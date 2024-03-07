The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The BRC hosts Ian Garland, modeller of the RAMS R&F data

In 2023, The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) released the new RAMS (Radio Audience Measurement) AMPLIFY™ Reach & Frequency data to the media and advertising industry. The data was modelled by Ian Garland of Milton Data, and this month, Ian will be visiting South Africa to present the intrinsic nature of the model.

The BRC’s CEO, Gary Whitaker said, “We are pleased and excited to be hosting Ian in Johannesburg and Cape Town as he discusses the new RAMS AMPLIFY™ Reach & Frequency background and data with the media and advertising industry. Diarise the 19 March in Johannesburg and the 20 March in Cape Town.”

This new innovative Reach and Frequency radio data model, based on P7D (Past Seven Days) listenership for the South African market wasmodelled by Garland, who pioneered ground-breaking work for the likes of Oztam, Commercial Radio Australia, Fox Sports, BBC, NBC Universal and IAB Australia.

The new data model relies on a 24-month version of the BRC’s/Ipsos’ day after recall survey. This dataset includes over 70 000 respondents. The data includes information about people’s listening habits claimed for yesterday and the last seven days and the standard categorisation details for these respondents such as province, age, gender, population group, metro/urban/rural status, and socio-economic measures.

Johannesburg

When: 19 March 2024

Where: Bryanston County Club, (Bryanston Room)

Time: 10h00

Registration link: https://brcsa.co.za/rsvp-rams-registrations/

Cape Town

When: 20 March 2024

Where: Two Oceans Aquarium, Dock Road, V&A Waterfront

Time: 10h00

Registration link: https://brcsa.co.za/rsvp-rams-registrations-cape-town/



People moves

MakwaIT appoints Christopher Kistasamy as CEO

Digital technology company, MakwaIT Technologies , has appointed Christopher Kistasamy as the company’s new CEO, effective 1 March 2024. He brings with him 25 years of experience within the technology space, spanning various industries and sectors, with roles at the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority, Standard Bank Group and Absa, among others.

He takes over from founder Lethabo Mokone, who will now transition to the role of chairperson. Explaining his decision to step down as CEO, Mokone says, “I am an entrepreneur at heart, and believe that, despite possessing the right technical skills, mindset and resilience, not all entrepreneurs are CEOs. Continuing to play both roles would stifle the company’s growth.”

Business moves

Outdoor Network’s innovative rotating digital billboard network goes national

Outdoor Network, part of the Provantage family of companies, has achieved national presence with its digital rotator network, having launched an additional rotating site in Kimberley. The network of large-format digital 3x6m screens now spans all nine provinces, with 20 digital rotators countrywide.

This latest addition to Outdoor Network’s ever-expanding portfolio allows brands to reach and engage audiences with maximum impact and recall via national digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns. Over and above Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaigns, the highly versatile platform also allows advertisers to deliver localised, geographically specific messaging.

The rotating screens accommodate varying creative messages and reach peak commuter audiences, capitalising on the screen’s visibility to both morning and afternoon traffic. With a focus on higher SEM brackets in key metro areas, reaching and audience of 2,9 million (VAC – Visually Adjusted Contacts) a month, each rotator is also equipped with 100% power backup, affording uninterrupted exposure for brands with always ON messaging. Additionally, the network allows for brands to take advantage of its programmatic buying capabilities across all rotator sites to optimise campaigns in real-time for improved impact and efficiency.

The newly launched Kimberley Rotator, strategically located next to N12 Memorial Street at DSC Centre, opposite North Cape Mall, solidifies the Rotator Network’s national footprint, establishing dominance in high-demand areas in South African major metropolitan hubs.

Cape Town International Airport makes the top 3 in the world – and big brands are noticing

Based on the latest data from the AirHelp Score for 2023, Cape Town International Airport has been voted the third-best airport in the world. And with Cape Town ranked as the second-best city in the world by Time Out Magazine, the Mother City is attracting more visitors than ever before – both locally and internationally.

