The creator economy is a relatively recent term applied to an old idea. For those of a certain level of experience, think back to user-generated media and you will have a point from which to analyse current trends.

User-generated media was all about the democratisation of publishing and the promise that the Internet would enable anyone to make a site, post some ideas, and engage an audience.

Couple U-gen media with social media and the advent of the iPhone, and you have the creator economy. It simply refers to the layer of content where anyone with a phone or a decent camera can create and distribute content quickly and easily.

For a while, the term people used for these folks was “influencers,” but that quickly became a term with a slightly negative connotation. Influencers create a following and get paid to post stuff.

Creators are more focused on developing and generating content, likely with a regular schedule and a calendar, and they support their endeavours with a combination of advertising, sponsored posts and appearances. They may even venture into writing, acting and other related channels.

Line in the sand