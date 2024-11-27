With South African audiences increasingly turning to digital channels, a new era of entertainment is emerging, centred on mobility and interactive engagement.

As users shift from traditional media to mobile-first platforms, they’re finding content that’s more accessible and engaging. In fact, according to a recent study by Toluna, digital platforms now occupy a dominant portion of daily media engagement, signalling a clear move away from traditional media

Load shedding sparks shift to digital media

While South Africa’s load shedding has seen reprieve, its long-term impact has accelerated the shift to digital. During outages, TV consumption drops by 80%, while smartphone usage dips only by 4%.

Even with access to backup power, 62% of users choose digital content over traditional TV, revealing a preference for mobile entertainment, especially on popular digital platforms where users stay engaged during power interruptions.

According to the study, 93% of South Africans report a noticeable shift toward digital media, and 87% predict digital will surpass traditional channels entirely in the next year. This change is largely driven by convenience, content variety, and cost-effectiveness.

The future is digital

South Africa’s younger generations are leading this digital migration, increasingly bypassing traditional television. Studies show that these groups spend over 90% of their daily media time on digital platforms, compared to just 10% on traditional TV.

The appeal of mobile and digital media lies in several key advantages:

Cost-effective infrastructure: Unlike traditional media, which requires substantial infrastructure, digital media is highly accessible. Users only need a mobile device to engage with content whenever and wherever they choose, offering unmatched flexibility.

Direct engagement: Digital platforms allow real-time interaction between brands and audiences. Users can engage directly through comments or messages, giving brands valuable insights to tailor content.

Reduced production costs: Digital media provides brands with cost-effective advertising options. Traditional media typically involves high production expenses, whereas digital media enables more streamlined, authentic campaigns.

Why TikTok leads in audience engagement

The appetite for digital platforms continues to grow, and TikTok is at the forefront. Known for its short-form, engaging content, TikTok offers a fresh alternative to traditional media. Users report an inability to ‘TikTok and…’ meaning they give the platform their full attention, a feat unmatched by other media channels.

TikTok’s ad experience resonates strongly with users:

81% of users are open to discovering new brands or products on TikTok.

74% are more likely to take action on relevant ads.

60% share information about products or brands with others on the platform.

With mobile effectively becoming the new TV, TikTok stands out as the platform where South Africans are already tuned in, engaged, and ready to discover.

For brands aiming to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting media landscape, TikTok offers a powerful, targeted way to reach digital-first consumers who prioritise immediacy, interaction, and entertainment.

As traditional media fades, brands that embrace TikTok’s community-driven approach will be well-positioned to build meaningful connections and drive impactful results in the South African market.

Source: Toluna – From TV to Mobile: The New Form of Entertainment