“Ranking the top professionals in the creative agency space in South Africa is usually determined by a vote, with a panel choosing their key players from a list of names,” says Johanna McDowell, SCOPEN partner and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS).

However, according to McDowell and President & CEO of SCOPEN César Vacchiano, the AGENCY SCOPE 2023 – 2024 questionnaire posed a simple question to marketers who – unprompted by names or a list of possible contenders – were asked: “Which creative agency professionals do you think stand out?”

According to Vacchiano, ACENCY SCOPE’s methodology in this regard makes the questionnaire the only one in South Africa that encourages marketers “to think about their specific choice without any limitations.

“By asking this way, we have found that some exceptionally talented agency creatives are remembered by marketers for work they have done together, and often for their reputation in the industry.”

McDowell adds, “If you’re a big marketer with a big budget, you may remember more than one. Our researchers note the names and the top ten are chosen from the final list created by the marketing professionals.

“It’s judgement by a jury of peers and provides insight into the winners for the work they’ve done and the esteem in which they are held. SCOPEN feels being chosen through this method far outweighs the value of panel voting, and those who make the cut know it’s due to the value they bring to real-life business.”

And the winners are…

The AGENCY SCOPE 2023 – 2024 Top 10 creative agency professionals comprise two each from four of the leading agencies. “These are Joe Public, Ogilvy, TBWA and M&C SAATCHI Abel,” notes Vacchiano.

“Within the named professionals, there’s not as much diversity as we may have expected or would like, with only two of the top 10 being women,” he says. “The winners are mainly made up of creative directors – seven of the 10 are Chief Creative Officers (CCOs).”

They are:

Pepe Marais, Joe Public United Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public United Sibusiso Sithole, The Odd Number Pete Case, Ogilvy Luca Galliarelli, TBWA/SA Fran Luckin, Grey Neo Mashigo, M&C SAATCHI Abel Mike Abel, M&C SAATCHI Abel Camilla Clerke, Ogilvy Carl Willoughby, TBWA/Hunt Lascaris

“We send congratulations to our top ten,” says McDowell, “and long may they be in the forefront of marketer’s minds when accolades are due.”