The AGENCY SCOPE market trends around agency selection for 2023/2024 vary marginally from the previous study in 2021 across the various sectors that make up the selection process. So, have there been any surprises in the latest research?

According to SCOPEN President and CEO César Vacchiano, the process itself remains largely unchanged as regards criteria and what marketers must look for in agencies when making their list of needs.

But one important development stands out: Chemistry sessions. “Both SCOPEN partner Johanna McDowell and I have been talking chemistry for some years now, and the latest study shows the trend has remained fairly consistent since 2021,” says Vacchiano.

“As marketers go through their list of criteria on which they’ll base their final choices, chemistry with the agency team that will handle that specific account is a clear factor in assessing their ultimate agency,” he notes.

McDowell says it’s a button they’ve been pressing for some years, and is finally being recognised as a key ingredient in a successful pitch. “Going into a pitch without a chemistry session really is a recipe for disaster.

“It really is impossible to choose an agency without at least one chemistry session that takes the client into the agency’s world and brings to light who their team members will be and how they operate in their own environment.”

Says Vacchiano: “As one of the methods listed by SCOPEN as vital to the initial decision making process, the chemistry session runs second only to the creative and/or strategic pitch itself.”

The agency long list

When leading marketers participating in the research were asked how they choose agencies to create the original long list, responses show they’re looking at credentials, the agency team, case studies and the track record of both creative and media agencies.

“They’re also reviewing success rates; the kind of team members they have and the quality of their work; as well as the history of the agency,” Vacchiano asserts. “They’re looking for quality of personnel and -most importantly – the quality of their thinking and how that will work with the marketer’s team.”

Other pillars in the long list comprise a trial project assessment; assistance from consultants; selection by criteria without chemistry session; and direct appointment with no pitch or chemistry sessions.

“However,” notes McDowell, “about 90% of selection processes are governed by a pitch, often complemented by a proposal or even more than one, including a creative, media or budget proposal.

“Much of this depends on the nature of the contract – a three- to five-year contract is unlikely to be awarded without all parties meeting and negotiating a contract. Short term contracts may differ, but we would recommend at least a meeting, if not a session,” she says.

And the winner is…

The final part of the research included marketer’s views on the industry awards that they believe show the most value in both communications and visibility. South Africa’s top four are The Loerie Awards, Cannes Lions, EffieAwards and Bookmarks.

“While these are spontaneous responses by marketing professionals, the awards are noted as being valuable by each marketer as a mark of great work by an agency, but an award may have an impact on one professional and not another.

“It is interesting to note that The Loeries Awards have a strong legacy in South Africa ahead of other international awards,” says Vacchiano.

As McDowell points out, “Trend-wise, we believe the continued importance of the chemistry session to both the marketing team and the agencies they are assessing will be key to value and longevity of client-agency relationships.”