According to Airport Ads, part of the Provantage family of companies, the booming traffic at Cape Town International offers brands multiple opportunities to connect with local and international visitors to the Airport via its targeted static and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) platforms, strategically located in areas with the highest footfall and dwell times.

Big brands continue to seize the attention of travellers and visitors to the Airport from the moment they catch sight of it as they approach. The compelling visuals and messaging continue to connect with visitors throughout the bustling arrivals and departures terminals.

Cape Town International Airport saw a 17% year-on-year growth in December 2023, with over 317,000 two-way international passengers processed. This is the highest monthly total in the Airport’s history, surpassing the previous high of 290,000 passengers processed in January 2020.

The domestic terminal recorded an impressive 21% year-on-year growth for December, with 688,000 passengers processed, and total domestic passenger growth for 2023 has remained steady at 16%, compared to the same period in 2022, reaching just under 6.9 million passengers.

Mzi Deliwe, Deputy CEO at Provantage and Head of Airport Ads, says, “We encourage brands and advertisers to leverage this unprecedented growth in passenger numbers by making strategic use of Airport Ads canvasses; Visionet™ large format LED screens, Airport.TV® and a wide variety of classic platforms. For added impact, 3D animation is highly effective on the large format Visionet platform.”

IAB SA Online AdSpend Report call for participation

Since 2012, the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IAB SA) has published its Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC and more commonly known as the Online AdSpend Report. The only digital report in South Africa, it provides the digital media and marketing industry with accurate and reliable data about the digital investment landscape in the country.

This year, the organisation once more calls on industry stakeholders to participate by completing an anonymised short online survey, the results of which will be aggregated to quantify the scope of internet revenues based on actual figures. The objective is to provide insights on market spend by platform, channel and vertical, and identify key trends that are set to impact the industry over the coming months.

“The industry’s input for the annual report is vital as we get to measure year-on-year what the state of online advertising is in South Africa. IAB across the globe provides such a report in partnership with PwC and we are looking forward to seeing the insights from the South African market,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to attend the national online workshop on Monday, 18 March at 10 am. The workshop will provide further context around the survey and how it supports the wider agenda of the industry.

Register for the IAB SA/PwC Internet Advertising Revenue Report Workshop here. To participate in the survey, email za_iab.survey@pwc.com. PwC will facilitate the gathering and curation of your data. The survey is open for participation until 19 April 2024.

Primedia Broadcasting launches ‘Corporates that Care’ CSI

Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, announced the launch of Corporates that Care, a new Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative that will be an integral part of the Primedia Cares programme.

Corporates that Care is poised to become a permanent weekly feature on 702, with Bongani Bingwa hosting live on-air interviews with CEOs every Wednesday at 08h50. The segment aims to shed light on the impactful efforts of corporate South Africa in making a meaningful difference in the country.

To amplify the reach of the radio segment, Primedia Out-of-Home will collaborate by supporting the initiative with strategically placed branded digital billboards across Johannesburg, promoting the 702 feature and spotlighting the CEOs and brands involved.

The launch event also introduced a special project dedicated to supporting blind youth, with three primary goals: funding blind youth development, promoting employment opportunities, and innovating in the audio space to enhance accessibility for blind individuals.

Primedia Broadcasting has forged a partnership with The Hein Wagner Academy for the Blind to support blind youth development. The partnership includes a cash donation, a significant media investment, and the employment of blind graduates from the Academy within the Primedia family.

Primedia Broadcasting invites corporates with existing Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives that need amplification or those who wish to partner with “Corporates that Care” to join the cause. Whether your company is looking to enhance its current CSI efforts or embarking on a new journey of impactful social change, we welcome you to reach out to us at TrishT@primedia.co.za to explore collaboration opportunities.

The world’s top 500 banking brands’ total brand value doubles over a decade

The combined value of the world’s top 500 most valuable banking brands has reached a record level of USD1.44 trillion, almost double what it was a decade ago, according to a new report from Brand Finance, a global brand valuation consultancy.

