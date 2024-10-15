Tebogo Skwambane goes beyond leadership as power to unlocking the true value of making tough decisions with steadfast integrity.

In a world where leadership styles continually evolve, the essence of values-driven leadership remain steadfast and timeless.

Over the course of my 25+ year career, I’ve learned that grounding leadership in personal values is not just a strategy; it’s a commitment to integrity, authenticity, and the courage to stand for what is right.

This journey has not been without its challenges, but it has been profoundly rewarding – not just for the successes achieved, but for the impact made by staying true to my principles.

Integral foundations

Integrity goes beyond mere honesty – it’s about being consistent in your words and actions, regardless of the circumstances. In a career spanning over two decades, I’ve faced numerous moments where the easy path was to compromise; to bend the truth, or to ignore uncomfortable realities.

Yet I have always believed that leadership rooted in integrity means making the tough decisions, even when they are unpopular or difficult. Integrity builds trust, and trust is the currency of leadership. Without it, a leader’s influence quickly fades.

For women in leadership, maintaining integrity is particularly crucial. Often, we are judged more harshly, and any deviation from our stated values can be used as ammunition against us. However, this scrutiny can also be an advantage, as it pushes us to be meticulous in our adherence to our values.

Integrity, in the long run, sets a standard for others and fosters an environment where ethical behaviour is the norm.

Voice your choice

Using one’s voice is another critical aspect of values-driven leadership. As women, we’ve historically been taught to be demure, to not rock the boat, or to let others lead the conversation. However, true leadership demands the courage to speak up, especially when it matters most.

I have often had to use my voice to challenge the status quo, advocate for what I believed was right, or defend those who couldn’t speak for themselves. Speaking up is not about being loud or abrasive; it’s about being clear, confident, and unwavering in your commitment to your values.

Over the years, I have seen how using my voice has inspired others – especially other women – to find their own voices and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

Take a hard right

Leadership is often romanticised as a position of power, but true leadership is about making tough decisions. Doing the right thing is rarely easy and often involves risks – whether to your reputation, position, or comfort. But real leadership is defined by how you act in these challenging moments.

As a woman in leadership, the stakes can feel higher, but this only strengthens my resolve to lead by example, setting a standard for others to follow.

Inspire the next generation

One of the most fulfilling aspects of being a values-driven leader is the opportunity to mentor and inspire the next generation of leaders, particularly women. By leading with integrity, using my voice, and doing the right thing, I hope to demonstrate that values-driven leadership is not just an ideal, but a practical approach to building a successful and meaningful career.

Stella is a global WPP initiative launched in South Africa as a forum for women across the WPP network to connect and support each other. It’s based on the premise that shared experiences can be empowering, and that there’s value to be gained in learning from those who have overcome the challenges you’re currently facing.

It is through initiatives such as these that I seek to formalise the work of mentoring the next generation of women leaders.

Being a values-driven leader is not about perfection; it’s about consistency, courage, and commitment. It’s about making choices that reflect who you are at your core.

For women in leadership, this approach is not only possible but necessary. Our voices, our integrity, and our values are powerful tools for change – and it’s up to us to use them to forge paths that others can walk with pride.

Tebogo Skwambane is the WPP country manager for South Africa. She has over 20 years of international strategy consulting experience across 30 countries. A passionate strategist, advisor, and entrepreneur, Skwambane is dedicated to mentorship, leadership, learning, and empowering diverse teams. She has co-founded North Road Consulting and held significant roles at Bain, Monitor, McKinsey, IFC, and Brown Brothers Harriman.