As South Africans, having stories woven into the fabric of everyday life is an age-old tradition. For generations, communities have gathered around the warmth of a fire, sharing tales, experiences, and personal stories.

This timeless practice of word-of-mouth has always been the most trusted form of communication, a way for people to connect and share valuable insights. Passing on a story adds a layer of humanity, trust and relatability that no other form of communication can match.

Today, these conversations have evolved, moving from the flickering flames of a fireside to the glowing screens of our digital devices. Yet, the essence remains unchanged: genuine, trusted exchanges between individuals.

Enter customer generated content (CGC), the modern incarnation of this tradition. CGC allows consumers to share their real-life experiences with brands on social media, creating powerful, authentic content that resonates with their peers.

TheSalt helps brands benefit from this by connecting them with people that already use and love their products and services. They share their story about it publicly (CGC), and the brand benefits. Brands are now using this evolving form of word-of-mouth to build stronger connections and trust with their audiences.

The shift from UGC to CGC

To fully appreciate the impact of CGC, it’s essential to distinguish it from user generated content (UGC). UGC is content created by anyone who interacts within a brand’s industry, regardless of whether they’ve made a personal purchase from a particular company. While UGC is valuable, it often lacks the personal connection to the actual product or service.

On the other hand, CGC is specifically created by customers who have already purchased or actually used a brand’s products or services. They’re fans, so to speak. This distinction is significant.

CGC includes reviews, testimonials, and other feedback that come directly from a customer’s experience, adding that extra layer of authenticity. Instead of hearing from people who received a free product to try and then talk about, CGC is finding the person that was using the product out of choice first, then being asked to speak about it. And viewers can tell the difference.

Albert Makoeng, managing director of Nfinity Influencer Group, which owns theSalt, reflects on this shift: “The transition from UGC to CGC marks a significant evolution in digital marketing. CGC harnesses the authenticity of real customer experiences, enabling brands to connect with consumers on a deeper level.”

For years, theSalt has focused on connecting brands with real people from their extensive database, executing effective nano-influencer campaigns. As a result of seeing the value of their genuine stories, brands are increasingly recognising the worth of CGC for its ability to improve share of voice and sentiment.

CGC conversations naturally lead to greater consideration and engagement, making it a powerful tool for modern marketing strategies. TheSalt has pre-empted this shift, ensuring brands find their true fans within their database of creators and activate them, resulting in meaningful and impactful marketing efforts.

Jhene Nel, divisional head of sales at Nfinity Influencer Group, adds: “We have always championed real people and genuine interactions. Our extensive database of influencers also includes everyday consumers who genuinely love the brands they use. This shift towards CGC is a natural progression, enhancing the effectiveness and impact of our campaigns.”

The benefits of CGC

Trust and relatability : Consumers trust content created by their peers more than traditional advertising. Research shows that over 90% of consumers find CGC more trustworthy than brand-produced content, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates.

: Consumers trust content created by their peers more than traditional advertising. Research shows that over 90% of consumers find CGC more trustworthy than brand-produced content, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates. Enhanced engagement : CGC carries a sense of community and encourages interaction. Brands featuring it often see increased engagement on their platforms, as consumers are more likely to interact with content that includes real-life experiences and stories they can relate to. It’s the digital equivalent of sparking a lively conversation at a braai, with everyone sharing their thoughts and experiences.

: CGC carries a sense of community and encourages interaction. Brands featuring it often see increased engagement on their platforms, as consumers are more likely to interact with content that includes real-life experiences and stories they can relate to. It’s the digital equivalent of sparking a lively conversation at a braai, with everyone sharing their thoughts and experiences. Cost-effective marketing : Incorporating CGC into marketing strategies can be more cost-effective than producing all content in-house. By letting customers become storytellers, brands can save on production costs while still delivering impactful content.

: Incorporating CGC into marketing strategies can be more cost-effective than producing all content in-house. By letting customers become storytellers, brands can save on production costs while still delivering impactful content. Improved SEO and reach: Content generated by consumers can significantly enhance a brand’s SEO performance. CGC often includes relevant keywords naturally and provides diverse content that can attract a broader audience. Additionally, sharing CGC across various platforms can increase reach and visibility.

Says Makoeng: “By embracing CGC, brands can tap into the genuine enthusiasm of their customers. It’s about creating a dialogue, not just a monologue. This approach forms a deeper connection with the audience, driving long-term loyalty and engagement.”

TheSalt’s focus on nano-influencers – real people with genuine connections to their followers – positions it perfectly to lead this trend. These customers, who might have smaller followings but higher engagement rates, are the modern-day storytellers, sharing their experiences and influencing their communities in meaningful ways.

Nel says: “The shift to CGC is not just a trend; it’s a return to the roots of marketing. It’s about trust, relatability, and the power of personal recommendation. We’re excited to help brands harness this power, turning everyday consumers into passionate brand advocates.”