Brand Finance’s research indicates that local and regional banks are performing as well as – and, in many cases, outperforming – global banks in terms of positioning their brand in the hearts and minds of customers.

Jeremy Sampson, chairman of Brand Finance Africa added: “These rankings are based on global best practice, are ISO compliant and show the strength of local African brands from South Africa and Kenya. FNB and Capitec continue to dominate from a South African perspective and are to be heartily congratulated. Nigerian banks have suffered as a result of the slippage in the value of the Naira against other currencies. Access Bank had the added sad loss of their highly respected CEO in a plane crash in the USA”.

Nedbank shows support for local entrepreneurs as the new title sponsor of 2024 Pitch & Polish competition

A total of 16 success-hungry entrepreneurs, four gruelling rounds and a first prize worth a whopping R1 million set the scene for another exhilarating season of Pitch & Polish. The 14th season of South Africa’s biggest pitching competition, Pitch & Polish, promises to be another nail-biting instalment.

Previous cosponsor of Pitch & Polish and a long-time supporter of small businesses, Nedbank, has stepped up its commitment to growing the entrepreneurial landscape in South Africa by becoming the title sponsor for 2024. The competition is now known as Nedbank Pitch & Polish.

“The role of entrepreneurship is critical in any country, particularly in a developing economy such as South Africa’s,” explained Alan Shannon, executive of sales strategy and enablement in retail and business Banking at Nedbank. “Given South Africa’s high unemployment rate, diversification of the economy is key to job creation.”

Over the past 14 years, Pitch & Polish has directly supported over 11 000 entrepreneurs along their journey to becoming successful, thriving cogs in the economic wheel.

New podcast challenges perspectives and democratises insights from SA’s best minds

At this point in history, challenging perspectives is more needed than ever. How can we connect with others, despite our differences? How can we balance strength and vulnerability, hope and realism, traditions, and tech? How do we keep moving onwards and upwards as a society? Mike Abel, one of South Africa’s leading marketing, advertising, and communications specialists, hopes to answer these questions in his new podcast, Willing & Abel.

Abel is founder of award-winning agency M&C Saatchi Abel, the fastest-growing advertising agency in the history of South Africa. In candid conversations with some of the nation’s top minds in business, entertainment, branding and social entrepreneurship, he explores the subjects of leadership, intuition, how to contribute meaningfully in this uncertain world, and who to take with you on the journey.

Guests include Takealot Group Executive Chairperson Mamongae Mahlare; RISE Mzansi National Leader Songezo Zibi; Veldskoen Founder and CEO Nick Dreyer; LIFT Co-founder Gidon Novick; Executive Coach Joanne Smollan; national cultural icon David Kramer, South African AI Association (SAAIA) Founder Dr Nick Bradshaw; social entrepreneur Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba; investor and consumer champion Steven Nathan; community changemaker Mbali Ntuli; and M&C Saatchi Group South Africa CEO Jacques Burger.

South African banks lead the digital charge

Sweeping across South Africa’s business landscape, a rapid uptake of digital products and services is reshaping industry norms and revolutionising the way consumers connect, transact, and communicate. This is according to DataEQ’s inaugural South African Digital Experience Index, which tracked over 5.5 million social media posts about the country’s leading banks, insurers, retailers, and telcos.

Between 2019 and 2023, conversation on social media relating to digital offerings saw a 29% rise in volume among South African consumers. Banks captured the lion’s share of voice and positive sentiment in this regard, attracting consumers with a range of secure and efficient digital services.

One standout feature driving the widespread adoption of banking apps was the integration of various services beyond the core banking functions. By consolidating services like the Lotto, rewards programmes, eWallets, virtual cards, and budgeting tools within a single app, users are empowered to streamline their financial activities and interactions.

