.

Assupol proudly sponsors the 2023 HughFest

Assupol has announced its sponsorship of the highly anticipated 2023 HughFest. The Heritage festival, renowned for its diverse lineups, electrifying performances, and captivating atmosphere, will take place on Sunday 26 November 2023, at the Nirox Sculpture Park and promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts, poetry lovers, intellectuals and those who enjoy dancing.

As a company deeply committed to supporting the arts and entertainment industries, Assupol is excited to partner with HughFest and contribute to the vibrant cultural landscape of our communities. The festival aligns perfectly with Assupol’s desire to foster inclusivity, celebrate diversity and promote the importance of creativity and self-expression.

World Out of Home Organization heads to Cape Town for first in-person Africa Regional Forum

The World Out of Home Organization will hold its first in-person Africa Regional Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, from 11-13 March 2024.

The Africa Forum will take place in the five-star Westin Cape Town hotel in the shadow of Table Mountain and overlooking Table Bay.

WOO President Tom Goddard said: “Our regional Forums have transformed the way WOO communicates with and on behalf of the wider Out of Home world and we expect our newly-announced Africa Forum to bring still more people into the WOO family.

“Africa is a tremendously important market with OOH playing a major role in the wider media market. Our online event in 2022 received great support and going to Cape Town in person early in 2024 realises a big ambition for our organisation.”

Simon Wall, CEO of South Africa’s Tractor Media Holdings said: “The resurgence of Cape Town’s economy post-COVID has been remarkable, and we are genuinely honoured by WOO’s choice of Cape Town as the inaugural location for their Africa Forum. “Our city is home to some of the most forward-thinking tech and advertising businesses, making it the perfect setting to convene Africa’s leading minds in these sectors.

“This decision reflects the Mother City’s ambitious positioning, emphasizing its stature not merely as a world-class economic hub but also as an extraordinary location for the exchange of ideas and contacts.”

Making moves

South Africa’s award-winning podcast ‘Don’t Hold Back: Say It Loud’ back second season

Many young South Africans would love the chance to discuss taboo topics or the complicated decisions they’re facing in life. With its honest and inspiring conversations, the monthly Don’t hold back: say it loud! podcast is one of the few platforms to do this and it’s back for a second season, having launched on Wednesday 15 November 2023.

Gauteng’s beloved ‘More Music you Love’ radio station has added an ecosystem of multimedia offerings like the ‘Don’t hold back: say it loud’ podcast, and winning a bronze prize in the Education, Art, and Culture category at the international Anthem awards, celebrates our purpose to connect with our listeners wherever they are,” said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

Host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba has a CV that is perfectly matched to carry and give clout to ‘difficult’ conversations. Her YouTube channel has over 200 000 subscribers and millions of views and Nozibele – who’s made it her mission to hold open conversations about her journey living with HIV – and is one of Mzansi’s biggest activist in the space.

Nozi, as she is affectionally known, chats with fellow South Africans on matters ranging from developing a career, navigating Black Tax, recognising toxic relationships, to struggling with substance abuse and coping with life’s everyday pressures.

Among the guests featured in season two are Google Africa Chief Marketing Officer Mzamo Masito, leading expert on social media law, Emma Sadleir, chef Wandile Mabaso and futurist Graeme Codrington.

HOT 102.7FM Rings in the Festive Season with Christmas Party for Good

HOT 102.7FM is celebrating another memorable ‘Party for Good’, following the successful staging of its annual Jingle Jam Christmas party at the Sound Room in Kyalami on Saturday.

HOT 102.7FM – Johannesburg’s newest commercial radio station – has become famous for its legendary ‘Old Skool’ music parties and the 2023 Jingle Jam was no different, with a focus on ringing in the festive season and using the station’s growing platform to do some good in the community.

That involved asking all party goers to bring a toy for a child aged between three and seven, with these toys set to be used to drive HOT 102.7FM’s ‘Toy Run’ in early-December – another landmark event on the station’s calendar.

“Jingle Jam really is the start of the festive season for us, but it’s also a great opportunity to invite our listeners to party with us and to do it in the right spirit, remembering that there are many people out there who aren’t as fortunate as we are,” said Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM. “In particular, those kids who might not be anticipating a great Christmas. We’d like to make it one to remember for them.”