The new workplace is an ever-evolving landscape where each generation brings its own distinct perspectives and aspirations – and this is especially relevant to Gen Zs.

Addressing the expectations of Gen Z employees and understanding their mindset is key for employers looking to harness the incredible potential of this generation.

Just recently, Gen Zs have been getting a bad rap from employers who hire them fresh from college, and, while this digital generation certainly has distinctive expectations and aspirations that many employers may not understand or be willing to adhere to, their creative perspective, hunger for knowledge and thirst for challenges – if harnessed correctly – make them a potentially invaluable addition to any workforce.

According to a new survey from Intelligent.com, it’s proving tough for many members of Generation Z – young adults born after 1997 – to hold onto a job, and they are being fired at shocking levels. Business leaders list concerns in areas such as communications skills and professionalism that make them wary of hiring Gen Zs, reports the UK Daily Mail in an article referencing the survey.

The newspaper also reports that workers within this age range are often unmotivated and need to be constantly told what to do — rather than using their initiative.

It seems Gen Zs are often unprepared for a more structured environment, workplace cultural dynamics, and the expectation of autonomous work. That said, this could very well be an outcome of the higher education system, which is supposed to prepare young adults for the workforce, but evidently isn’t doing a very good job.

Workplace cultural dynamics

Intelligent.com concluded its report with the insight that many recent college graduates may struggle when entering the workforce for the first time. This, as the contrast between what is expected from them and what they have become accustomed to throughout their education journey, renders them unprepared for this more disciplined environment, workplace cultural dynamics and the expectation of self-regulated work.

It bears remembering that Gen Zs have been raised in a world of mind-boggling changes in technology and society, at a speed that requires adaptability and resilience to change – and this is a trait that can be nurtured to the advantage of any employer.

To top this, they are innately creative, have a hunger for knowledge and a thirst for challenges that sets them apart from other generations.

Demanding and unmotivated?

Yet, they are perceived as being demanding and unmotivated. While it’s true that this generation values their personal lives as much as their professional lives because they’ve grown up in an era of constant connectivity and witnessed the impact of technology blurring the lines between work and personal life – this is not an inherently ‘difficult’ trait.

Again, this could be an advantage in the working landscape where millennials have been suffering from burnout over the past decade – to the distinct disadvantage of employers.

For example, to help Gen Zs pursue a work-life balance, employers can implement a hybrid work culture in the organisation to balance personal and professional commitments.

Understanding Gen Z’s expectations and aspirations is crucial for employers looking to attract and retain top talents from this cohort, and companies that find a way to align their culture and policies with this generation will reap the reward of tapping their full potential.

However, this is entirely at the discretion of each employer, and herein lies the rub.

It’s up to Gen Z to adapt to the workplace – not the other way around

It may seem superfluous to state such an obvious fact, yet it’s crucial that Gen Zs entering the workforce understand that playing the long game, in other words building a career, requires critical attributes and skillsets.

Gen Zs who step into the workforce would do well to take on the perspective of their employer – at least to some degree – and to make sure they are highly employable. And it is probably easier than most would imagine.

Gen Z brings a distinctive blend of technological savvy and fresh perspectives to their workplace, however, they need to work on acquiring and refining soft skills to ensure they are highly employable and to set themselves up to be an asset to their employers.

There are five essential skills Gen Z need to acquire to impress employers and these align with the very traits that come as naturally to this generation as breathing and mastering technology.

Take the Initiative

Among the abilities that employers appreciate the most is the ability to take initiative. Team members who can identify problems and propose solutions without waiting for direction, are invaluable. This is demonstrated by engaging in projects, volunteering to resolve problems and suggesting improvements to existing processes.

It is this proactive attitude that showcases leadership potential. It also contributes to personal growth and job satisfaction – which is high on the list of expectations of Gen Z.

A positive attitude

Employers actively seek out individuals who approach challenges with optimism, resilience and a can-do mindset. Cultivating a gung-ho attitude by focusing on solutions rather than problems is a trait that Gen Z would do well to adopt, and this will stand them in good stead especially during tough times.

A strong work ethic

There is not much to beat a strong work ethic when it comes to impressing employers, and it is widely viewed as the cornerstone of professional success. For Gen Z, this means being dedicated, accountable, and willing to go the extra mile. A good work ethic is reflected through punctuality, consistently high standards of work, and consistent effort.

Gen Zs who cultivate a strong work ethic early on in their careers will find themselves streets ahead of their peers.

Adaptibility is your super-power

Yes, it’s true. This is the Gen Z superpower and nowhere more valuable than in the workplace. Gen Zs who demonstrate an openness to learning new skills, adjusting to different roles, and generally demonstrating flexibility, will thrive in this dynamic environment. This is how the digital generation can really shine through.

Criticism is your building block

If there is one personality trait Gen Z need to add to their arsenal it is the ability to accept constructive criticism. This necessitates an understanding that being corrected is not a personal attack – rather it can become a powerful tool for professional development.

This demonstrates a willingness to grow and improve and Gen Zs who demonstrate this quality will be among those most highly valued by their employers.

Cultivating these skills are a sure-fire way for Gen Zs to set themselves up for long-term success in the workplace.

Conclusion

I have children, nephews and nieces who are Gen Z, and I’m excited to see how they fare in the workplace. More than that, I’m looking forward to witnessing the changes they will effect.

These youngsters have an agile mindset, curiosity and core values that I believe will change the way we think, the way we act and the way we treat people – in and out of the work environment. I believe they are going to break down business silos, give employers the opportunity to treat their workers better and to enable them to be more efficient cross-functionally, thus increasing their ability to produce and with that, their employability.

As the torch passes from Millennials to Gen Z, we welcome them into the world of marketing, where their natural creativity, self-motivated energy and ability to adapt to the ever-changing environment will, I believe, influence the trajectory of marketing into the future.

With their knowledge of ever-changing technology, these digital natives often find solutions quickly and easily and will likely be one of the most resourceful generations we’ve ever had.

After all, considering that Gen Z is expected to comprise nearly 30% of the workforce by 2025, it’s critical to cater to the needs of this generation.

They represent a major force in the marketing landscape, driven by their digital fluency, diverse perspectives, and significant spending power, and it is to all of our benefit to help them adapt to the working world – not only as potential marketers and brand caretakers, but also as consumers with evolving needs.

Sarah Utermark is country director of MMA South Africa.