World Out of Home Organization extends global reach with 13 new members

The World Out of Home Organization is boosting its membership growth with the addition of another 13 organizations, eight of them from the APAC region, three from Europe and one each from the United States and Africa.

The increased interest from Asia reflects the dynamic growth of OOH in that region, also mirrored by WOO holding its annual Congress in June this year in Hong Kong.

Four of the new members are international or national media owners, five are OOH service providers/suppliers, three are global media agencies and one is a national OOH association

The new members are:

Out Medya — global media agency, Turkey

Panout Medya — global media agency, Turkey

Guangzhou Metro Media Co — national media owner, China

Adtech —OOH service provider/supplier, Singapore

AMLI — national OOH association, Indonesia

CUZ — OOH service provider/supplier, Republic of Korea

E Ink Holdings Inc —OOH service provider/supplier, Taiwan

Media Department Tokyo Inc — national media owner, Japan

Indaba Billboards and Media, national media owner, South Africa

Landsec — OOH service provider/supplier, UK

DynaScan Display — OOH service provider/supplier, USA

Anima Advertising — international media agency, Spain

Schiphol Airport — national media owner, Netherlands

Making moves

Comic Con Cape Town set to transform the city into a Cosplay Wonderland

Comic Con Cape Town is gearing up to host an unparalleled celebration of pop culture and gaming, with a world-class dress up (cosplay) experience at the heart of the event. Embracing the vibrant and diverse community of cosplay that mirrors the culture of the City, Comic Con Cape Town promises an inclusive and engaging atmosphere for fans of all levels of cosplay enthusiasm.

Recognised globally for its commitment to fostering creativity and self-expression, Comic Cons invite attendees to immerse themselves in the art of cosplay, whether they are seasoned veterans or first-time participants – and Comic Con Cape Town, hosted by the City of Cape Town, is no different.

For fans that are interested in professionally competing, the event will feature two prestigious cosplay competitions: the new World Cosplay Summit South African Preliminary Competition and the Comic Con Cape Town Cosplay Competition. Participants in these competitions will need to pre-register to showcase their skills and contend for a chance to win coveted titles and prizes.

As a new addition to Comic Con Cape Town, the World Cosplay Summit South African Preliminary Competition, presented by GeekXP Promotions, will provide cosplayers with the opportunity to represent South Africa on the global stage in Japan.

The showcase for the World Cosplay Summit South African Preliminary Competition will take place on the Comic Con Cape Town main stage on Sunday, 28 April 2024.

For the professional competitions, pre-registration is essential, as no entries will be accepted on the day. To register for either of the professional competitions, and to get more information on them, fans can visit this link: https://comicconafrica.co.za/cosplay/

Make Moves for Your Future at the MANCOSA East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

East Coast Radio (ECR) has announced its continued partnership with MANCOSA for the upcoming Business Breakfast, slated for 11 April at the Durban ICC.

Following the success of the previous business breakfast, this year’s event guarantees an unparalleled networking opportunity. Centered around the theme From Dreams to Legacy, the MANCOSA ECR Business Breakfast is designed to empower and motivate fellow business professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike, encouraging them to forge ahead in pursuit of their future goals.

ECR’s acting managing director Mzuvele Mthethwa expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are excited to collaborate with MANCOSA once again for this impactful business event, contributing to the growth and development of our province’s business.”

The Business Breakfast not only offers the chance to gain insights from seasoned industry experts such as Vusi Thembekwayo, leader and investor who is known for his compelling talks on business and leadership insights; the multiple award-winning Broadcast Anchor Leanne Manas; John Sanei, best-selling author, future strategist and transformation specialist; and Miles Khubeka, the entrepreneur, refreshing keynote speaker and author. It also provides valuable opportunities that attendees may find useful to expand their networks. There are also exciting spot prizes, including a fully paid MANCOSA short course to be won on the day.

Tickets are available on Quicket for R550 per person or R5000 for a table of 10. Seating is limited to 600 people.

Stay updated by following East Coast Radio on digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.