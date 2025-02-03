Ever been on an awkward blind date or approached by someone who completely missed the mark? That’s the disconnect many consumers feel when bombarded with irrelevant ads.

And it’s a challenge brands face when their advertising fails to resonate, says Daniel Levy, co-Founder and Co-CEO of commerce media platform Flow.

“In advertising, as in relationships, success lies in truly knowing the other person. Trying to impress someone without understanding their preferences, values, or interests will likely result in a missed connection.”

What if you had the ultimate wingman?

Levy suggests that first-party data – that which is collected straight from online and offline customer interactions – holds a superpower. “You see, to truly win a customer over, you must start by understanding their desire and intent.”

“Brands can use the insights from first-party data to craft messages that hit home the way a thoughtful, handwritten note does. This level of personalisation can make your marketing not just memorable, but also the start of a meaningful, lasting relationship with your brand.”

The disconnect of conventional advertising

As anyone quick-scrolling past a stream of irrelevant ads knows, traditional advertising often misses the mark by being generic or intrusive. Despite good intentions, many ads fail to capture attention or connect deeply because they lack personalisation.

And frankly, today’s consumers expect more. According to McKinsey, 71% of shoppers want personalised interactions, and 76% feel frustrated when this expectation isn’t met. The stakes are even higher during emotionally charged times like Valentine’s Day, when brands compete to make meaningful connections.

Generic ads simply don’t cut it in a world where consumers crave relevance. Brands that fail to adapt risk being overshadowed by competitors who use data-driven insights to create tailored experiences.

Real connections, real results

It’s like paying attention on a first date: brands with access to rich consumer insights – like purchase history and preferences – get to know their audience’s true needs and behaviours. If they use that knowledge to create campaigns that feel personal and purposeful, they’ll be far more effective at building trust, engagement, and lasting loyalty with their ideal audience.

That’s why access to high-quality first-party data is a game changer for brands. “Platforms like Flow help retailers and commerce businesses unlock and activate this exclusive data,” says Levy – and the results speak for themselves:

A prominent South African retailer saw a 5.40% increase in conversion rates within two months of activating first-party data audiences.

A supplement brand achieved a 3.6x boost in conversions in just one month by using first-party data strategies.

A local alcohol brand experienced a 2.94x improvement in click-through rates (CTR) in two months by leveraging first-party data insights.

“We help brands access hyper-targeted, high-performing audiences that are simply unavailable anywhere else. It’s like having backstage access to consumer insights – unlocking depth, exclusivity, and performance that ordinary data sources can’t match,” he says.

The payoff: Results brands will love

So, what’s the big fuss? By using first-party data audiences, brands can expect:

Higher engagement rates: Personalised ads capture attention more effectively, leading to more clicks and impressions.

Increased conversions: Precision targeting ensures ads reach the right audience at the right time, driving more conversions.

Stronger customer loyalty: Thoughtful, relevant ads build emotional connections, fostering long-term brand affinity.

Improved return on ad spend (ROAS): With fewer wasted impressions, your digital advertising budget works harder.

Want the attention of your ideal audience?

As the advertising landscape evolves, the brands that thrive will be those willing to embrace change and invest in meaningful connections, says Levy.

“So why waste marketing budget running ads blindly, when the right data and strategy can help you create experiences that resonate and convert? For every brand competing for attention this month – the perfect audience match awaits!”

Visit Flow to learn how you can tap into exclusive, hyper-targeted audiences with precision and purpose.