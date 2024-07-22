Whether you’re ready to admit it or not, social media managers are indispensable to modern business communications.

By granting them a more influential role in the initial strategic planning process, businesses can leverage their deep understanding of digital landscapes and audience engagement. Yet their potential remains grossly underutilised in the planning process.

In its early days, social media marketing was delegated to the company intern. Most didn’t understand its value or importance within the business communications ecosystem.

As the medium evolved, marketers learnt how to leverage online communities in brand building and market success and today no campaign can be complete without considering its social roll-out.

Those closest to the accounts and their communities, the social media managers, are seldom engaged in shaping the overall go-to-market strategy. Their role often remains confined to executing pre-defined strategies rather than influencing them.

To fully harness their potential, businesses should provide social media managers with more opportunities to contribute their expertise to the planning and development of communication strategies.

Their unique insights into audience behaviour, trends and engagement can drive more effective and innovative approaches, ultimately enhancing the overall impact of a company’s communications.

The importance of social media managers

Social media managers play a crucial role in shaping a company’s online presence and brand image. Their importance stems from the need for businesses to engage with their audience in real-time, build a loyal customer base and drive sales through digital channels.

Social media managers are responsible for crafting and curating content that resonates with the target audience, fostering community engagement and maintaining a consistent brand voice across various platforms.

They also monitor trends and respond to customer inquiries and feedback, ensuring that the brand remains relevant and responsive. This direct interaction helps build trust and loyalty, which are vital for long-term success.

Their role in the communications ecosystem

Within a business’s communications ecosystem, social media managers serve as the bridge between the company and its audience.

They collaborate with marketing, public relations, and customer service teams to ensure a cohesive communication strategy. By analysing data and metrics, social media managers can assess the effectiveness of campaigns, adjust strategies, and provide valuable insights to other departments.

They also play a key role in crisis management by quickly addressing negative feedback or issues that arise on social platforms.

Their ability to navigate the fast-paced digital landscape and adapt to ever-changing algorithms and trends is essential for maintaining a strong, positive online presence.

Enhancing the efficacy of social media managers

To maximise the efficacy of a company’s social media manager, businesses should invest in continuous training and development. Keeping abreast of the latest trends, tools, and best practices in social media is crucial for staying ahead of the competition.

Providing access to advanced analytics tools and resources can help social media managers gain deeper insights into audience behaviour and campaign performance.

Encouraging a collaborative environment where social media managers can share ideas and strategies with other departments will foster a more integrated approach to communication.

Regular feedback sessions and performance reviews can also help identify areas for improvement and set clear objectives.

Lastly, allowing creative freedom and encouraging innovation can lead to more engaging and impactful content, ultimately driving greater brand awareness and customer engagement.

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the digital age, empowering social media managers will be key to maintaining a dynamic, responsive, and impactful brand presence.

Dean Kriel is a senior creative strategist at RAPT.